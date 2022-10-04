ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia

Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend

The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

River Levels Keep Rising One Week After Ian

Orlando, FLA. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
SANFORD, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Garden tour promotes Florida native plants

BREVARD COUNTY — While it’s normal to see grass in most people’s yards, did you know it’s not actually native or conducive to the Florida environment?. As many modern permaculturists have noted, lawns of grass aren’t exactly a natural phenomenon. So, if you’re wondering what you could plant around your house that isn’t grass, there are a growing number of Brevard County residents who could show you.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach

Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
daytonatimes.com

‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’

Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
VERO BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

High tides, river levels caused flooding in Ormond Beach

Hurricane Ian brought historic levels of flooding to Volusia County, causing more than $156 million in damage to homes and businesses, per preliminary numbers from the Volusia County Property Appraiser. Five people died, two of them by drowning. Like its neighboring municipalities, Ormond Beach experienced historic levels of flooding. At...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recently repaired Ponce Inlet Jetty damaged by Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Winds from Tropical Storm Ian damaged the recently repaired jetty in Ponce Inlet. "They just fixed it so you could ride on it again and now it’s gone again," said Cindy Rutz. Rutz lives in Ponce Inlet, and like many, she takes walks to the...
PONCE INLET, FL

