Florida State

ABC Action News

Hurricane evacuation decisions are left to counties

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Questions about the timing of evacuations in southwest Florida are still being debated after Hurricane Ian devastated the region last week. When and how to evacuate are decisions that usually rest with county emergency officials. Every county has a playbook for evacuations that includes when...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
TAMPA, FL
Sarasota, FL
Florida State
Florida Government
ABC Action News

UF search committee recommends Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse to be next school president

The University of Florida Presidential Search Committee has recommended U.S. Senator Dr. Ben Sasse be the sole finalist to be the 13th president of the University of Florida. According to his bio, Sasses earned a Ph.D. from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University. Sasse spent five years as president of Midland University, and he was also a faculty member at the University of Texas at Austin.
UNIVERSITY, FL
ABC Action News

Forecast: A tad warmer today

Temperatures will start in the 60s and even some 50s north of Tampa this morning. With sunny skies, we'll see temps warm into the 80s during the afternoon with low humidity and just a few sct'd clouds.
TAMPA, FL

