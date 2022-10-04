Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Report: Jordan Poole in 'Good Spirits' After Fight With Draymond Green
Poole stayed after Golden State Warriors practice to get shots up after altercation with Draymond
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole
The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
Lakers News: Celtics Co-Owner Talks About Her Off-Court Partnership With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss
Rivals on the floor, business comrades off it.
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation, explained: Why Warriors are considering disciplining forward
Draymond Green could be facing discipline from the Warriors for a reported physical altercation with Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported that the veteran forward forcefully struck Poole during the altercation. Green is a four-time NBA champion and a staple...
2 Warriors Stars Reportedly Get Into A Fight At Practice
On Wednesday night, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that an altercation took place between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice.
J.D. Martinez Jokingly Made This Wish Before Red Sox Finale
J.D. Martinez closed his 2022 Red Sox season with a bang. Well, it was two bangs, actually. Martinez clubbed a pair of home runs in Boston’s final game of the campaign: a 6-3 win over the division rival Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. The veteran slugger smacked a three-run blast in his first at-bat of Wednesday’s game and drilled a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. It marked Martinez’s first multi-home run game of the season and his first since April 30 of last year.
Andre Iguodala tweets after report of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at practice
On Wednesday evening, reports surfaced of an altercation between a pair of Golden State Warriors teammates at practice. According to The Athletic, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole met face-to-face in a “heated exchange” that led to a physical altercation between the players. Green reportedly “forcefully struck” Poole leading to the two needing to be separated before practice quickly came to a close, per The Athletic.
ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown
Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?
Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"
Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
Blake Griffin tosses subtle shade at Brooklyn Nets while complimenting new Celtics teammates
Former Brooklyn Nets player Blake Griffin threw a little shade in the direction of his previous team this week as
Woj drops more details on Warriors star Draymond Green’s ‘punch’ aimed at Jordan Poole
NBA Twitter nearly broke after it was reported that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was involved in a practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. It was initially reported that Green “forcefully struck” Poole. On Thursday, ESPN’s Woj dropped some more details on the ‘punch’ thrown by Green.
