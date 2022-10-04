ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian

By REBECCA SANTANA
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8CXi_0iM4ICg800

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — (AP) — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but workers on the ground were pushing ahead Tuesday to restore power and search for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes.

The number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days, both because of the dangers posed by cleaning up and as search and rescue crews comb through the hardest-hit areas. Officials said that as of Monday, more than 2,350 people had been rescued throughout the state.

At least 75 people were killed in Florida, five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia since Ian made landfall on the Caribbean island on Sept. 27, a day before it reached Florida's Gulf Coast. After churning northeastward into the Atlantic, the hurricane made another landfall in South Carolina before pushing into the mid-Atlantic states.

There have been deaths in vehicle wrecks, drownings and accidents. A man drowned after becoming trapped under a vehicle. Another got trapped trying to climb through a window. And a woman died when a gust of wind knocked her off her porch while she was smoking a cigarette as the storm approached, authorities said.

In hardest-hit Lee County, Florida, all 45 people killed by the hurricane were over age 50.

As floodwaters begin to recede, power restoration has become job one.

In Naples, Kelly Sedgwick was just seeing news footage Monday of the devastation. Her electricity was restored four days after the hurricane slammed into her community of roughly 22,000 people. She praised the crews for their hard work: “They’ve done a remarkable job.”

A few miles north along the coast in Bonita Springs, Catalina Mejilla's family wasn't as lucky. She was still using a borrowed generator to try to keep her kids and their grandfather cool as temperatures in the typically humid area reached the upper 80s (about 30 degrees Celsius).

“The heat is unbearable,” Mejilla said. “When there’s no power ... we can’t make food, we don’t have gas.” Her mother has trouble breathing and needed to go to a friend’s house with electricity.

Ian knocked out power to 2.6 million customers across Florida after it roared ashore with 150 mph (241 kph) winds and a powerful storm surge. State officials said they expect power to be restored by Sunday to customers whose power lines and other electric infrastructure is still intact.

About 400,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without power Tuesday.

Eric Silagy, Chairman and CEO of Florida Power & Light — the largest power provider in the state — said he understands the frustration and that 21,000 utility workers from 30 states are working as hard as they can to restore power as quickly as possible. The utility expects to have power restored to 95% of its service areas by the end of the day Friday, he said.

The remaining 5% are mostly special situations where it's difficult to restore electricity, such as the home being so damaged it can’t receive power or the area still being flooded. Those outages don't include customers whose homes or businesses were destroyed.

Another major electricity provider in the hard-hit coastal region, Lee County Electric Cooperative, said Monday that it expects to hit the 95% mark by the end of Saturday. That figure doesn't include barrier islands such as Sanibel that are in its service area.

Power restoration is always a key challenge after major hurricanes, when high winds and flying debris can topple power lines or major parts of the electricity infrastructure.

Silagy said the utility has invested $4 billion over the last 10 years to harden its infrastructure, doing things like burying more power lines, noting that 40% of its distribution system is now underground. The utility is also using more technology such as drones that can stay aloft for hours to get a better picture of damage, and sensors at substations that alert the utility to flooding so it can shut off parts of the system before the water arrives.

Silagy said he saw during Ian where those investments paid off. Concrete utility poles remained standing at Fort Myers Beach, where many homes and businesses were wiped away. The company also didn’t lose a single transmission structure in the 8,000 miles (12,875 kilometers) it covers in Florida.

Elsewhere, the hurricane's remnants, now a nor'easter, were not done with the United States. Heavy rain fell Tuesday from Philadelphia to Boston, although not enough to cause flooding. The storm's onshore winds are causing some minor ocean flooding at high tide from the North Carolina Outer Banks to Long Island, New York.

“If people had not heeded warnings, I think it could have been a lot worse,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday as he reviewed how his state dealt with the storm.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit Florida on Wednesday. The president was in Puerto Rico on Monday, promising to "rebuild it all" after Hurricane Fiona knocked out all power to the island two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, in Florida neighborhoods still without power, many residents have been sharing generators to keep things like refrigerators cool, and using outdoor grills to cook.

In Bonita Springs, Paula Arbuckle was sitting outside her one-story home while the sound of the generator under her carport roared. She bought a generator after Hurricane Irma left her neighborhood without power in 2017. She hadn't used it since, but after Ian took out the lights, she’s been sharing it with her next-door neighbor. Arbuckle said it’s difficult being without power.

“But I’m not the only one,” she said. Gesturing to her neighbor’s house she said: “I have a generator. They have a little baby over there. So we’re sharing the generator between the two homes.”

___

Associated Press reporters Bobby Caina Calvan in Fort Myers; Frieda Frisaro and David Fischer in Miami; Mike Schneider in Orlando; Gary D. Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

___

This story has been updated to correct the year of Hurricane Irma to 2017, not 2018.

___

For more AP coverage of Hurricane Ian: apnews.com/hub/hurricanes

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island's streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe....
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes' Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
KRMG

Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado's top elections official, one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. The sentence came...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Industry
City
Sanibel, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
KRMG

Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian's wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Nebraska senator likely to resign for Fla. university job

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the Republican senator indicated he will take the job — meaning he will likely resign in the coming weeks. The school said...
NEBRASKA STATE
KRMG

Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Hurricane Irma#Power Lines#Atlantic Hurricane#State Of Florida#Floridians#Hurricane Ian
KRMG

Warnock calls allegations made against Walker 'disturbing'

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Sen. Raphael Warnock offered his first remarks Thursday on the campaign troubles dogging Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent for the U.S. Senate, including damaging allegations that the staunchly anti-abortion advocate . “What we are hearing about my opponent is disturbing,” Warnock told Yahoo News following a...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought was picked apart Thursday by a federal judge, who ruled that multiple provisions in a state law passed this year are unconstitutional. In a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Idaho's wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state’s top wildlife official said Thursday. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KRMG

Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
KRMG

Snail darter, focus of epic conservation fight, is recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish that derailed a federal dam during an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled, officials announced Tuesday. The fish held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
KRMG

Masters tries to put Kelly on defense in Ariz. Senate debate

PHOENIX — (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters tried to put Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on defense Thursday, tying the incumbent to President Joe Biden and saying the party had done nothing to secure the southern border. In their first and only scheduled debate, Masters sought to...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Revival sought for pastor's lawsuit over COVID restrictions

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — An outspoken Christian conservative attorney from Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to revive a Louisiana pastor's damage claims against state officials over long-expired COVID-19 restrictions. A federal judge this year dismissed minister Tony Spell’s lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and...
LOUISIANA STATE
KRMG

Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case

PHOENIX — (AP) — A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year.
SAN LUIS, AZ
KRMG

Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state's protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
TOPEKA, KS
KRMG

Officials: Florida man arrested after allegedly punching man in face one time, killing him

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face one time and killing him at a gas station, officials say. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, just after 6:30 p.m. on September 27, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue got a call about a man who was found unresponsive in a parking lot at a Chevron gas station. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
95K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy