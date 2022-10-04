Read full article on original website
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Elon Musk asked for a 30% discount for his Twitter purchase before reviving his $44 billion bid, report says
Representatives for Musk were reportedly engaged in private discussions with Twitter, per the NYT. The talks centered on the price of the platform, with Musk's team reportedly seeking a reduction. They had asked for a 30% discount but Twitter rejected the request, per the NYT. Elon Musk reportedly sought a...
Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s multi billion dollar offer to buy app at $54.20 per share
TWITTER has confirmed it will accept Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar offer to buy the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed his intentions to go ahead with the purchase in a recent letter to Twitter. The official Twitter Investor Relations account tweeted: "Twitter issued this statement about today's news:. "We...
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse
Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Judge halts Twitter trial against Elon Musk to allow deal to close
A judge has halted Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk until the end of the month, giving the Tesla CEO more time to close the planned $44 billion acquisition of the company. The judge in Delaware Chancery Court has paused the trial until 5 p.m. October 28. Musk made a renewed...
Musk reverses course, again: he's ready to buy Twitter, build 'X' app
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original $44 billion bid to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, security filings showed on Tuesday, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up, whether he wanted to or not.
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk’s sudden about face on a $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter, reversing an earlier attempt to rescind that offer, came as a surprise even from the mercurial billionaire who loves to shock. It sent shares of the social media platform soaring Tuesday and stoked alarm among some media watchdogs and civil rights groups about what kind of free speech will flourish on Twitter under Musk. Yet the legal challenges faced by Musk in the three months since he announced that he intended to back out of the deal continued to mount, increasingly closing off avenues of escape for the Tesla CEO. Gambles, missteps, and potential reprieves that failed to pan out, weakened an already dicey case for withdrawal. And then there is the potentially embarrassing deposition scheduled for Thursday and what most considered a long-shot chance for reprieve before a Chancery Court in Delaware in less than two weeks.
France 24
Twitter confirms Musk to proceed with $44 billion takeover deal
Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, as a trial over his efforts to withdraw from the deal loomed. The world’s richest man said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that he sent Twitter a letter vowing to honor the contract.
Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
Musk offers to close Twitter buyout deal at original price
Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, as a trial over his efforts to withdraw from the deal loomed. "We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction," read a copy of the letter to Twitter filed with the SEC. Twitter confirmed to AFP that it received the letter from Musk, and said it intends to close the buyout deal at the agreed-on price of $54.20 per share.
Elon Musk says he's willing to buy Twitter after all, possibly averting a trial
Elon Musk now wants to go through with his original offer to buy Twitter for the previously agreed upon price, a source close to the deal tells NPR. The billionaire Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter Monday night, the person said, which could put an end to the knock-down, drag-out legal fight over the merger that he tried to abandon in July.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk gets 3 weeks to settle $44B deal & stop Twitter’s litigation
Elon Musk and Twitter have three weeks to settle their $44 billion deal. Elon Musk proposed to renew his takeover of the social media company earlier this week. Twitter confirmed receiving his letter showing his intention to proceed with the $44 billion deal. Twitter’s litigation against the billionaire hovers amid all these discussions as the trial date looms.
Musk-Twitter Oct.17 trial halted by judge, giving Tesla CEO more time to seal $44B deal
A judge in Delaware has halted Twitter's upcoming litigation against Elon Musk, giving him more time to pull together financing for the original $44 billion deal.
Here's What Ark Funds Thinks Of Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase: Will It Buy Shares Again?
Ark Invest is a big backer in all things Elon Musk. An analyst for the ETF company shares thoughts on Musk's renewed purchase interest in Twitter. Elon Musk submitted a new proposal to acquire social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. An analyst at Ark Invest weighed in with his thoughts on the news.
Daily Beast
Elon Musk Tries to Halt Twitter Trial With a Sneaky New Play
It seemed too easy this week when Elon Musk, after months of dragging his heels on his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, abruptly reversed course and announced he would buy the company at the original asking price. Perhaps there was reason to question the reversal. On Thursday, Musk’s lawyers...
Twitter v Elon Musk: what happens next in the takeover saga?
The Delaware trial that the social media firm brought is still due to proceed despite Musk’s latest U-turn
Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon - source
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) may reach an agreement to end their litigation in coming days, clearing the way for the world's richest person to close his $44 billion deal for the social media firm, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
