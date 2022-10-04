ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Booker on posting the LeBron James press conference: It was more of a life statement

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgzkH_0iM4HETn00

Gerald Bourguet: "It's more of a life statement." Devin Booker, asked about his Instagram story of that LeBron James press conference after the Suns preseason loss to the 36ers, said he knew people weren't going to take it well

Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker and Chris Paul are courtside for the Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson show pic.twitter.com/4BtOVkFQD810:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rq0ZC_0iM4HETn00

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Watched some of Zion – he looks spry – but the 🏀 game you can’t miss tonight is on ESPN2. Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson, likely the top 2 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, are showing out in Vegas. Victor has replaced LeBron as the best teenager I’ve ever seen. – 10:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker gave us his reasoning for that LeBron Instagram story, and I appreciated where he’s coming from on this one.

🎧: https://t.co/A51s2pWuZn

New @PHNX_Suns pod is up! pic.twitter.com/dDml6FGFcU10:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8C9N_0iM4HETn00

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcHdk_0iM4HETn00

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Jakc_0iM4HETn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZL0bC_0iM4HETn00

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

You’ve Been Chosen — a book which chronicles the life of @Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall — has been receiving rave reviews since it was released some three weeks ago. @NBA

https://t.co/BNgdkGm0GQ pic.twitter.com/BgS57qXkGl6:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2vgQ_0iM4HETn00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“A lot of criticism comes with playing sport or being on TV. It’s just a perspective thing. Everybody take a look in the mirror. Nobody’s perfect”

Devin Booker on Instagram post of LeBron James photo tagged MOOD after #Suns loss to Adelaide 36ers

“It’s more of a life statement” pic.twitter.com/bb3VKxsYaK4:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wmEl_0iM4HETn00

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“It’s more of a life statement.”

Devin Booker, asked about his Instagram story of that LeBron James press conference after the Suns preseason loss to the 36ers, said he knew people weren’t going to take it well pic.twitter.com/cAViVq1GVZ4:07 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qluer_0iM4HETn00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6ya3_0iM4HETn00

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

In the NBA’s survey of GMs, Luka Doncic is rated 2nd-best point guard behind Steph Curry, 2nd-best shooting guard behind Devin Booker and 3rd-best small forward behind Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum.

I think he may have gotten a few votes in the NHL and MLB GM surveys, too. – 1:42 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Lakers’ first defensive possession of the preseason wasn’t exactly encouraging in regard to LeBron making the next rotation on defense more than he did last season. pic.twitter.com/ILLUM9n2P712:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQMR2_0iM4HETn00

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

So were this the regular season, LeBron James would have seen his all time record of 1096 straight games scoring 10+ pts come to an end as he scored 4 in 16 min in a loss to SAC. He shot 0-7 FG. Only 1x, in his 3rd season. has he ever played a game in which he did not have a FG – 3:00 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron laughed when he was asked about shooting 0-for 7 from the field: pic.twitter.com/9r8yLzWmPw1:51 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1r5K_0iM4HETn00

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Keegan Murray on matching up against LeBron James pic.twitter.com/6Z0scr1fSf1:13 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eV92Z_0iM4HETn00

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Final: Kings 105, Lakers 75.

The Lakers led after a half 46-41, but after LeBron, AD and Russ all sat, it flew apart. Will be interested to see how it goes when they get more time — when they played, the supporting cast looked good around them. – 12:55 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

As expected, LeBron, AD and Westbrook are all done for the night having played in the 1st half. Patrick Beverley may also be done for the evening.

Rookies Cole Swider and Max Christie started the 2nd half alongside JTA, Nunn and Jones. – 12:03 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Doubt we’re gonna see LeBron James, Russell Westbrook or Anthony Davis again tonight.

LeBron was 0-for-7 from the field. If I were a betting woman, I’d place a lot of money that he’s going to go off next game, even though it’s just the preseason. – 12:00 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron tonight:

4 PTS

0-7 FG

0-2 3P

Preseason. pic.twitter.com/EJkpzPn5RG11:58 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WTYZl_0iM4HETn00

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

LeBron is 0 for 7 tonight late in the half.

The last time he was 0 for 7 at halftime of a game was Feb. 19, 2008.

That year, the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series.

LFG. – 11:37 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Davis has controlled the defensive glass thus far with 9 rebounds in 12 minutes. He’s 2 for 5 with a made 3 on the other end.

LeBron has yet to hit a shot, starting 0 for 7 as he looks for his rhythm. He’s 4 for 5 at the FT line, with LAL leading 35-28 midway through the 2nd. – 11:27 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron James has opened the Lakers’ first preseason game shooting 0-for-6 from the field. He was clearly frustrated after missing the last shot he was fouled on, shaking his head as he looked down at the floor. – 11:24 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Good thing it’s preseason: LeBron has started 0 for 6 from the field and I can’t remember the last time that could be said. He shook his head after drawing a foul but missing the and-1 layup at the hoop. – 11:21 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James’ stomach hurting a bit after Trey Lyles bumped him during his last drive. – 11:20 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lineup now out: Reaves, Beverley, Bryant, JTA and LeBron. A little smaller, theoretically scrappier defensively and better shooters. Interested in this one. – 10:57 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

5:58 left, 1Q.

Current Lakers lineup:

Patrick Beverley

Russell Westbrook

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Juan Toscano-Anderson – 10:54 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Totally understand the arguments for not wanting to start Keegan Murray and have him defend LeBron.

Except this is preseason, which is all about testing and getting experience before the regular season.

Regardless of him starting, I hope Keegan gets a little time guarding LBJ. – 10:34 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Me: Should I buy this book?

@Yaron Weitzman: I would. It’s a book I would re-read.

Me: I have never re-read a book.

@Yaron Weitzman: Me neither. – 9:59 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Brown Jr. and Schroder are also out. – 9:03 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis running the offense and the dynamic with LeBron, AD and Russ pic.twitter.com/Vpx4XFvTuj9:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43t4tC_0iM4HETn00

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Ham said he’s been amazed at LeBron’s level of “pop” and “quick twitch”, his overall athleticism going into Year 20.

The Lakers have several other explosive athletes (Ham mentioned Westbrook, Damian Jones and Lonnie Walker), but Ham said LeBron has stood out in that way. – 8:59 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said LeBron, Anthony Davis and Westbrook would get “a couple quick bursts” of playing time in tonight’s pre-season opener against Sacramento.

Davis has some back soreness but is expected to play, Ham added. – 8:52 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Ball is Life: LeBron James was asked about his thoughts & relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. “No thoughts & no relationship.” -via Twitter / October 4, 2022

Lakers star Lebron James also put pressure on the team to make the deal, according to sources. They eventually determined the cost would be too great, and decided against it, per sources. Westbrook is set to suit up with the Lakers on Monday for their preseason game against Sacramento. -via The Athletic / October 4, 2022

Kyle Goon: LeBron laughed when @Brad Turner asked him about his 0 for 7 preseason night and if he’s still getting his legs under him: “I’ve been 0-fer before. It’s just that I played more. … In 15 minutes, it was over with. But that’s the last thing on my mind, as far as makes or misses.” pic.twitter.com/ukjKrYczFP -via Twitter @kylegoon / October 4, 2022

Kellan Olson: Devin Booker was asked about how this team is growing together and he said with a big smile that they will see once they gamble. His game on the plane has some open spots now. Booker made a wise point that you really learn about someone through the roller coaster of a card game. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / October 4, 2022

Devin Booker nodded his head when being asked about Deandre Ayton saying he and Monty Williams haven’t spoken since Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals Phoenix lost to Dallas. He’s heard about it, but doesn’t see it as a possible distraction moving forward. “No,” Booker said after Wednesday’s practice. “Guys look good to me.” -via Arizona Republic / September 28, 2022

“I didn’t talk to coach much at all this summer, either,” Booker continued. “The times that I did, he stressed the fact that getting away and having that feeling of missing the game and missing your team. It’s a long season. We’re with each other every day. I think it’s fine to get away from each other. “We’re about to spend the next seven, eight months right on top of each other every day. I mean, we see each other more than we see our families. I think it’s always good to get away, get quiet and remove yourself from this industry and lifestyle.” -via Arizona Republic / September 28, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react to Ben Simmons' preseason debut

Playmaking forward Ben Simmons finally took the court for the first time in a Nets uniform and his new teammates had nothing but positive words for Simmons' first game back. In a post-game interview, Simmons told Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports that he felt, "amazing." Simmons continued, "I'm grateful to just step on that floor in the NBA. So yeah, a lot of fun out there."
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andre Iguodala tweets after report of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at practice

On Wednesday evening, reports surfaced of an altercation between a pair of Golden State Warriors teammates at practice. According to The Athletic, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole met face-to-face in a "heated exchange" that led to a physical altercation between the players. Green reportedly "forcefully struck" Poole leading to the two needing to be separated before practice quickly came to a close, per The Athletic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. "A lot of great teaching points for us," Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. "New York's a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys' attention."
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles' loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Rival GMs Have Big Expectations for Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

According to the latest NBA.com poll of the league's GMs, the Cavs' acquisition of Donovan Mitchell was the best summer deal. In fact, 59 percent said that Mitchell will have the greatest impact on his new team (beating the Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson).
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Observations from Lakers vs. Suns preseason game

The Los Angeles Lakers played very poorly in their first preseason game on Monday versus the Sacramento Kings, especially in the second half. Although the Lakers lost again on Wednesday, 119-115, to Phoenix, they showed definite signs of improvement, especially in the first half when they played a rotation that could've passed as one used in the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch NBA preseason

The Minnesota Timberwolves will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA preseason action on Thursday night from T-Mobile Arena. The Timberwolves are coming off a 121-111 win over the Heat on Monday and will be looking for their second win of the season tonight. As for the Lakers, we all know they don't win preseason games and have lost their last 8 preseason games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers vs. T-Wolves: Stream, lineups and broadcast info for Thursday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, and if you're wondering how you can watch the action live, you've come to the right place. After playing very poorly on Monday night in their preseason debut, the Lakers looked much better and crisper on Wednesday versus the Phoenix Suns. They built a sizable lead, however, it vanished in the fourth quarter as head coach Darvin Ham went with several players fighting to make the final roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

All eyes on Embiid & Harden as Sixers take on Cavs in game 2 of preseason

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center in their second game of the preseason, Wednesday night at 7PM. The Sixers return home after eight days on the road, spending training camp in Charleston, SC, and playing Monday's game in Brooklyn. The Sixers won their game Monday against the Nets 127-108 in a game without Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Daniel House.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
