Google agrees to pay Arizona $85M to resolve lawsuit
PHOENIX — Tech giant Google has agreed to pay Arizona millions of dollars to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of "surreptitiously" obtaining user data to sell ads, officials say. State officials sued Google in May 2020 after an Associated Press investigation revealed questionable practices the company used to...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona wins $85M in history-making lawsuit against Google
Google will pay $85 million to settle claims brought against the company under the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act in State of Arizona v. Google. This is the largest amount per capita the internet giant has paid in a privacy lawsuit of its kind. Gallagher & Kennedy attorneys Kevin D. Neal and Kenneth N. Ralston successfully represented the State of Arizona and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in the lawsuit against Google for deceptive and unfair practices involving user location data.
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix ranks No. 3 among most cooled down housing markets
New home buyers are becoming more cautious. Rising mortgage rates and declining home sales have signaled the end of a hot housing market that has plagued buyers for over a year. According to the Census Bureau, home sales are down almost 18% since January 2022. However, some areas have cooled more than others. So, which housing markets have cooled down the most?
knau.org
Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens
Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students regardless of their immigration status to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges. At least 18 states and the District of Columbia already offer in-state tuition to qualifying students regardless of status. There has...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate aims to end mail-in voting option for millions – Politifact
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem backs absentee voting only for people who physically can’t make it to the polls. He introduced a bill, which ultimately did not pass, that would allow voting by mail only in a few circumstances. The bill would have eliminated an early...
KTAR.com
Prop 132 would require 60% supermajority to pass Arizona ballot measures that add tax
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Proposition 132 is a ballot measure about ballot measures. Prop 132 asks voters if future initiatives or referendums that enact a tax should require a supermajority of at least 60% to pass instead of the current 50% threshold. The Republican-led Legislature put the proposed constitutional...
Fronteras Desk
With Prop. 308, AZ voters will decide again whether noncitizens can get in-state tuition
Come November, voters will decide whether to offer in-state tuition to noncitizens who graduate from Arizona high schools. The ballot initiative, Proposition 308, would repeal a portion of an old state law. The debate began almost two decades ago, with Proposition 300, a measure that bars undocumented people from accessing...
Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment
Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe."
kawc.org
Arizona doctors say territorial-era abortion law should only be for those without medical licenses
PHOENIX -- Arizona doctors want a judge to rule that the state's 1864 law banning virtually all abortions applies only to people without medical licenses. And that would free them to once again perform the medical procedure -- at least through the 15th week of pregnancy. Attorneys for the Arizona...
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students
The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23 that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Arizona
If you love brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items but don't like paying full retail price, then you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the Christmas holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
Kari Lake’s Arizona campaign looks like nothing you’ve seen before
The Trump-aligned Republican’s non-traditional campaign represents a broader break from the old-line Republican Party.
beckersasc.com
Arizona health system files $10M breach of contract suit against physician group
Community Health has filed a suit to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno, Ariz.-based physician group Santé Health System, The Sun reported Oct. 5. Community Health, which entered an agreement with Santé in October 2017 to provide millions in grant money, alleges an independent audit revealed the group did not distribute or account for various grants.
knau.org
Earth Notes: Southwest Monarch Study
The autumn air is filled with flutters of red, orange, and gold—but not just from falling leaves. Some of those bright colors belong to monarch butterflies making their seasonal migrations. Monarchs travel hundreds of miles in the spring and fall, following the sun’s warmth. Cooling temperatures and the changing...
knau.org
California water agencies propose Colorado River water cuts
California water agencies say they’re willing to cut their Colorado River use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they'd be willing to give up since the federal government called for significant reductions in water use this summer.
kawc.org
Conservation groups: U.S. Fish and Wildlife didn't follow law restoring Mexican wolves in Arizona
PHOENIX -- Wildlife conservation groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over what they say is the agency's failure to follow federal law in approving a program to restore Mexican wolves to Arizona. The lawsuit filed in federal court contends the agency arbitrarily -- and illegally -- determined...
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs Refuses to Answer Question from Concerned Arizona Citizen
Arizona’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate continues to be hobbled by her refusal to debate her Republican opponent, this time refusing to discuss the issue with a concerned citizen. “Hey, Secretary of State Hobbs, I’m just wondering: why aren’t you debating Kari Lake?” a man said, filming Secretary of State Katie...
Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
A massive income tax cut that mainly benefits wealthy Arizonans that has been championed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey will go into full effect ahead of schedule next year.
CBP: Over 40 people rescued from animal trailers in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Border Patrol agents reported recently rescuing over 40 migrants in two separate human smuggling incidents in southern Arizona. On Sept. 25, federal authorities found 33 people inside a horse trailer being hauled by a Ford pickup...
