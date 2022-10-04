ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect charged in shooting that left 7-year-old boy with shattered femur

 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A man has been charged with shooting and seriously wounding a 7-year-old who was headed to church over the weekend on the Far South Side.

Kentrell Gayden, 22, faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges in the shooting near 108th and State streets around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Legend Barr, 7, and his family were headed to church when they saw someone “rummaging" through one of their parked cars, according to Chicago Deputy Police Chief Larry Snelling.

Someone tried to follow the suspect, but he turned and opened fire, Snelling said. A bullet entered the family’s car and struck Legend in the leg.

Gayden was arrested less than an hour later by officers who were flooding the area in response to other shootings over the two previous days.

Legend’s mother, Keshawana Barr, started a GoFundMe campaign to cover moving expenses and medical bills. On the GoFundMe page, Barr wrote that the suspect broke into her grandmother’s car and then “shot our car multiple times with a rifle.”

Barr said the shooting left Legend with a shattered femur, and his lengthy recovery will require her to take a leave from work.

Gayden was scheduled to appear in central bond court Wednesday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

