Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
13abc.com
Ohio leaders to visit NW Ohio on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Ohio leaders are set to visit northwest Ohio on Friday. Ohio Senator Rob Portman will be visiting the 180th Fighter Wing at the Toledo Air National Guard Base in Swanton on Friday morning. A spokesperson for Portman says while at the base, Portman will receive...
13abc.com
LMH receives grant for security technology in Toledo communities
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Metropolitan Housing announced Wednesday it has received a federal grant for new security technology in Toledo communities. LMH says the $250,000 grant will help to purchase and install new cameras and state-of-the-art security measures. These will improve public safety in the Toledo communities where officials say recent incidents of gang-related violence are posing risk to residents and staff.
13abc.com
Council members, community advocates to appeal to release ERA 2 funds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Council members and community advocates are holding a press conference Thursday to appeal for the release of Emergency Rental Assistance 2 funds. According to the City of Toledo, the press conference will take place on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. in the lobby of One Government Center.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG elementary schools name Bobcat Proud students of the month
Bowling Green City Schools’ elementaries have selected Bobcat Proud students for August and September. The students are recognized for being responsible, respectful and safe. Conneaut Elementary – Jahleel Elvoid, Asia James, Daniel Slipher, Aveya Kershaw, Preston Ortiz, Emma Schmeltz, Owen Merrell, Alex Lifand, Alysia Elvoid, Zoe Kern, John Center,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blueandgoldtoday.org
Findlay High Schools Hires New Staff
Findlay High School introduced 17 new staff members for the 2022-2023 school year. These positions range from assistant principal to teacher’s aide. The new staff members have many goals to help the high school thrive. FHS hired a new Spanish teacher this year. Ms. Bils joined the school to...
13abc.com
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
13abc's The 9 recording for VOD. 13abc's The 9 recording for VOD. 13abc Action News at 11 PM recording for VOD.
Amazon aims to hire 700 in the Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Amazon announced Thursday it is hiring 150,000 employees at is United States facilities, including at least 700 in northwest Ohio. Openings are available for seasonal, part-time and full-time work. An Amazon press release did not specify if the hires will be made at the delivery station in Toledo or the fulfillment center in Rossford, but a complete list of all openings can be found here.
sent-trib.com
Benchmark Restaurant Group 0pens Claude’s Prime Seafood in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group is opening of Claude’s Prime Seafood at the Shops at Levis Commons. Claude’s offers stunning settings, an impressive menu of seafood and non-seafood items, signature cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Features include alfresco dining, a large late-night bar with live piano and multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWO News
Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
Toledo City Council considers proposal for cameras in 15 parks
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council members are considering an investment of $150,000 to buy security cameras for 15 of the city's parks. The proposal is an effort between the Toledo Police Department, city administrators and city council to keep parks safer after crimes, including homicide, have happened on park grounds.
Developments underway at St. John's via $15.8 million 'Campaign for Innovation'
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy announced "The Campaign for Innovation" on Wednesday, a multi-million dollar program aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and student empowerment. The $15.8 million campaign will fund several new infrastructural developments at the school, including a "Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship"...
Walbridge, Millbury, Lake Township could soon merge into one city
WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Walbridge and Millbury are both villages that exist inside the larger Lake Township. On paper, all three are technically different municipalities. But in practice, they have been sharing roads and resources for years. With three mayors, three city administrators and three separate police departments, Walbridge Mayor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOL-TV
Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
13abc.com
Amazon hiring blitz to add 700+ jobs in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amazon will hire more than 700 people in Toledo alone as part of a recently announced expansion. The shipping giant will hire full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network. Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.
cleveland19.com
Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses. The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County. “Resources are...
13abc.com
Toledo Humane Society takes in six dogs from Florida shelters
Several people sickened in an E. coli outbreak tied to Wendy's restaurants are pursuing legal action while also facing a long road to a healthy recovery from their illnesses. LaRose to campaign with Majewski Saturday, says it's "up to him" to explain military record. Updated: 4 hours ago. Ohio Secretary...
Co-defendant in Damia Ezell case among three shot in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the co-defendants in a February murder of a child was shot early Thursday morning in north Toledo less than 24 hours after posting bond. Carmanetta Wilson, 23, was one of three people shot in a vehicle just after 2:30 a.m., according to a police report. Wilson is one of the co-defendants in the murder case of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.
13abc.com
Toledo City Council to take up medical debt relief measure later this month
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council member spearheading a measure to help eliminate some medical debt for residents is holding the legislation for a little while longer. Councilwoman Michele Grim announced Tuesday she will hold the legislation until city council’s October 25th meeting. Grim said the pushed back...
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
Police investigating west Toledo robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man robbed a Vito's Pizza in west Toledo Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a robbery call at the Vito's Pizza and Subs on Douglas Rd. around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, Hailee Miller, 19, and Drain Corso, 20, stated they were working inside the restaurant when a man wearing a blue bandana entered the business holding a handgun. The man demanded they open the.
Comments / 0