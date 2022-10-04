Read full article on original website
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
Netherlands researchers break the 30 percent barrier in solar cells
A collaboration of researchers from various institutes in the Netherlands broke the 30 percent barrier associated with solar cells. The achievement will help uptakeworldwide solar energy and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, an organizational press release said. Even as governments across the world are promoting solar energy in their...
Cummins’ Second Largest Solar Farm Goes Live at Rocky Mount Engine Plant
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- With a mission to power a more prosperous world, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) continues to make significant investments in solar energy with the installation of Cummins’ second largest solar array at Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina (U.S.). The RMEP solar installation will directly support the company’s environmental sustainability strategy, PLANET 2050, by using low-carbon renewable power to reduce greenhouse gases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005624/en/ Rocky Mount Engine Plant solar installation (Photo: Business Wire)
World Bank ‘has given nearly $15bn to fossil fuel projects since Paris deal’
The World Bank has provided nearly $15bn of finance directly to fossil fuel projects since the Paris agreement was signed in 2015, and is likely to have spurred far greater investment indirectly, new research has found. Funding for “upstream” oil and gas projects from the World Bank was meant to...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday. The announcement to subsidize Micron Technology comes on the heels of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in Japan as the two countries step up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. “I hope the deal will contribute to further expansion of cooperation between Japan and the United States in the area of semiconductors,” Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He said the government approved the deal Friday under a law related to economic security.
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Russia-Owned Energy Giant Strikes Natural Gas Deal With Pro-Putin Hungary After Stopping Supply To Italy
Hungary has won a three-year delay on gas bills coming due in the next six months. The agreement is between Gazprom and Hungary’s state-owned energy company MVM Zrt. Additional purchases of natural gas from Gazprom will lead to an extra cost of 740 billion forint ($1.7 billion) this year.
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
It's located in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province.
PV Tech
US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report
Residential solar systems in the US continue to grow in size at the same time as battery attachment rates increase and the median installed price of all type of PV projects drops again, albeit only slightly. Those are some of the key findings of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (LNBL)...
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
TechCrunch
Form Energy’s iron-air battery on pace for 2024 launch with $450M Series E
The round was led by TPG Rise Climate and joined by new investors GIC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Existing investors ArcelorMittal, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, Coatue, Energy Impact Partners, The Engine, NGP ETP, Temasek, Prelude Ventures and VamosVentures provided follow-on capital. Such large rounds are becoming...
Texas Startup Is Creating Clean Hydrogen From Microbes and Old Oil Wells
Charles Nelson, chief business officer at Cemvita, told Newsweek "the ground is our equipment, so we don't have to build anything new to be able to do this."
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
alternativeswatch.com
Amazon eyes impact with $150m investment in VC funds
Amazon’s new initiative, Amazon Catalytic Capital, is allocating $150 million to venture capital funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that in turn back underrepresented LGBTQIA, minority and women entrepreneurs. Four funds have been selected so far with plans to invest in more than 10 funds and over 200 companies...
Benzinga
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") CDE today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
wasteadvantagemag.com
LanzaTech and Brookfield Form Strategic Partnership with an Initial $500 Million Commitment
LanzaTech NZ, Inc., an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products that people use in their daily lives, announces a funding partnership with Brookfield Renewable, and its institutional partners, to co-develop and build new commercial-scale production plants that will employ LanzaTech’s CCT technology, which transforms captured carbon into valuable raw material commodities.
