ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Panthers could very easily be 4-0

It seems as though we’ve now officially entered the pleasantries portion of our Week 5 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. On Wednesday, the head coach of the latter team laid his praise on quite heavily for the former—perhaps too heavily, in fact. When asked what he’ll be focusing on when it comes to the Panthers, Kyle Shanahan gave a pretty lengthy soliloquy about how Matt Rhule’s team could very well be (wait for it . . .) undefeated at the moment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
49erswebzone

49ers open practice windows for Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett; Both could play vs. Panthers; Willie Snead re-signed to practice squad

San Francisco 49ers defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are closer to returning to the football field. On August 31, the 49ers placed Ward, a safety, on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. Verrett, a cornerback, started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He suffered a torn ACL in last season's regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers vs. Rams Film Review: YAC bros are back?

49ers Redzone co-host Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the film from the San Francisco 49ers' 24-9 win to the Los Angeles Rams, analyzing the creative gameplan, as well as the offensive inefficiencies from Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense. You can listen to the audio for this episode above. The video is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman flames NFL over absurd ‘abundance of caution’ claim on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

A lot has been said about the careless manner in which the NFL handled the well-being of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. . And retired cornerback Richard Sherman, as a member of the NFL Players Association executive committee, made sure that the issue of player health is something that no one should ever take lightly, especially in Tagovailoa’s case.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Colin Kaepernick
FOX Sports

Why Rams, not 49ers, are model for how to upgrade at QB

The arms race to find an elite quarterback might go hand-in-hand with winning in the NFL. In recent years, several teams have ditched quarterbacks that were deemed to be just fine in hopes of finding someone better. In 2021, the Rams moved on from Jared Goff when they traded for Matthew Stafford from the Lions. The 49ers took a different approach in trying to replace Jimmy Garoppolo, trading several draft picks, including three first-round picks, in order to move up in the draft and select an unproven Trey Lance.
NFL
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy