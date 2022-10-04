Read full article on original website
Kim Black
2d ago
If someone has a broken tail light or expired tag, police should be able to take a tag number and send out a warning. But most certainly, no laws should ever be changed because any certain race is supposedly being targeted. How do you know by the tag or name of ownership of vehicle what race the owner is?
Staryblue
2d ago
Did this deginerant not take an oath to uphold the law? A move directly from Obidens play book. Our country is in dire straits
Doc Bennett
1d ago
What a racist sheriff. Why does he think more minorities have minor vehicle issues with their vehicles?!? White people can have car issues. This racist should resign.
