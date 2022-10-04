Read full article on original website
$2.48M Grant Will Boost Pohakuloa (HI) Training Area’s Firefighting Ability
The Pohakuloa Training Area’s fire response capability will be enhanced through a $2.48 million U.S. Department of Defense grant to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The grant provides funds for the construction of a new firefighting and conservation warehouse to improve wildfire response and enable maintenance and repair of firefighting vehicles, HawaiiTribune-Herald.com reported.
