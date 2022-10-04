ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Kim Black
2d ago

If someone has a broken tail light or expired tag, police should be able to take a tag number and send out a warning. But most certainly, no laws should ever be changed because any certain race is supposedly being targeted. How do you know by the tag or name of ownership of vehicle what race the owner is?

Staryblue
2d ago

Did this deginerant not take an oath to uphold the law? A move directly from Obidens play book. Our country is in dire straits

Doc Bennett
1d ago

What a racist sheriff. Why does he think more minorities have minor vehicle issues with their vehicles?!? White people can have car issues. This racist should resign.

WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police won’t change policy on traffic stops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say they won’t be changing their policy on traffic stops. WBTV reached out to the department after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it would no longer stop drivers for regulatory issues, such as broken taillights or an expired tag.
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
WCNC

Woman pleads guilty to 2018 fatal shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After pleading guilty to being involved in a fatal shooting that left a woman dead in October 2018, one woman has been sentenced to prison. Yamina Rookard, 21, appeared in Mecklenburg County court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 80-108 months (6-9 years) in prison for the death of Jessica Smith, 29, in 2018.
wccbcharlotte.com

Charges Against A Steele Creek Shooting Suspect Upgraded To Murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Steele Creek on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide. CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane after 8 p.m. They found Desmond Balogun suffering from a gunshot wound. Balogun died from his injuries Wednesday October, 5th.
WBTV

Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
WBTV

Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
sclawyersweekly.com

Rig driver settles for $6M in loose-wheel incident

A tractor-trailer driver who escaped serious injury when his rig overturned after being struck by a loose wheel from another truck has settled his claims for $6 million, his attorneys report. Robert Phillips and Eve Goodstein of McGowan Hood Felder & Phillips in Rock Hill report that their client was driving his 18-wheeler on the interstate ...
wccbcharlotte.com

BREAKING: Large Crash on I-85 Southbound at Brookshire Blvd

CHARLOTTE N.C. – A crash on I-85 Southbound at Brookshire Blvd has two left lanes blocked and has created delays back to I-485. No updates on any injuries. To avoid delays, drivers are advised to get off 85 at University City Blvd and use North Tryon Street to get around this crash.
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Searching For Gunman After Deadly Shooting At Fox & Hound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends are remembering the life of a man shot and killed outside the Fox & Hound Bar and Grille Tuesday night. Family members say the victim is Jamielle Clements who was working at the restaurant when he was shot. CMPD says a fight broke out inside the restaurant which spilled over into the parking lot where someone fired multiple shots, striking Clements. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Donyeh Cosby awoke to the tragic news about his baby brother Wednesday morning.
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Killed, Teens Injured After A Crash Involving a Stolen Vehicle

HICKORY, N.C. — A man is dead and four teens have injuries after a crash involving a stolen vehicle. Hickory Police say around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer observed a stolen Honda Accord driving on Springs Road near 22nd Street NE. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the Honda continued towards the intersection of Springs Road and McDonald Parkway resulting in a short vehicle pursuit.
WBTV

Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
FOX8 News

North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
