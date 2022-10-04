ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Choked, Struck Two of Their Children on a Flight

By CT Jones
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDNy5_0iM4IFKJ00
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at Kensington Palace on May 8, 2014 in London, England. Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In a recent cross-complaint filed in court, actress Angelina Jolie goes into further detail about the alleged abuse she and her children suffered from her now ex-husband Brad Pitt. In documents acquired by Rolling Stone, Jolie claims she ended their marriage after an explosive fight where Pitt allegedly verbally and physically abused Jolie and at least two of their six children— and wants to finalize the sale of the family home to leave that time in their life behind forever.

According to the complaint, on a Sept. 14, 2016, flight from the family’s French home Chateau Miraval to Los Angeles, Pitt became aggressive and began yelling and throwing Jolie around. After he lunged at one of the children who spoke up, Jolie allegedly jumped on Pitt’s back to stop him, which began a fight, according to the documents.

By the time the altercation was over, Jolie alleged that Pitt had choked one child, hit another in the face, and left the group so scared that they huddled in the back of the plane under blankets, not even daring to use the bathroom — while Pitt allegedly continued to rage and poured beer and wine on them. Even after the plane was on the ground, the complaint says Pitt prevented the family from leaving and going to a hotel, only relenting after 20 minutes when a child intervened. Jolie filed for divorce five days later.

The news comes as part of an ongoing legal battle between Jolie and Pitt regarding the fate of Chateau Miraval. A famed French winery, the couple bought equal shares in the estate in 2008, with the hope to turn the land into both a home and a successful generational business. According to the complaint, while Jolie and Pitt were equal business partners, the actor pushed for “creative control” he deemed necessary, including five swimming pools. The complaint adds that neither Jolie nor any of the children have been able to return to Miraval since the contentious flight because of the trauma they allegedly endured.

In his original suit, Pitt claimed the actress secretly and unlawfully sold her shares to a company, knowing its owner, Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, would try to control the business. Jolie’s attorneys pushed back, claiming the actress was pushed out of operations by Pitt following the couple’s divorce and was well within her established right to sell her part of the property. Representatives for Jolie and Pitt did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.

Recent filings claim Jolie tried to sell directly to Pitt multiple times but the actor allegedly pulled out of an agreed-upon deal after she submitted sealed proof of domestic violence for their custody case. After reaching out several times with no answer, Jolie allegedly refused Pitt’s final offer because it came with a clause that would require Jolie to never speak about Pitt’s personal conduct toward her or their family — a move Jolie’s attorneys called an “unconscionable gag order.”

Jolie is seeking a court order to declare her sale of Miraval final, in what her representatives call an effort to “move on from the winery and the chateau, to have financial independence from her ex-husband, and to finally have some form of peace and closure to this deeply painful and traumatic chapter of her and her children’s lives.”

Comments / 4

Related
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Flight
The List

The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
CELEBRITIES
People

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'

"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication.  "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Domestic Violence#Marriages#French
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

83K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy