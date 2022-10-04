ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Settlement, LA

Southeastern announces 2022 Homecoming Court

HAMMOND – Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2022 Homecoming court. The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities this week. Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors Kendall Adams, Prairieville; Jadi Foster, Hammond; Thais Gomes, Porto Alegre,...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music

The Livingston Parish Fair returned to the fairgrounds this week offering carnival rides, food and family entertainment. After a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish fairgrounds' gates opened Oct. 1 to crowds. The festival ends Sunday.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Herman Mack

Herman Mack, 73, a resident of Springfield, LA, passed away Saturday October 3, 2022. Funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Interment Bethlehem Cemetery, Killian, LA.
SPRINGFIELD, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary High student asks mayor to proclaim White Cane Safety Day in Zachary

When visually impaired Zachary High School sophomore Sa’Lynn Woodside was at Copper Mill, a classmate would ask her a lot of questions. “He’d ask about my Perkins Braille writer (a machine designed to produce Braille) and my cane — calling it a STICK. It’s not a stick, it’s a cane! A WHITE CANE! I would get so mad!”
ZACHARY, LA
postsouth.com

Schedule set for 54th annual International Acadian Festival

5 p.m. – The opening evening festivities will kick off with the blessing of the grounds. 6 p.m. – Rides /crafts/food booths will open immediately after the blessing. For information on crafts booth, contact Jimmy Hebert at (225) 776-2895. 5-6 p.m. – A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
an17.com

Joseph Dennis Brady, Jr.

A resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born May 25, 1956, in Covington, LA, and was 66 years of age. He is survived by his sister, Cynthia Viola and husband Richard; brother, Kenny Brady; nieces and nephews, Harry Nicholas and wife, Dana, Christa Brady, Abriyona Guidry, Madison Nicholas, Lorenzo Nicholas, Noah Engeron, Brandon Canale and Michael Canale. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Dennis Brady, Sr.; mother, Roberta Pumilia; sister, Debbie Canale; brother, Richard Pumilia; niece, Katelyn Brady. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
an17.com

Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon

Mrs. Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon, 78, of Bogalusa, LA, gained her wings peacefully in her sleep, on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Jewel, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Poplarville, Mississippi to the union of Robert and Revie Connerly Byrd Lampley on September 17, 1944. She was the second child born to this union.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Brews Arts Festival hits downtown Hammond on Oct. 14

HAMMOND---One of the biggest parties in downtown Hammond returns as the Hammond Regional Arts Center brings back the Brews Arts Festival for its 12th year. The festival takes place in downtown Hammond at the Morrison Park Alleyway off North Cypress on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr.

Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr., passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 65. He was a resident of Independence, who was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Dennis and Kathleen Ducote. Dennis was truly an amazing family man and a friend to all he knew. He did everything he could for his whole family. Dennis was the hardest worker, was very proud of his business and all the tools he's earned over the years. You couldn't find a more fair & honest man. He went above & beyond to provide, help, and support his wife, kids, and grandkids anytime they needed it. Dennis was very respected and admired by many for these great qualities. He was always happy to see everyone and even had funny nicknames for many. Everyone enjoyed hearing his funny stories; he always enjoyed a good laugh whether it was his family or the people around him. Dennis was known for telling his recycled, yet hilarious jokes and one-of-a-kind catchphrases. He enjoyed doing a little fishing when he wasn't working and like to grow his own veggies, fruits, and peppers. What he enjoyed most was hanging out or celebrating with his family. Dennis was always smiling and enjoyed seeing everyone having a good time together.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

The new Target store in Mandeville has an opening date

St. Tammany Parish will once again have two Target locations when the retailer opens its doors on Oct. 23 at the Premier Centre in Mandeville. Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden announced the opening date on social media Wednesday. The new, 58,000-square-foot space joins a lineup of 20 retail stores in the...
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

Mable Bates

Mable Bates, a native and resident of Kentwood, LA, answered the Master's call on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. The Bates family asks that you pray with and for them during this time of loss. VISITATION. Richardson F.H. - Amite, La. Friday, October...
KENTWOOD, LA

