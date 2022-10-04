ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James when asked about for his thoughts on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: No thoughts, no relationship

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
Ball is Life: LeBron James was asked about his thoughts & relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. “No thoughts & no relationship.”

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Watched some of Zion – he looks spry – but the 🏀 game you can’t miss tonight is on ESPN2. Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson, likely the top 2 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, are showing out in Vegas. Victor has replaced LeBron as the best teenager I’ve ever seen. – 10:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker gave us his reasoning for that LeBron Instagram story, and I appreciated where he’s coming from on this one.

New @PHNX_Suns pod is up! pic.twitter.com/dDml6FGFcU10:01 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

LeBron James, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton expected to attend the game between @gleagueignite and Paris Metropolitans 92 in Henderson, tonight to see Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, a source said. Lakers and Suns play an exhibition game in Las Vegas tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JV3bf4vmkz8:01 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“A lot of criticism comes with playing sport or being on TV. It’s just a perspective thing. Everybody take a look in the mirror. Nobody’s perfect”

Devin Booker on Instagram post of LeBron James photo tagged MOOD after #Suns loss to Adelaide 36ers

“It’s more of a life statement” pic.twitter.com/bb3VKxsYaK4:30 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Lakers’ first defensive possession of the preseason wasn’t exactly encouraging in regard to LeBron making the next rotation on defense more than he did last season. pic.twitter.com/ILLUM9n2P712:10 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

So were this the regular season, LeBron James would have seen his all time record of 1096 straight games scoring 10+ pts come to an end as he scored 4 in 16 min in a loss to SAC. He shot 0-7 FG. Only 1x, in his 3rd season. has he ever played a game in which he did not have a FG – 3:00 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron laughed when he was asked about shooting 0-for 7 from the field: pic.twitter.com/9r8yLzWmPw1:51 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Keegan Murray on matching up against LeBron James pic.twitter.com/6Z0scr1fSf1:13 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Final: Kings 105, Lakers 75.

The Lakers led after a half 46-41, but after LeBron, AD and Russ all sat, it flew apart. Will be interested to see how it goes when they get more time — when they played, the supporting cast looked good around them. – 12:55 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers drop 105-75 game to Kings. AD had 11 points, 11 rebounds. LeBron James 4 points, but missed all seven of his field goals. Russell Westbrook had 5 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds. – 12:54 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers drop their preseason opener 105-75 to SAC with Darvin Ham limiting his starters’ playing time. AD 11p 11r in 16 mins; Russ 5p on 2-of-3 3a in 15 mins; LeBron 4p on 0-of-7 2a in 16 mins. Rookie Cole Swider had 10p off the bench. LAL has PHX in Vegas on Wednesday. – 12:53 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

As expected, LeBron, AD and Westbrook are all done for the night having played in the 1st half. Patrick Beverley may also be done for the evening.

Rookies Cole Swider and Max Christie started the 2nd half alongside JTA, Nunn and Jones. – 12:03 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Doubt we’re gonna see LeBron James, Russell Westbrook or Anthony Davis again tonight.

LeBron was 0-for-7 from the field. If I were a betting woman, I’d place a lot of money that he’s going to go off next game, even though it’s just the preseason. – 12:00 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron tonight:

4 PTS

0-7 FG

0-2 3P

Preseason. pic.twitter.com/EJkpzPn5RG11:58 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Lakers 46, Kings 41

Anthony Davis has 11 pts (two 3s) and 11 rebs. Russell Westbrook has 5 pts, 3 rebs and 3 asts. Rough shooting half for LeBron (4 pts on 0-of-7 FGs). Impressive play from Wenten Gabriel. The Lakers are a team-high +6 with Kendrick Nunn on the floor. – 11:42 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

LeBron is 0 for 7 tonight late in the half.

The last time he was 0 for 7 at halftime of a game was Feb. 19, 2008.

That year, the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series.

LFG. – 11:37 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Davis has controlled the defensive glass thus far with 9 rebounds in 12 minutes. He’s 2 for 5 with a made 3 on the other end.

