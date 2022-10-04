ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
kpug1170.com

Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Department of Labor and Industries has announced the minimum wage will increase in 2023 to $15.74 per hour. That’s a $1.25 increase over the current minimum. The department says the cost of housing, food, and medical care in Washington state are driving the raise.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
Chronicle

Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA
q13fox.com

Inslee, West Coast leaders to sign climate agreement in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - West coast leaders of the United States and Canada met on Thursday, and signed an agreement that will expand the region's climate partnership. According to the Washington State Governor's Office, Jay Inslee along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, California Governor Gavin Newsom and British Columbia Premier John Horgan will meet in San Francisco at around 10:30 a.m. to sign the new climate agreement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Consumer Price Index#Linus Business#L I
Chronicle

State Charges Washington Chiropractor for Allegedly Not Wearing a Mask in the Office

The Washington State Department of Health's Chiropractic Commission has charged a Bellingham chiropractor with unprofessional conduct after his office reportedly violated gubernatorial COVID-19 proclamations requiring masking and proper signage. Michael John Motel, who is the owner and operator of Ascend Chiropractic, was charged Aug. 29, according to a Department of...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Housing
MyNorthwest

WA hospitals face “unstable financial situation”

State hospitals have lost $1.75 billion dollars in the first six months of 2022, according to the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA). “The results are clear and incredibly concerning,” WSHA President and CEO Cassie Sauer said. “[Hospitals] continue to face an unstable financial situation.”. Multiple issues have led...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
Chronicle

Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast

After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy