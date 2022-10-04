ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

vonvoghoul
2d ago

this is what they spend their time/$ on? Salisbury is turning into little Baltimore and the drug capitol of the east coast but if they paint enough colors on the streets, nobody will notice the massive failures.

WMDT.com

Volunteers needed for “Dance For Kindness” event

47ABC – Listen up! Kind SBY is looking for volunteers who want to spread kindness through dance! City of Salisbury’s Secretary of Kindness, Grace Murdock joined the morning team to tell us more. The event is free. Donations can be made to Maryland Food Bank. People also bring...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Food, Wine and Music Festival draws large crowd

The remnants of Hurricane Ian might have been blowing outside Oct. 1, but that didn’t stop hundreds of guests from enjoying the seventh annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival. The event featured food from dozens of restaurants, roughly 80 craft beers and cocktails, bands, a wine wall,...
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Harrison Senior Living turns 50 years old, celebrates run

Harrison Senior Living, an assisted-living community with four locations, has been celebrating its 50th anniversary this year as it looks toward the future of its brand. “It’s amazing,” CEO Harrison Saunders said of making it to 50 years. “It’s an amazing moment for our company, our employees and our family.”
SNOW HILL, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022

This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Unity Square: What the future of downtown Salisbury will look like

SALISBURY, MD- A new look for downtown Salisbury is fully approved, funded, and set for a groundbreaking before the year’s end. The Unity Square project will transform the downtown Salisbury parking lot into a walkable park, with greenery, picnic tables, and a more people-forward space compared to the current car-centric design according to Greater Salisbury Committee President Mike Dunn.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Philly

Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Milford City Council Addresses Homelessness and Panhandling

MILFORD, Del.- Homelessness is a growing concern in Milford and local residents are speaking out about panhandling in busy intersections. The Milford City Council discussed the issue in a recent workshop on Sept. 28. Denise Moore, who has lived in Milford for over two decades, said panhandling is becoming a...
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WBOC

People on Delmarva Remember a Country Music Legend

SALISBURY, Md. -- After Loretta Lynn's passing, people on Delmarva are looking back fondly at their memories of the country music star. Lynn passed away on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th, 2022. She was 90 years old. People on Delmarva have posted things to Facebook saying things like 'today's...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October

DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Developers hoping to bring resort destination hotel to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A concept of bringing a Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville Franchise on the Ocean City boardwalk, between 13th and 14th street, is being talked about. Developers of the project, Kinsley Properties, said it’ll be a resort destination hotel that brings in new jobs and revenue. “We believe that...
Bay Net

Calvert County Government Announces Columbus Day Holiday Schedule

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in observance of Columbus Day. In addition:. -The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Weekly

The Narrows: Good seafood on the Eastern Shore

After crossing the Bay Bridge en route to Ocean City last week, I stopped at one of my favorite places to eat on the Eastern shore: The Narrows Restaurant in Grasonville. The restaurant features a small, glass-enclosed dining area that is my preferred seating area, especially after dark. The cozy atmosphere at night of white tablecloths, very few tables, and the reflection on the windows of the candles on each table combine to set a romantic scene.
GRASONVILLE, MD
shorelocalnews.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY – Fall Block Party and Fireworks Set for Saturday

Ocean City’s premier autumn event – the Fall Block Party – will go off rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. More than 400 crafters, food vendors and entertainers will line a mile of downtown Asbury Avenue between Fifth Street and 14th Street. The Block Party helps draw tens of thousands of people to Ocean City for Columbus Day Weekend.
Cape Gazette

Bethany Blues officially takes over Nicola spot in Rehoboth

The keys to the original Nicola Pizza location on North First Street in Rehoboth Beach were officially passed to the owners of Bethany Blues Oct. 1. The remodel into Downtown Blues will start in the next few weeks with an April 2023 opening targeted. Bethany Blues owner Steve “Monty” Montgomery...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Peek-a-Boo Revue burlesque show set Oct. 8

Peek-A-Boo Revue will present Divine Indulgence, a scintillatingly sinful burlesque show for adults only, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Milton Theatre. The evening of dark decadence features a group of dancing dames who will pull audience members ever further into the inferno with their devilishly divine combination of dancing, classic striptease and comedy.
MILTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Food Bank Of Delaware Drive-Thru Food Pantries, What You Need To Know

The Food Bank of Delaware announced today the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, October 10 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE

