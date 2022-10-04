DELMARVA – There’s been an increase in domestic violence cases reported since the initial drop in March after the pandemic’s stay-at-home order. That’s according to officials with Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence and since the pandemic, there’s a new issue the organization is seeing is – the role technology plays in these instances. For example, the Apple Air Tag is a device Apple released to help locate your belongings, but now abusers are using it to keep up with their victims without them knowing. 47 ABC spoke with the organization, who tells us more about the calls they are receiving.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 HOURS AGO