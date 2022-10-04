CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends are remembering the life of a man shot and killed outside the Fox & Hound Bar and Grille Tuesday night. Family members say the victim is Jamielle Clements who was working at the restaurant when he was shot. CMPD says a fight broke out inside the restaurant which spilled over into the parking lot where someone fired multiple shots, striking Clements. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Donyeh Cosby awoke to the tragic news about his baby brother Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO