Mississippi State

Lowndes County recreation director died overnight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Mississippi businesses recruited to curb human trafficking

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A big announcement from the Secretary of State's Office will pave the way for Mississippi businesses to assist in cracking down on human trafficking. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson announced the creation of a new program called MBAT (Mississippi Businesses Against Trafficking). Its creation is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ex-Mississippi airport director accused of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility's debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
No injuries in Lee County fire Thursday morning

EGGVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lee County is under investigation. The fire destroy the shed next to a mobile home along County Road 1766. Moorville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the mobile home was occupied as the neighboring shed burn. He said some of the...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Mayor enters controversy after Mississippi man threatens to sue over his upkeep of former brothel he hopes to turn into tourist attraction

A Mississippi mayor joined the controversy surrounding a man’s efforts to turn a former Mississippi brothel into a tourist destination and his frustration with government officials who say he isn’t doing enough to keep up the property. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson responded to a “slanderous sign” posted outside...
NATCHEZ, MS
Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
Columbus narrows down police chief candidates to eight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus is getting closer to naming a new chief of police. A special committee tasked with finding the next police chief met on Tuesday to make cuts to its list of potential candidates. "The meeting today was very successful,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The committee has...
COLUMBUS, MS
Chaney calls for regulation amid hospital-insurer dispute

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi insurance commissioner says lawmakers should consider more regulation on insurance network procedures as a dispute continues between the state’s largest insurance provider and largest hospital. Commissioner Mike Chaney spoke to the state House and Senate insurance committees Monday, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Since April, Blue Cross & Blue Shield […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder in custody. Deputies discover drugs, arrest second person after serving search warrant.

A Mississippi man with an active warrant for attempted murder in connection with an April shooting is now in custody. On October 5, 2022, deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received information that Demarques Washington was at 3066 Gradyville Road. Washington had an active arrest warrant for attempted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
LEE COUNTY, MS
The 25 Best Things to Do in Mississippi

Belted by the robust Mississippi River, Mississippi is a place of many faces. Travel through the state, and you’ll discover everything from regal mansions to rural simplicity, white sandy beaches to dense woodland, and simple mom-and-pop stores to mighty shopping emporiums. Often misunderstood, Mississippi is home to some of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

