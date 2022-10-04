Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s just part of life’: Minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington in 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — The minimum wage in Washington is going up $1.25 this January, rising to $15.74 an hour. That might seem like a slight increase in pay, but it could cost small businesses a pretty penny to keep up with the raise. “No I’m not worried about it,” Robert Hemphill, owner of Chicken-N-Mo in downtown Spokane, said. “It’s just...
kpug1170.com
Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Department of Labor and Industries has announced the minimum wage will increase in 2023 to $15.74 per hour. That’s a $1.25 increase over the current minimum. The department says the cost of housing, food, and medical care in Washington state are driving the raise.
KXLY
Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals Still Face Record Financial Losses; More Service Cuts Expected
Washington hospitals faced another round of record financial losses in the second quarter of 2022 as health care systems continue to recover from the pandemic, prompting some service cuts in parts of the state. In the Washington State Hospital Association's second financial survey of state hospitals this year, results were...
q13fox.com
Inslee, West Coast leaders to sign climate agreement in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - West coast leaders of the United States and Canada met on Thursday, and signed an agreement that will expand the region's climate partnership. According to the Washington State Governor's Office, Jay Inslee along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, California Governor Gavin Newsom and British Columbia Premier John Horgan will meet in San Francisco at around 10:30 a.m. to sign the new climate agreement.
q13fox.com
Washington's opioid payments to begin in December
Drug dealers are not the only ones being punished, it is the drug companies too. Washington state is getting $518 million dollars from three companies who played a role in the opioid epidemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utility prices expected to rise across much of western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. — A number of utility agencies in the Puget Sound region have submitted for rate increases for 2023. While in some cases the increases are routine, they come as consumers are also budgeting for increases in other areas of their expenses. Puget Sound Energy said in addition...
q13fox.com
Washington hospitals risk reducing healthcare services amid financial struggles
SEATTLE - Bankruptcy, closures and reduced services—going out of business is the potential fate of hospitals across Washington struggling in a financial crisis. This dire situation is already affecting at least two communities in the Puget Sound. 97% of hospitals across the state participated in a financial survey conducted...
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
Chronicle
State Charges Washington Chiropractor for Allegedly Not Wearing a Mask in the Office
The Washington State Department of Health's Chiropractic Commission has charged a Bellingham chiropractor with unprofessional conduct after his office reportedly violated gubernatorial COVID-19 proclamations requiring masking and proper signage. Michael John Motel, who is the owner and operator of Ascend Chiropractic, was charged Aug. 29, according to a Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WA hospitals face “unstable financial situation”
State hospitals have lost $1.75 billion dollars in the first six months of 2022, according to the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA). “The results are clear and incredibly concerning,” WSHA President and CEO Cassie Sauer said. “[Hospitals] continue to face an unstable financial situation.”. Multiple issues have led...
Washington Superintendent wants to reduce the cost of college credit classes for all students
OLYMPIA, Wash.– The Washington State Superintendent says he plans to make it easier for all students to get college or trade school credit before they’ve even graduated high school. Superintendent Chris Reykdal is proposing a plan that allows students to earn both high school and college credit at...
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
Is Having a Rooster Legal in Tri-Cities Washington?
You may have noticed that there are no roosters running around the Tri-Cities, and ever wondered why that is?. The truth is, roosters are not allowed within city limits of any of the three cities. Here is the question as asked on the go2kennewick.com page. Can I have chickens on...
Chronicle
Washington Building Code Council Hears an Earful About Switch From Gas to Electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry's preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat pumps,...
Chronicle
Five Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington
There are five large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 4. The NICC defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or that has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
These Invasive Pests May Pop Up More In Washington: Here's Why
This species can infest human households and release a nasty odor.
Chronicle
Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast
After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
Comments / 0