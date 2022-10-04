Read full article on original website
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
Mississippi businesses recruited to curb human trafficking
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A big announcement from the Secretary of State's Office will pave the way for Mississippi businesses to assist in cracking down on human trafficking. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson announced the creation of a new program called MBAT (Mississippi Businesses Against Trafficking). Its creation is...
Ex-Mississippi airport director accused of embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility's debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric...
No injuries in Lee County fire Thursday morning
EGGVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lee County is under investigation. The fire destroy the shed next to a mobile home along County Road 1766. Moorville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the mobile home was occupied as the neighboring shed burn. He said some of the...
UPDATE: Mississippi woman identified as victim of crash involving classic car headed to Cruisin’ the Coast event
Officials have identified the victim of a car wreck involving a classic car traveling to be part of the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. WLOX-TV reports that officials have identified the victim of the crash as Sherry Arrington, 67, of Terry. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Mayor enters controversy after Mississippi man threatens to sue over his upkeep of former brothel he hopes to turn into tourist attraction
A Mississippi mayor joined the controversy surrounding a man’s efforts to turn a former Mississippi brothel into a tourist destination and his frustration with government officials who say he isn’t doing enough to keep up the property. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson responded to a “slanderous sign” posted outside...
Friend of MS inmate calls for release after changed forensics report
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - In 2000, 25-year-old Tasha Shelby was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder. However, 18 years later, the death was changed to an accident. Despite that change, Shelby remains behind bars, something even prison volunteers question. “How do you keep fighting after so...
Woman who escaped Mississippi jail on Friday captured four days later, 100 miles away
The hunt for a woman who escaped a Mississippi prison four days ago is over. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence County — about 100 miles away from where she escaped. On Friday, Mitchell escaped the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high...
Ambulance crash in Calhoun County sent driver, passenger to hospitals
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - An ambulance crashed Wednesday morning in Calhoun County when it collided with a deer. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened at approximately 6:00 on Highway 8. The eastbound ambulance ran off of the side of the road and overturned.
Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
Columbus narrows down police chief candidates to eight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus is getting closer to naming a new chief of police. A special committee tasked with finding the next police chief met on Tuesday to make cuts to its list of potential candidates. "The meeting today was very successful,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The committee has...
Information needed to find individuals involved in Union County quick change heist
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Union County law enforcement continues to search for the individuals involved in a quick change heist. Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the incident happened Friday evening, Sept. 30 at the West Union One Stop on Highway 30. According to the sheriff, three individuals entered...
Chaney calls for regulation amid hospital-insurer dispute
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi insurance commissioner says lawmakers should consider more regulation on insurance network procedures as a dispute continues between the state’s largest insurance provider and largest hospital. Commissioner Mike Chaney spoke to the state House and Senate insurance committees Monday, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Since April, Blue Cross & Blue Shield […]
Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder in custody. Deputies discover drugs, arrest second person after serving search warrant.
A Mississippi man with an active warrant for attempted murder in connection with an April shooting is now in custody. On October 5, 2022, deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received information that Demarques Washington was at 3066 Gradyville Road. Washington had an active arrest warrant for attempted...
Two men arrested for murder after body found in burning house in Tishomingo
TISHOMINGO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men have been arrested after a body was found inside a burning home in Tishomingo. The fire happened the morning of Oct. 3 at a home on Hill Road in Tishomingo. The house was found fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release from...
Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
Mississippi’s Missing Search Warrants Prevent Scrutiny of No-Knock Raids
No-knock warrants authorize police to burst into someone’s home unannounced. Search warrants are supposed to be filed at the courthouse, but they’re missing from many of Mississippi’s justice courts.
Saltillo Primary hoping repair to sewage line is completed Wednesday
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Saltillo Primary School administrators hope a sewage line blockage will be repaired Wednesday afternoon. Principal Brad Jackson said the school was alerted of the blockage on Monday. Administrators brought in portable toilets for students and staff.
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
The 25 Best Things to Do in Mississippi
Belted by the robust Mississippi River, Mississippi is a place of many faces. Travel through the state, and you’ll discover everything from regal mansions to rural simplicity, white sandy beaches to dense woodland, and simple mom-and-pop stores to mighty shopping emporiums. Often misunderstood, Mississippi is home to some of...
