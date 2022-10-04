Read full article on original website
Related
How scammers used Zelle to clean out one man's bank account
It took just a few minutes of clever manipulation for scammers to clean out Marcas Miles' bank account using Zelle.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Warning over ‘horror hack’ that instantly steals your credit card details – don’t make common mistake
A NEW type of malware is being targeted at gamers in a bid to steal their online banking logins. According to cyber security experts, the devious software, called “Erbium”, is being presented as “cheats” and “hacks” for popular video games and distributed online. When...
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
IN THIS ARTICLE
komando.com
Antivirus warning: What to do if you see this warning from McAfee
Have you ever received a scary email regarding a product or program you don’t use? That’s what phishing is all about. Scammers send messages to countless inboxes, hoping someone will bite. A recent scam involved people getting fake Norton 360 Deluxe software messages informing them that they were...
techunwrapped.com
PayPal Phishing Scam, Hackers Want To Get You On The Phone
A new wave of attacks spotted by Bitdefender Labs uses hotlines to try to steal your personal information. According to data collected by Bitdefender Labs, PayPal is part of hackers’ favorite arsenal. Indeed, many Phishing campaigns use the image of the company to try to extort your personal information.
How To Delete Your Personal Information From The Internet
Data broker sites like Spokeo, MyLife and Whitepages are constantly scraping the web to build a profile on you and sell it. Here's what to do.
komando.com
Saw a strange charge on your credit card? This massive crime ring might be responsible
How often do you go over your credit card or banking statements? If you don’t do it regularly, there is a chance that you’ll miss some suspicious transactions. It might not be enough to trigger a warning, but repeated charges can amount to a large sum. Tap or click here for 10 accounts more valuable than your credit card.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
What is a phishing text message?
Scammers try to get to you through any means necessary, including your phone. Even if you're armed with one of the best Android phones and its built-in protections, scammers can still reach you. Many are familiar with spam calls about your car's extended warranty, but they may also text you to steal your information.
komando.com
Text scams 101: How to spot smishing
There are many ways for criminals to scam you, and phishing emails are common. These emails often pretend to be from a government agency, utility company or mobile phone provider. IRS warning: Don’t fall for this tax scam text. Since phishing emails have been around so long, many people...
How to Protect Our Elderly From Falling Victim to Online Scammers
At some point in our lives, we have all received fake callers from Amazon impersonators; however, some of us find it hard to spot these scammers. Lately, scammers have become so proficient in conning law-abiding elderly from their hard-earned cash that the victims can hardly tell the difference between legitimate business callers and scammers.
knowtechie.com
How to block and unblock someone on WhatsApp
WhatsApp lets you connect with other people via text, voice, and video calls for free. Used by billions worldwide, it is one of the easiest ways to build relationships. However, with billions of users, you can expect to encounter trolls and all kinds of undesirable behaviors. Thankfully, WhatsApp has a block feature.
Everything you need to know about transferring your money from one bank to another
If your bank doesn’t provide external transfers, online peer-to-peer payment platforms like Venmo or Cash App allow you to send money from your bank account to a friend’s, or to pay for a bill or service. The days of paying a friend or family member back in cash...
Missing package? Issue with your account? Here's how to contact Amazon.
Though Amazon is known for efficiency and speed, there may be a few snags along the way like with any online delivery service. Maybe your package didn’t arrive or Amazon sent you the wrong items. Maybe you need help changing the address your package is shipping to or there is a problem with your account.
TechRadar
Fake LinkedIn profiles are using AI-generated headshots to impersonate companies
Creating fake social media accounts to trick people is hardly a new tactic, but there’s something sinister about this new campaign that makes it stand out from the crowd. An in-depth analysis posted to the KrebsOnSecurity blog claims cybercriminals have been using artificial intelligence (AI) to create profile pictures of non-existent people, and pairing that information with job description stolen (opens in new tab) from actual people on LinkedIn.
Warning over WhatsApp banning billions of users from simple trick forever
WHATSAPP is working on a way to ban users from a simple iPhone and Android trick. It means millions will be unable to perform a common function – all in the name of privacy. Meta boss and WhatsApp owner Mark Zuckerberg wants to ban you from taking screenshots of View Once messages.
TikTok Is Doling Out Age-Old Resume Advice. This Former Microsoft Recruiter Says You Should Ignore It
It might be a bad idea to copy-paste a job description into your resume. Here's why.
techaiapp.com
Glut of Fake LinkedIn Profiles Pits HR Against the Bots – Krebs on Security
A recent proliferation of phony executive profiles on LinkedIn is creating something of an identity crisis for the business networking site, and for companies that rely on it to hire and screen prospective employees. The fabricated LinkedIn identities — which pair AI-generated profile photos with text lifted from legitimate accounts — are creating major headaches for corporate HR departments and for those managing invite-only LinkedIn groups.
Comments / 0