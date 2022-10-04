The University of Florida Presidential Search Committee has recommended U.S. Senator Dr. Ben Sasse be the sole finalist to be the 13th president of the University of Florida. According to his bio, Sasses earned a Ph.D. from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University. Sasse spent five years as president of Midland University, and he was also a faculty member at the University of Texas at Austin.

UNIVERSITY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO