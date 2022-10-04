ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
International Business Times

'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]

A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
Collider

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies ever

If you’ve always thought that Marvel’s MCU movies fly by no matter how long they are, then you’ll be happy about the runtime of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel has a November 11th release date, meaning ticket preorders will start soon as theaters prepare for the big event. And that’s how we know that Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies to date.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Winston Duke Addresses T'Challa Recast

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke addressed some fan desires to recast T'Challa after Chadwick Boseman's death. As trailers for the Marvel film premiere, a lot of people are wondering what will happen to King T'Challa in the movie. Duke visited Jemele Hill's Unbothered to speak about the idea. He's not personally interested in the idea of a new T'Challa, but knows the possibility exists. Hill has said before in the past she's in favor of the move. Everyone who loved the first Black Panther has an opinion on the matter. For Wakanda Forever, nothing is going to change and it will be an emotional time in the theater as a measure of public grieving will begin anew. Boseman deserves to feel all the love that has been directed his way since the news broke, but will never get the chance. Check out his co-star's take down below.
Bossip

Marvel Studios Releases Second Trailer For "Wakanda Forever"

Marvel Studios releases the second trailer for the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever” alongside tickets going on sale and Ryan Coogler breaks it all down. We have little less than a month to go for the release of the sequel to Marvel’s 2018 “Black Panther.” The movie’s release is a bittersweet moment following the passing of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman. Kevin Feige and Marvel, and Ryan Coogler have promised to epically pay tribute to the actor in the second installment.
ScreenCrush

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther

With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Ironheart Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted today, and with it comes a new Marvel Legends figure based on Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU film and Disney+ series. The figure depicts Ironheart in her new armor, which differs from the MK1 design depicted in Funko Pop form back in July.
defpen

‘Blade’ Director Leaves Film Due To Production Schedule Conflicts

Next summer, Wesley Snipes and company will not only celebrate the 25th anniversary of Blade, but Marvel will also welcome in Mahershala Ali and company to the family as they launch the latest Blade film. At the moment, Marvel is scheduled to begin filming this fall, but it appears that may be delayed, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Bassam Tariq will no longer direct the superhero film.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Plays Coy About Who Is the New Female Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still over a month out from its theatrical debut, but it is already absolutely breaking the Internet. The upcoming Marvel Studios sequel released its second trailer earlier this week, and it was met with an overwhelming amount of positive buzz, as well as speculation about the film's various twists and turns. This includes the identity of the new Black Panther, who was showcased at the end of the trailer — but it looks like one of the film's ensemble cast members isn't revealing any secrets yet. In a recent interview with TMZ, actress and stuntwoman Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, who plays one of the franchise's Dora Milaje members, plays coy at the very idea of a female Black Panther being in the trailer.
ComicBook

Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne and Ryan Coogler Break Down Her Debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Coogler has his work cut out for him with the sequel to the first Black Panther movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The director had to make the tough decision to continue on with directing the franchise after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever will introduce fans to a bunch of new characters like a new Black Panther, Namor, and even Ironheart. The latest trailer for the film gives us our first look at what the latter will look like fully suited up in her armor. Now the actress behind the armor, Dominique Thorne and Coogler, are speaking out about Ironheart. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress, and director dished on Riri Williams debut.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Poster Might Spoil Major Okoye Storyline

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next film due out from Marvel Studios, shaping up to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's longest films yet. Clocking in with a 161-minute runtime, the Ryan Coogler follow-up will likely explore a handful of storylines as it sets up the future of the franchise. As it turns out, one of those storylines may have been spoiled by the release of Wakanda Forever marketing collateral earlier in the week.
defpen

Marvel Upgrades ‘Armor Wars’ Series To Feature Film

It appears that changes are coming to Marvel’s theatrical release calendar. Shortly after Blade lost its director, new reports suggest that Armor Wars was being upgraded from a series to a film. While no director is attached to the project just yet and production has not yet begun, Yassir Lester has boarded the project as the lead writer and Don Cheadle is set to star in the film. Details regarding this specific iteration of Armor Wars remain unclear, but the original story explores the idea of Tony Stark’s technology falling into the wrong hands.