LeBron has yet to hit a shot, starting 0 for 7 as he looks for his rhythm. He’s 4 for 5 at the FT line, with LAL leading 35-28 midway through the 2nd. – 11:27 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron James has opened the Lakers’ first preseason game shooting 0-for-6 from the field. He was clearly frustrated after missing the last shot he was fouled on, shaking his head as he looked down at the floor. – 11:24 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Good thing it’s preseason: LeBron has started 0 for 6 from the field and I can’t remember the last time that could be said. He shook his head after drawing a foul but missing the and-1 layup at the hoop. – 11:21 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James’ stomach hurting a bit after Trey Lyles bumped him during his last drive. – 11:20 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lineup now out: Reaves, Beverley, Bryant, JTA and LeBron. A little smaller, theoretically scrappier defensively and better shooters. Interested in this one. – 10:57 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

5:58 left, 1Q.

Current Lakers lineup:

Patrick Beverley

Russell Westbrook

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Juan Toscano-Anderson – 10:54 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Totally understand the arguments for not wanting to start Keegan Murray and have him defend LeBron.

Except this is preseason, which is all about testing and getting experience before the regular season.

Regardless of him starting, I hope Keegan gets a little time guarding LBJ. – 10:34 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Ham said he’ll likely play 11 or 12 guys tonight, including LeBron, AD and Westbrook. Their minutes will be limited in this preseason opener.

Walker IV is out, but is expected to be cleared to play by tomorrow (next game is Wednesday)

Brown Jr. and Schroder are also out. – 9:03 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis running the offense and the dynamic with LeBron, AD and Russ pic.twitter.com/Vpx4XFvTuj9:02 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Ham said he’s been amazed at LeBron’s level of “pop” and “quick twitch”, his overall athleticism going into Year 20.

The Lakers have several other explosive athletes (Ham mentioned Westbrook, Damian Jones and Lonnie Walker), but Ham said LeBron has stood out in that way. – 8:59 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

As has been trending through the first week of camp, it’ll be LeBron, AD, Russ, Damian Jones and Kendrick Nunn in tonight’s game against Sacramento. Darvin Ham says the regular season lineup is “totally fluid.” – 8:58 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers starters are Bron, AD, K Nunn, Russ and Damion Jones – 8:57 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Darvin Ham said the startling lineup (LeBron, AD, Russ, Nunn and Jones) is “totally fluid.” He added that that’s the starting lineup “for tonight.” – 8:57 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Ham confirmed that tonight’s starters will be Westbrook, Nunn, LeBron, AD and Jones.

That remains fluid moving forward, but Ham has liked how that group has fit together in camp thus far. – 8:57 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Darvin Ham says that his starting unit remains “totally fluid” even though he is beginning with LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Nunn and Damian Jones in tonight’s preseason opener – 8:57 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Starters for tonight:

-Russ

-Nunn

-Lebron

-AD

-Jones – 8:57 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Darvin Ham said his starting lineup “is totally fluid” but Nunn and Jones will start with LeBron, AD and Westbrook tonight – 8:56 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers starters tonight:

Damian Jones

Anthony Davis

LeBron James

Kendrick Nunn

Russell Westbrook – 8:56 PM

Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said LeBron, Anthony Davis and Westbrook would get “a couple quick bursts” of playing time in tonight’s pre-season opener against Sacramento.

Davis has some back soreness but is expected to play, Ham added. – 8:52 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

AD, LeBron and Russ all will play tonight – 8:50 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will all play “a couple of quick bursts” before having their nights finish in tonight’s preseason opener against the Kings. – 8:50 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Darvin says LeBron, Russ and AD will get “a few quick bursts” tonight against the Kings, and then they will be shut down. About 11 or 12 Lakers should play tonight. – 8:50 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Darvin Ham says 11 to 12 players will play tonight. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are all playing. – 8:50 PM

Gerald Bourguet: “It’s more of a life statement.” Devin Booker, asked about his Instagram story of that LeBron James press conference after the Suns preseason loss to the 36ers, said he knew people weren’t going to take it well pic.twitter.com/cAViVq1GVZ -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / October 4, 2022

Lakers star Lebron James also put pressure on the team to make the deal, according to sources. They eventually determined the cost would be too great, and decided against it, per sources. Westbrook is set to suit up with the Lakers on Monday for their preseason game against Sacramento. -via The Athletic / October 4, 2022

Kyle Goon: LeBron laughed when @Brad Turner asked him about his 0 for 7 preseason night and if he’s still getting his legs under him: “I’ve been 0-fer before. It’s just that I played more. … In 15 minutes, it was over with. But that’s the last thing on my mind, as far as makes or misses.” pic.twitter.com/ukjKrYczFP -via Twitter @kylegoon / October 4, 2022

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
