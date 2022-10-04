Rochester, N.Y. — Daniel Prude's five children are satisfied with the $12 million settlement they've reached with the City of Rochester, according to their attorney. Although they say no amount of money could bring their father back, attorney Stephen Schwarz said the settlement was really meant to hold the city and the Rochester Police Department accountable for what happened in March 2020, when Prude died one week after being physically restrained by officers.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO