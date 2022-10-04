Read full article on original website
Nick Bosa’s pleads for ref help misunderstood during 49ers vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa finished Monday night's game against the Rams with three tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and, according to Pro Football Focus, a career-high 14 total pressures. To put that statistic into perspective, the entire Rams defense finished with five total pressures. Bosa leads...
The SF Giants should pay to rebuild the Double Play
Dave Tobener on the Giants' opportunity to restore an SF icon while enhancing it for a new generation of fans.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan analyzes Monday’s 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gives his thoughts on Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the defensive performance from his team, San Francisco coming away recording seven sacks on the night and hoe much smoothly his offense looked from the previous week in Denver.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Panthers could very easily be 4-0
It seems as though we’ve now officially entered the pleasantries portion of our Week 5 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. On Wednesday, the head coach of the latter team laid his praise on quite heavily for the former—perhaps too heavily, in fact. When asked what he’ll be focusing on when it comes to the Panthers, Kyle Shanahan gave a pretty lengthy soliloquy about how Matt Rhule’s team could very well be (wait for it . . .) undefeated at the moment.
49ers open practice windows for Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett; Both could play vs. Panthers; Willie Snead re-signed to practice squad
San Francisco 49ers defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are closer to returning to the football field. On August 31, the 49ers placed Ward, a safety, on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. Verrett, a cornerback, started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He suffered a torn ACL in last season's regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.
San Francisco 49ers Offensive Lineman Will Be 'Out A While' With Injury
The San Francisco 49ers are getting light on depth at the offensive tackle position. Niners offensive tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a sprained MCL during the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. McKivitz is now going to be "out a while," per head coach Kyle ...
49ers vs. Rams Film Review: YAC bros are back?
49ers Redzone co-host Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the film from the San Francisco 49ers' 24-9 win to the Los Angeles Rams, analyzing the creative gameplan, as well as the offensive inefficiencies from Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense. You can listen to the audio for this episode above. The video is...
Richard Sherman flames NFL over absurd ‘abundance of caution’ claim on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
A lot has been said about the careless manner in which the NFL handled the well-being of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. . And retired cornerback Richard Sherman, as a member of the NFL Players Association executive committee, made sure that the issue of player health is something that no one should ever take lightly, especially in Tagovailoa’s case.
FOX Sports
Why Rams, not 49ers, are model for how to upgrade at QB
The arms race to find an elite quarterback might go hand-in-hand with winning in the NFL. In recent years, several teams have ditched quarterbacks that were deemed to be just fine in hopes of finding someone better. In 2021, the Rams moved on from Jared Goff when they traded for Matthew Stafford from the Lions. The 49ers took a different approach in trying to replace Jimmy Garoppolo, trading several draft picks, including three first-round picks, in order to move up in the draft and select an unproven Trey Lance.
SFGate
