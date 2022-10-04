ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES

#Tech#Online Scams#Facebook Marketplace#Google Voice
komando.com

Antivirus warning: What to do if you see this warning from McAfee

Have you ever received a scary email regarding a product or program you don’t use? That’s what phishing is all about. Scammers send messages to countless inboxes, hoping someone will bite. A recent scam involved people getting fake Norton 360 Deluxe software messages informing them that they were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techunwrapped.com

PayPal Phishing Scam, Hackers Want To Get You On The Phone

A new wave of attacks spotted by Bitdefender Labs uses hotlines to try to steal your personal information. According to data collected by Bitdefender Labs, PayPal is part of hackers’ favorite arsenal. Indeed, many Phishing campaigns use the image of the company to try to extort your personal information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Android Police

What is a phishing text message?

Scammers try to get to you through any means necessary, including your phone. Even if you're armed with one of the best Android phones and its built-in protections, scammers can still reach you. Many are familiar with spam calls about your car's extended warranty, but they may also text you to steal your information.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Text scams 101: How to spot smishing

There are many ways for criminals to scam you, and phishing emails are common. These emails often pretend to be from a government agency, utility company or mobile phone provider. IRS warning: Don’t fall for this tax scam text. Since phishing emails have been around so long, many people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ceebla Cuud

How to Protect Our Elderly From Falling Victim to Online Scammers

At some point in our lives, we have all received fake callers from Amazon impersonators; however, some of us find it hard to spot these scammers. Lately, scammers have become so proficient in conning law-abiding elderly from their hard-earned cash that the victims can hardly tell the difference between legitimate business callers and scammers.
knowtechie.com

How to block and unblock someone on WhatsApp

WhatsApp lets you connect with other people via text, voice, and video calls for free. Used by billions worldwide, it is one of the easiest ways to build relationships. However, with billions of users, you can expect to encounter trolls and all kinds of undesirable behaviors. Thankfully, WhatsApp has a block feature.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Fake LinkedIn profiles are using AI-generated headshots to impersonate companies

Creating fake social media accounts to trick people is hardly a new tactic, but there’s something sinister about this new campaign that makes it stand out from the crowd. An in-depth analysis posted to the KrebsOnSecurity blog claims cybercriminals have been using artificial intelligence (AI) to create profile pictures of non-existent people, and pairing that information with job description stolen (opens in new tab) from actual people on LinkedIn.
INTERNET
techaiapp.com

Glut of Fake LinkedIn Profiles Pits HR Against the Bots – Krebs on Security

A recent proliferation of phony executive profiles on LinkedIn is creating something of an identity crisis for the business networking site, and for companies that rely on it to hire and screen prospective employees. The fabricated LinkedIn identities — which pair AI-generated profile photos with text lifted from legitimate accounts — are creating major headaches for corporate HR departments and for those managing invite-only LinkedIn groups.
INTERNET

