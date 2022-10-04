BREVARD COUNTY — While it’s normal to see grass in most people’s yards, did you know it’s not actually native or conducive to the Florida environment?. As many modern permaculturists have noted, lawns of grass aren’t exactly a natural phenomenon. So, if you’re wondering what you could plant around your house that isn’t grass, there are a growing number of Brevard County residents who could show you.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO