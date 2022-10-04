Read full article on original website
Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
Mississippi man faces life in prison after being found guilty in shooting with intent to kill
A Mississippi man was found guilty on several federal charges at the conclusion of a jury trial that began October 3, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation used a handgun to shoot another tribal member multiple times.
Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents. Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend. Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Men arrested for assaulting girlfriends, multiple thefts reported
The Vicksburg Police department made two separate arrests for violence against romantic partners on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as receiving multiple reports of theft. Gromyko Magee, 18 of Vicksburg, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend.
WLBT
Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at a gas station off Highway 80 that left one dead and two injured. According to police, an unidentified man was seen on the Jubilee Gas Station surveillance footage fighting three individuals in the parking lot.
WAPT
Man killed in Capitol Police shooting was father of two
JACKSON, Miss. — The father of a 25-year-old killed in aCapitol Police shooting wants people to remember the man his son was. Jaylen Lewis was killed Sept. 25 in the shooting that is under review by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
WTOK-TV
Conehatta man found guilty of shooting with intent to kill
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Conehatta man was found guilty on several federal charges in a federal trial that began Monday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, used a handgun to shoot another member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians multiple times. Anderson was indicted in June 2021 for assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Balloon release held for man shot, killed by Capitol Police
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A balloon release was held on Wednesday for the man who was shot and killed by Capitol Police in September. Family and friends of 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis celebrated his life near Williamson Avenue. As of Wednesday, October 5, there is no motive nor has there been any additional information released about […]
WLBT
22-year-old man dies after found in vehicle outside Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle outside a Jackson home. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive, police say. He was rushed to the...
Rankin County woman accused of stabbing roommate
FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her roommate Wednesday morning. The incident happened in 200 block of Central Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence. Deputies were told that a person had been stabbed by their roommate. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a […]
Man found guilty of armed robbery of Mississippi bank
A Mississippi man has been found guilty of robbing a Prentiss bank. Eric LaShay Boykin was found guilty of robbing Hancock Bank. Boykin was charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of two counts...
WLBT
Family and friends still searching for answers in shooting death of 18-year-old Lagavin Jenkins
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family is still searching for answers after their loved one was shot and killed just over two weeks ago. According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Lagavin Jenkins was found shot to death inside his home. Investigators said his grandmother discovered him dead while...
Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was killed during a domestic dispute. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 23-year-old Monique Martinez was run over by a vehicle that was being driven by her 23-year-old boyfriend. The incident happened on Creston Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Hearn said the boyfriend, Emanuel Guerrero, was […]
Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
Weekend drive-by shooting, carjacking, robbery by masked men spurs Mississippi police chief to plead for city to ‘step up’ in crime fight
While thousands of people enjoyed the Ole Brook Festival in downtown Brookhaven this past weekend, local police officers were dealing with dangerous criminal activity. Brookhaven police were kept busy investigating several incidents: Someone fired gunshots into a home on West Enterprise Street Friday night around 10 p.m., a man taking out the trash from a business on Industrial Park Road was robbed by two masked individuals Friday night around 11 p.m., and a woman was carjacked in front of Gregg’s Office Supply on South Jackson Street Saturday afternoon.
WLBT
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday in a possible road rage incident. Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown. Brown suffered...
Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
WLBT
Richard’s Disposal employee shot in the leg during his work break
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richard’s Disposal employee was shot while on a work break Tuesday in the 3100 block of Northside Drive. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting victim, Bobby Jones, 24, was taken to a hospital for surgery. No further information is currently available.
Jackson police agree to limit roadblocks after lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) agreed to a settlement to change the way roadblocks are handled in the city. The settlement, filed by the Mississippi Center of Justice and MacArthur Justice Center, accused the police department of targeting majority Black and low-income communities. The plaintiffs said JPD agreed to change its […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Purse theft at parade, man shot at, multiple handguns stolen
The Vicksburg Police Department received multiple reports of theft between Saturday and Monday, including four separate incidents of handguns being stolen from unlocked vehicles. Handgun stolen from home. Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Hall Road in reference to a residential burglary on Saturday at 8:26...
