The arms race to find an elite quarterback might go hand-in-hand with winning in the NFL. In recent years, several teams have ditched quarterbacks that were deemed to be just fine in hopes of finding someone better. In 2021, the Rams moved on from Jared Goff when they traded for Matthew Stafford from the Lions. The 49ers took a different approach in trying to replace Jimmy Garoppolo, trading several draft picks, including three first-round picks, in order to move up in the draft and select an unproven Trey Lance.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO