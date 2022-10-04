ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware LIVE News

State confirms first flu case for 2022-23 season

  Note: A previous version of this story said a child also had the flu, but the Division of Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon that was a mistake.  A Kent County woman diagnosed with flu has launched Delaware into the 2022-23 flu season, setting off the annual call for people to be vaccinated. The 32-year-old Kent County woman diagnosed with ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
The Albany Herald

Phoebe warning: RSV cases are on the rise

ALBANY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV at...
GEORGIA STATE
WMDT.com

Technology’s role in the rise in domestic abuse cases

DELMARVA – There’s been an increase in domestic violence cases reported since the initial drop in March after the pandemic’s stay-at-home order. That’s according to officials with Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence and since the pandemic, there’s a new issue the organization is seeing is – the role technology plays in these instances. For example, the Apple Air Tag is a device Apple released to help locate your belongings, but now abusers are using it to keep up with their victims without them knowing. 47 ABC spoke with the organization, who tells us more about the calls they are receiving.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Raising Awareness#Stuffed Animals#Pillows#Diseases#Parenting Tips#General Health#Tidalhealth
WBOC

Delaware Announces First Two Cases of Flu for 2022-2023 Season

DOVER, Del.– Delaware has announced the state's first two confirmed cases of influenza for the 2022-2023 flu season. The Delaware Division of Public Health says the cases involve a New Castle County child under the age of 5, infected with influenza strain A/H3, who was not vaccinated, as well as a 32-year-old Kent County woman, with influenza strain A, who was vaccinated.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Forward Journey: Programs for young severely disabled adults

The only Delaware agency that offers day programs for young adults with multiple and severe disabilities has changed its name and is holding a COVID-delayed open house to show off a facility that was new in 2020. Forward Journey Adult Day Services, founded in 2006 in a church Sunday School room, was formerly known as C.E.R.T.S., or Collaborative Effort to ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
ourcommunitynow.com

6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland

From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Over $4M in Federal housing assistance going to Marylanders

DELMARVA- Over $4 million dollars in Federal Housing Assistance could help Marylanders facing hardship find suitable housing. The money is being given through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s New Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers Program. The program allows participants to choose their own housing, then the vouchers...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Gov. Carney, Delaware DOE Launch School Registration System

This week, Governor Carney, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, and the Delaware Department of Education launched the new school registration system, authorized by Senate Bill 82. The new registration system makes critical updates suggested by families and school districts. This includes providing 24/7 access to forms, ensuring that all families...
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Food Bank Of Delaware Drive-Thru Food Pantries, What You Need To Know

The Food Bank of Delaware announced today the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, October 10 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy