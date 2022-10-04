ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIH Director's Blog

Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial

In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
New COVID variant BF.7 gains ground as cases from BA.5 decline

As fall rolls in, a new COVID-19 subvariant has become a cause of concern in Europe. This new strain, the BA.5.2.1.7 or the BF.7 for short, is a sublineage of BA.5. The subvariant is behind 25% of reported cases in Belgium and 10% in Denmark, Germany, and France, per Cov-lineages.org.
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60

According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Study examines the incidence of severe COVID-19 in fully vaccinated and boosted high-risk populations

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a team of researchers studied a cohort of patients at the United States (U.S) Veterans Health Administration facilities to determine the incidence of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes among individuals with primary and booster doses of any combination of BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, and Ad26.COV2.S vaccines.
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Stroke Associated with Increased Prevalence of Ocular Disease

Diabetic retinopathy risks are elevated in patients with a history of stroke. Photo: Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. A cross-sectional study was recently conducted to better understand the relationship between stroke and ocular disease. Significant associations between visual impairment and major ocular disease with stroke were observed in this national study population. The study included 4,570 participants in the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women

Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology

Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
The extent of long COVID and its characteristics among the older population

In a recent study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, researchers explored the characteristics of long coronavirus disease (COVID) among older adults. Background. A significant majority of COVID-19 survivors, including those who experienced mild acute infection, have reportedly experienced long-COVID. The affected people frequently suffer from incapacitating symptoms...
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer

Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
High blood pressure can speed up cognitive decline – study

It is thought a third of all Britons currently have high blood pressure, although many won’t realise. If left untreated it can have a serious impact on your health as it can put serious pressure on your organs. This can ultimately lead to complications such as heart attacks, strokes and kidney disease.
