13 WHAM
Man jailed in Livingston County arrested for Rochester shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — A man already in custody in the Livingston County Jail now faces charges for a shooting over the summer in Rochester. Byron Davis Jr., 29, allegedly shot a 30-year-old man at North Clinton Avenue and Andrews Street just before 6 p.m. June 29. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
13 WHAM
Man arrested for bomb threat at Geneva Public Safety Building
Geneva, N.Y. — A man faces charges following a bomb threat Tuesday at the Geneva Public Safety Building. The city's police department and court received two packages in the mail around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. While security officers screened the packages, they observed what appeared to be an explosive device.
13 WHAM
Felon accused of discharging gun at Rochester train station pleads guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — A convicted felon accused of discharging a gun at Rochester's Amtrak station and at the House of Mercy last year has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge. U.S. Attorney Brett Harvey said Alejandro Rivera, 36, had traveled from Schenectady to Rochester on an Amtrak train in April 2021 when he pulled a pistol from his waistband and fired it into a wall, apparently by accident, forcing people to run for cover.
13 WHAM
RPD: 15 year-old shot on Emerson Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Emerson Street Wednesday afternoon where a 15-year-old was shot. Just after 2:45 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Emerson Street. When officers arrived they located a 15-year-old city resident suffering from a...
13 WHAM
Police warn of 'rainbow fentanyl' in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — The dangerous drug known as rainbow fentanyl is now confirmed to be on the streets of Monroe County. "We never thought we’d have something that looks like candy coming in and being fentanyl," said Deputy Michael Favata from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Police say...
13 WHAM
Man shot overnight on Jefferson Avenue
Rochester Police are looking for suspects in a shooting overnight on Jefferson Avenue. They were first called to Champlain Street for the report of a person shot. They found a 50-year-old man who'd been shot at least once in the upper body. He's expected to survive. Police learned he'd actually...
13 WHAM
3-year-old boy improving after being shot on North Clinton Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The family of a toddler caught in the crossfire of a shootout on North Clinton Avenue last week told 13WHAM he is improving every day. Marlo Joseph, 3, was sitting in his car seat when he was shot and critically injured one week ago. The boy's...
13 WHAM
Attorney: Prude's children 'satisfied' with settlement
Rochester, N.Y. — Daniel Prude's five children are satisfied with the $12 million settlement they've reached with the City of Rochester, according to their attorney. Although they say no amount of money could bring their father back, attorney Stephen Schwarz said the settlement was really meant to hold the city and the Rochester Police Department accountable for what happened in March 2020, when Prude died one week after being physically restrained by officers.
13 WHAM
Police: Officer's murder stemmed from investigation into large-scale drug ring
Rochester, N.Y. — The murder of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz happened during an investigation into a large-scale marijuana distribution network, and a string of escalating violence between rival gangs, the Rochester Police Department announced Tuesday. Police had been investigating the network, which they said was run by Brandon Washington, throughout...
13 WHAM
Police say illegal marijuana sales fueling much of the violence in Rochester
This week, police revealed a series of violent crimes this summer in Rochester were linked to a turf war between two rival gangs over the sale of marijuana. The gang members were allegedly responsible for arsons, shootings and three homicides including the murder of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Some of the suspects had been allegedly recruited from other states to commit violence against rival marijuana dealers in Rochester.
13 WHAM
RPD: Gunshot victim walks into Strong Hospital overnight
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into Rochester General Hospital overnight. Police say a man in his 30's was shot at least once in the lower body. It is unknown where exactly the shooting occurred as the victim refused to provide any information to officers.
13 WHAM
Home struck by gunfire on West Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident where an occupied home was struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning. Just before 2:00 a.m., police responded for a ShotSpotter activation on the 300 block of West Avenue. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots...
13 WHAM
RPD: Man dies after being struck by two vehicles on Brown Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Brown Street Wednesday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., police say they were called to the 700 block of Brown Street for a car accident with a pedestrian stuck. When officers arrived, AMR was on scene providing...
13 WHAM
Rochester legislator responds to gang member arrests
Rochester, N.Y. — Police shared details Tuesday about a large-scale investigation into a feud between rival gangs and a marijuana distribution network. One gang member allegedly recruited gang members from out of state to engage in criminal activity against another local gang. Police said the group was responsible for a string of violent crimes — shootings, arson and homicides — including the murder of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.
13 WHAM
Police: Man shot multiple times, killed on city's northwest side
UPDATE (10/5):. Police have identified Corey Wilson, 41, of Irondequoit, as the man shot and killed Monday night. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side. Investigators say around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a man in his 40s was shot multiple times on...
13 WHAM
Police: Drug ring, gang rivalry brought Vickers to Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Out-of-town gang members, weapons and drugs were all tied to the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and two others over the summer. "I think if we did not make these arrests, the homicide rate would be higher than it would have been,” Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino said during a press conference Tuesday.
13 WHAM
Redistricting decision causes protests outside Monroe County Office Building
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says he is bringing in experts to take redistricting maps back to the drawing board. On Thursday, the decision was protested outside the County Office Building by some residents. Legislator President Sabrina Lamar and Legislator Rachel Barnhart say they the proposed...
13 WHAM
Fire under investigation at Henrietta moving company facility
Henrietta, N.Y. — A fire at a building that houses a moving company on Jarley Road, right next to Interstate 390, is under investigation. Crews responded around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer on fire near the building. Firefighters said the tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames, which...
13 WHAM
Monroe County breaks ground on new pickleball courts
Chili, N.Y. — Local leaders broke ground Wednesday on eight new pickleball courts at Monroe County parks. Four new courts are being built Black Creek Park in Chili, along with four more at Mendon Ponds Park. “Pickleball has become increasingly popular in our area and it’s important for us...
