Margarita Maldonado Patino — UPDATED
Margarita Del Carmen Maldonado Patino, 53, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Parkview Regional, Fort Wayne. Margarita was born April 28, 1969, in Apaseo el Alto, Mexico, the daughter of Alberto Maldonado Rodriguez and Margarita Patino Rico. A cancer survivor, Margarita was known as a fighter and a strong,...
‘Move Kosciusko’ Challenge Begins Monday
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the first annual Move Kosciusko Challenge. This event will feature health related challenges to encourage Kosciusko County residents to be active while utilizing some of the amazing assets we have here in our community. Kosciusko County residents are...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Owen Family Funeral Home v. General Audit Corporation v. Geraldine Slaymaker, $2,030.12. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
After 9/11, Chief Holderman Knew He Wanted To Serve The Community
WARSAW — After Sept. 11, 2001, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Chief Garrett Holderman knew he wanted to serve the community. “I either wanted to be a fireman and do what those guys did, or be a soldier and go take care of some stuff,” said Holderman. The 36-year-old was...
Steven Dale Weaver
Steven Dale Weaver, 72, Claypool, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at his residence in Claypool, surrounded by family after many years of suffering from dementia. Steve was born June 20, 1950, in Elkhart, to the late Dale and Rosalie (Robison) Weaver. He graduated from Nappanee High School in 1968. He married on April 19, 1980, in the Etna Green Church of Christ, to Teresa (Flenar) Weaver; she survives. Steve was a loving and hardworking husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, working hard and experiencing the great outdoors.
Alcohol Board Approves 11 Permit Renewals
WARSAW — Two alcoholic beverage permit renewals with violations were addressed during the Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission’s Thursday, Oct. 6, meeting. Nick Singh, managing director for Handy Spot Liquor, 2223 E. Center St., Warsaw, was in attendance for a violation in which a minor loitered in the store. Singh told the board alcohol was not sold to the minor. An excise officer was outside the business at the time of the incident.
Cardinal Services Awarded $50k Grant By Zimmer Biomet Foundation
WARSAW — The Zimmer Biomet Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to Cardinal Services for their Ability Capital Campaign. The $8 million campaign is to renovate Cardinal’s main building at 504 N. Bay Drive. The location has been home to Cardinal Services since 1967 and has not had...
Scott M. Brown
Scott Michael Brown, 51, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Scott was born Sept. 27, 1971, to Toni Bullers (Shafer) and Michael Brown. Scott is survived by his daughter Bailey Brown, Fort Wayne; his father, Michael (Cheryl) Brown, Warsaw; sister, Keni (Kerry Tucker) Brown, Etna Green; brother, Derek (Amy) Brown, Warsaw; niece, Emma Tucker, Etna Green; nephew, Bronson Brown, Warsaw; his stepfather, Bruce Shafer, Akron; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his enormous “family” of friends who will forever cherish their time with him. Scott was preceded in death this year by his loving mother, Toni Schafer.
Betty Alice Busch
Betty Alice Busch, 92, Dewart Lake, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation, Angola. She was born March 4, 1930, the daughter of Roy L. and Esther C. (Jones) Adams in Kosciusko County. On Oct. 15, 1948, she married Robert Busch; he preceded her in death March 27, 2018.
Stephen l. Hensley — PENDING
Stephen L. Hensley, 58, Argos, died at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Spring, Fall Registration Fair Oct. 11 At Ivy Tech Warsaw
WARSAW – Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw is holding a Spring and Fall Registration Fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at our new Enrollment Center at Miller Hall, 2545 Silveus Crossing. The event is open to current and prospective students to complete their enrollment steps...
Wells County History Teacher Named Top Teacher In Indiana
BLUFFTON — The Indiana Department of Education announced that Tara Cocanower, a world history teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact on the world,...
Phillip R. Self
Phillip R. Self, 80, Goshen, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was born April 14, 1942. On July 12, 1964, he married Diane K. Berkey. Diane survives along with their two sons, Randy (Brenda) Self, North Manchester and Bryan (Amy) Self, Goshen; five grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Self, Fort Myers, Fla.
The Uncanny Similarities Of Joe Shepherd And Ambrose Bierce
WARSAW – My mouth dropped open as I saw that the World’s Greatest Curmudgeon had also been an extraordinarily handsome man. The black and white photo did not lie. Although I had not heard about him, in 1868 the face, talents, and sardonic wit of Warsaw, Ind., native Ambrose Bierce were legendary. I closed the history book and made a phone call to someone who might help me find out more.
Larry E. Stahley
Larry E. Stahley, 84, Bristol, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. He was born Dec. 11, 1937. On June 15, 1957, he married Norma Hire; she survives. He is also survived by his four children, Tim Stahley, Middlebury, Valerie Rogers, Bristol, Teresa (Andrew III) Jackson, Goshen...
Fire Territory Approves Agreement On Emergency Radio System
WARSAW — Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory’s board approved its involvement in a memorandum of understanding for the county’s new emergency radios during an Oct. 4 meeting. In the last year, various entities within Kosciusko County have been working to implement a new county-wide 700 MHz simulcast P-25 Phase 2 radio system, which includes three new tower sites.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, West CR 400N, near North CR 150W, Warsaw. Drivers: Martez D. Lewis, 30, Nobscot Court 1B, Indianapolis; and Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse. Lewis was traveling west on CR 400N and was attempting to turn south onto CR 150W when he hit Stanford’s vehicle. Stanford complained of chest pain and was treated by medics at the scene. Damage up to $10,000.
APC Approves Rezoning, Final and Preliminary Plats
Two final plats, four preliminary plats and one rezoning petition were approved at the regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the county courthouse in Warsaw. Kyle Coleman’s request to rezone 7.53 acres from an agricultural district to a residential district was approved. The...
Roger Wayne Dehne
Roger Wayne Dehne, 60, Wabash, died at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born on May 7, 1962. He married Tracy (McNabney) Flitcraft on Aug. 25, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Tracy Dehne, Wabash; two children, Shannon Dehne and Ciarra (Benjamin)...
City OKs 10-Year Tax Abatements For Zimmer Biomet
WARSAW – Zimmer Biomet sought and received approval on Monday, Oct. 3, for two 10-year tax abatements totaling $30 million by the Warsaw Common Council. Warsaw Community Economic and Development Director Jeremy Skinner said the first new tax abatement request was for Biomet Manufacturing LLC, 56 E. Bell Drive.
