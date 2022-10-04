Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
an17.com
Southeastern announces 2022 Homecoming Court
HAMMOND – Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2022 Homecoming court. The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities this week. Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors Kendall Adams, Prairieville; Jadi Foster, Hammond; Thais Gomes, Porto Alegre,...
theadvocate.com
After years of debate, Livingston set to approve 1st rural zoning map: 'This is a good thing'
Livingston Parish Council member Tracy Girlinghouse firmly believes the parish should have put zoning laws on the books in the 1990s. It would have transformed the parish — but he knows it wasn't the right time politically. Since then, things have changed. "We’re a whole different parish than we...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music
The Livingston Parish Fair returned to the fairgrounds this week offering carnival rides, food and family entertainment. After a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish fairgrounds' gates opened Oct. 1 to crowds. The festival ends Sunday.
an17.com
Herman Mack
Herman Mack, 73, a resident of Springfield, LA, passed away Saturday October 3, 2022. Funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Interment Bethlehem Cemetery, Killian, LA.
‘Word Salad’: Figuring out the Mayor’s verbiage
“[She’s] going to move forward on that—I don’t know what that means! I hope it means she’s going to repay. But she won’t say when.” It takes a lot of befuddle Clancy Dubos. But New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell has done the next-to-impossible.
an17.com
Leadership Tangipahoa visits Parish Government to kick off fall semester
Leadership Tangipahoa class of 2022-2023 is off to a strong start with tours focused on Parish Government. Our class was very excited to see one another at the Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau, where we loaded on buses and headed to Amite for a full day of learning. Our...
theadvocate.com
Zachary High student asks mayor to proclaim White Cane Safety Day in Zachary
When visually impaired Zachary High School sophomore Sa’Lynn Woodside was at Copper Mill, a classmate would ask her a lot of questions. “He’d ask about my Perkins Braille writer (a machine designed to produce Braille) and my cane — calling it a STICK. It’s not a stick, it’s a cane! A WHITE CANE! I would get so mad!”
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
Gov. John Bel Edwards to announce bridge repair funding in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to travel to Zachary on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The governor plans to tour maintenance on the Pettit Road bridge around 10:30 a.m. He will also announce bridge repair funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.
an17.com
Mack asks Corps to delay action on permit for Lake Maurepas, surrounding areas
Livingston Parish State Representative Sherman Mack has made a formal request to the US Army Corps of Engineers, asking them to delay any action on their permits for the seismic testing of Lake Maurepas and surrounding areas. It’s the latest round in the discussion of a potential carbon capture project...
postsouth.com
Schedule set for 54th annual International Acadian Festival
5 p.m. – The opening evening festivities will kick off with the blessing of the grounds. 6 p.m. – Rides /crafts/food booths will open immediately after the blessing. For information on crafts booth, contact Jimmy Hebert at (225) 776-2895. 5-6 p.m. – A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will...
Covington student allegedly threatening classmate, arrested Thursday
Another classmate's parent alerted the school administration and the Sheriff's Office was called.
an17.com
Joseph Dennis Brady, Jr.
A resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born May 25, 1956, in Covington, LA, and was 66 years of age. He is survived by his sister, Cynthia Viola and husband Richard; brother, Kenny Brady; nieces and nephews, Harry Nicholas and wife, Dana, Christa Brady, Abriyona Guidry, Madison Nicholas, Lorenzo Nicholas, Noah Engeron, Brandon Canale and Michael Canale. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Dennis Brady, Sr.; mother, Roberta Pumilia; sister, Debbie Canale; brother, Richard Pumilia; niece, Katelyn Brady. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon
Mrs. Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon, 78, of Bogalusa, LA, gained her wings peacefully in her sleep, on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Jewel, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Poplarville, Mississippi to the union of Robert and Revie Connerly Byrd Lampley on September 17, 1944. She was the second child born to this union.
an17.com
Brews Arts Festival hits downtown Hammond on Oct. 14
HAMMOND---One of the biggest parties in downtown Hammond returns as the Hammond Regional Arts Center brings back the Brews Arts Festival for its 12th year. The festival takes place in downtown Hammond at the Morrison Park Alleyway off North Cypress on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
an17.com
Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr.
Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr., passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 65. He was a resident of Independence, who was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Dennis and Kathleen Ducote. Dennis was truly an amazing family man and a friend to all he knew. He did everything he could for his whole family. Dennis was the hardest worker, was very proud of his business and all the tools he's earned over the years. You couldn't find a more fair & honest man. He went above & beyond to provide, help, and support his wife, kids, and grandkids anytime they needed it. Dennis was very respected and admired by many for these great qualities. He was always happy to see everyone and even had funny nicknames for many. Everyone enjoyed hearing his funny stories; he always enjoyed a good laugh whether it was his family or the people around him. Dennis was known for telling his recycled, yet hilarious jokes and one-of-a-kind catchphrases. He enjoyed doing a little fishing when he wasn't working and like to grow his own veggies, fruits, and peppers. What he enjoyed most was hanging out or celebrating with his family. Dennis was always smiling and enjoyed seeing everyone having a good time together.
NOLA.com
The new Target store in Mandeville has an opening date
St. Tammany Parish will once again have two Target locations when the retailer opens its doors on Oct. 23 at the Premier Centre in Mandeville. Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden announced the opening date on social media Wednesday. The new, 58,000-square-foot space joins a lineup of 20 retail stores in the...
an17.com
Mable Bates
Mable Bates, a native and resident of Kentwood, LA, answered the Master's call on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. The Bates family asks that you pray with and for them during this time of loss. VISITATION. Richardson F.H. - Amite, La. Friday, October...
WDSU
Algiers residents forced to change addresses, city cites public safety
NEW ORLEANS — People living in one Algiers neighborhood are frustrated and in shock after they say their home addresses are abruptly changing. Neighbors say the move impacts two blocks on Brunswick Court. "I'm really just disheartened by this whole thing. This is going to be like starting over,"...
lafourchegazette.com
Construction of Phase 2 of the Elevated LA 1 Highway Begins in Golden Meadow
Contractor James Construction is in the assembly phase of construction for Phase 2 of the LA 1 Improvement Project, with workers assembling the three large cranes that will be used to build the 8.3-mile elevated highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville. The entire construction project is now 10 percent complete.
