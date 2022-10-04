Read full article on original website
Related
Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?
(NEXSTAR) – If you go to your local pharmacy or vaccination site, you’ll be getting a new type of COVID-19 shot these days. It’s a bivalent booster shoot, meaning it contains parts of the original COVID-19 variant and the omicron variant that’s grown dominant in 2022.
Hepatitis C Symptoms: What They Are And How They Differ From Hepatitis A And B
Hepatitis C symptoms include but are not limited to jaundice, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, joint pain, dark urine and clay-colored stool
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe of the shot, but instead, the bivalent booster meant to target the original strain of the virus and the current dominant strain, the omicron variant.
NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
New COVID variant BF.7 gains ground as cases from BA.5 decline
As fall rolls in, a new COVID-19 subvariant has become a cause of concern in Europe. This new strain, the BA.5.2.1.7 or the BF.7 for short, is a sublineage of BA.5. The subvariant is behind 25% of reported cases in Belgium and 10% in Denmark, Germany, and France, per Cov-lineages.org.
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Linked With Substantial Increase in Type 1 Diabetes in Children – As Much as 72%
According to a new research study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger, children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D). Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine report that...
News-Medical.net
Study examines the incidence of severe COVID-19 in fully vaccinated and boosted high-risk populations
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a team of researchers studied a cohort of patients at the United States (U.S) Veterans Health Administration facilities to determine the incidence of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes among individuals with primary and booster doses of any combination of BNT162b2, mRNA-1273, and Ad26.COV2.S vaccines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Your Blood Type May Influence Your Stroke Risk, Study Shows
Your blood type can tell you many things about yourself, such as your risk for certain health conditions, your risk for blood clots and even whether you may be prone to kidney stones. Now there's evidence that your blood type may also predict one's risk for experiencing a stroke. Newly...
reviewofoptometry.com
Stroke Associated with Increased Prevalence of Ocular Disease
Diabetic retinopathy risks are elevated in patients with a history of stroke. Photo: Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. A cross-sectional study was recently conducted to better understand the relationship between stroke and ocular disease. Significant associations between visual impairment and major ocular disease with stroke were observed in this national study population. The study included 4,570 participants in the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Atherosclerosis and Arteriosclerosis?
Arteries are blood vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood away from your heart and to vital organs. Atherosclerosis happens when these arteries become narrow due to a buildup of plaque. This can make it difficult for oxygen to reach your organs. Atherosclerosis is a type of arteriosclerosis (hardening of the arteries)....
News-Medical.net
The extent of long COVID and its characteristics among the older population
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, researchers explored the characteristics of long coronavirus disease (COVID) among older adults. Background. A significant majority of COVID-19 survivors, including those who experienced mild acute infection, have reportedly experienced long-COVID. The affected people frequently suffer from incapacitating symptoms...
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
boldsky.com
What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer
Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
MedicalXpress
No significant increase in Guillain-Barré syndrome after COVID-19 vaccination, researchers find
There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccination increases the incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves, according to a Rutgers-led study. Published in the journal Vaccine, a statistical analysis by a Rutgers-team found that there was not a...
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
nypressnews.com
High blood pressure can speed up cognitive decline – study
It is thought a third of all Britons currently have high blood pressure, although many won’t realise. If left untreated it can have a serious impact on your health as it can put serious pressure on your organs. This can ultimately lead to complications such as heart attacks, strokes and kidney disease.
Comments / 0