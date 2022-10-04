ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12 News

Google agrees to pay Arizona $85M to resolve lawsuit

PHOENIX — Tech giant Google has agreed to pay Arizona millions of dollars to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of "surreptitiously" obtaining user data to sell ads, officials say. State officials sued Google in May 2020 after an Associated Press investigation revealed questionable practices the company used to...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona wins $85M in history-making lawsuit against Google

Google will pay $85 million to settle claims brought against the company under the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act in State of Arizona v. Google. This is the largest amount per capita the internet giant has paid in a privacy lawsuit of its kind. Gallagher & Kennedy attorneys Kevin D. Neal and Kenneth N. Ralston successfully represented the State of Arizona and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in the lawsuit against Google for deceptive and unfair practices involving user location data.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Metro Phoenix ranks No. 3 among most cooled down housing markets

New home buyers are becoming more cautious. Rising mortgage rates and declining home sales have signaled the end of a hot housing market that has plagued buyers for over a year. According to the Census Bureau, home sales are down almost 18% since January 2022. However, some areas have cooled more than others. So, which housing markets have cooled down the most?
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens

Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students regardless of their immigration status to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges. At least 18 states and the District of Columbia already offer in-state tuition to qualifying students regardless of status. There has...
ARIZONA STATE
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Phoenix New Times

Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students

The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23 that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
ARIZONA STATE
beckersasc.com

Arizona health system files $10M breach of contract suit against physician group

Community Health has filed a suit to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno, Ariz.-based physician group Santé Health System, The Sun reported Oct. 5. Community Health, which entered an agreement with Santé in October 2017 to provide millions in grant money, alleges an independent audit revealed the group did not distribute or account for various grants.
FRESNO, CA
knau.org

Earth Notes: Southwest Monarch Study

The autumn air is filled with flutters of red, orange, and gold—but not just from falling leaves. Some of those bright colors belong to monarch butterflies making their seasonal migrations. Monarchs travel hundreds of miles in the spring and fall, following the sun’s warmth. Cooling temperatures and the changing...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

California water agencies propose Colorado River water cuts

California water agencies say they’re willing to cut their Colorado River use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they'd be willing to give up since the federal government called for significant reductions in water use this summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Hobbs Refuses to Answer Question from Concerned Arizona Citizen

Arizona’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate continues to be hobbled by her refusal to debate her Republican opponent, this time refusing to discuss the issue with a concerned citizen. “Hey, Secretary of State Hobbs, I’m just wondering: why aren’t you debating Kari Lake?” a man said, filming Secretary of State Katie...
ARIZONA STATE

