fox35orlando.com
American flag found in Florida river after Hurricane Ian now flies high above water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A U.S. flag now flies high and dry above the St. Johns River after it was rescued from the swollen river by Central Florida deputies during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing its deputies rescuing the...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia
Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
Daytona Beach woman loses 30 years’ worth of possessions from Ian flooding
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For nearly a week after Hurricane Ian, communities across Volusia County have felt the aftermath of the storm damage, and the Midtown neighborhood was hit especially hard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People in the neighborhood on South Kottle Street in Daytona...
Florida Mayor Hits Man In Face With A Rake During Hurricane Ian Cleanup
The victim started recording the mayor who threatened to fight him, according to an arrest report.
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
theapopkavoice.com
Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend
The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
click orlando
River Levels Keep Rising One Week After Ian
Orlando, FLA. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Garden tour promotes Florida native plants
BREVARD COUNTY — While it’s normal to see grass in most people’s yards, did you know it’s not actually native or conducive to the Florida environment?. As many modern permaculturists have noted, lawns of grass aren’t exactly a natural phenomenon. So, if you’re wondering what you could plant around your house that isn’t grass, there are a growing number of Brevard County residents who could show you.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach
Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
daytonatimes.com
‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’
Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
cw34.com
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
click orlando
South Brevard beach erosion similar to Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, county says
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Like Hurricanes Matthew and Irma five and six years ago, Brevard County officials said Ian is eroding beaches too. The damage to dunes from this storm was greater than expected in Melbourne Beach. Just a foot or two of storm surge pushed sand all the way onto the beach access ramp at Coconut Point Park.
ormondbeachobserver.com
High tides, river levels caused flooding in Ormond Beach
Hurricane Ian brought historic levels of flooding to Volusia County, causing more than $156 million in damage to homes and businesses, per preliminary numbers from the Volusia County Property Appraiser. Five people died, two of them by drowning. Like its neighboring municipalities, Ormond Beach experienced historic levels of flooding. At...
Happening today: Food, diaper giveaway for Orlando residents reeling from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Several local organizations have teamed up for a Hurricane Ian relief event on Wednesday morning. Orlando residents impacted by the storm will be able to pick up baby supplies, food boxes and limited amounts of water starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Dr. James R. Smith Center.
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
WESH
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
WESH
Homes near Seminole County lake only accessible by boat due to record flooding
GENEVA, Fla. — Days after the storm passed, families across Central Florida are now dealing with record flooding. On Jungle Road in Geneva near Lake Harney, dozens of homes there remain flooded out and many remain under feet of water. People who live there can only access their homes by boat.
fox35orlando.com
Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
