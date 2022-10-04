Read full article on original website
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?
The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
OPEN MIC THURSDAY OCT. 6, 2022
LF...RANCH WORK IN ALLIANCE, BPORT OR SCOTTSBLUFF AREA OR ANY DAY WORK....760-9927. YARD SALE...SATURDAY ONLY....10 AM TIL ?....301 E 7TH...GREAT SELECTION OF ITEMS...TOOLS...KITCHEN ITEMS...DOLLS. FS...1982 YAMAHA 550...MAKE OFFERS...NEEDS WORK.....FS...NEW PORTABLE, FOLDING POKER TABLE TOP....$100....760-2802. LF...SMALL BREED, FEMALE DOG...1 YR OLD OR YOUNGER....PREFER A CHIHUAHUA.....LF...SOMEONE TO FINISH THEIR DECK....763-1954. LF...POLOR ICE...
NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
SBPS in secure status due to suspicious persons
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff Public Schools went in to secure status Monday afternoon, and a few hours later were no longer in 'secure' status. Around 1:57 p.m. MT, SBPS said the buildings have been placed in 'secure' statues while the Scottsbluff Police Department investigates a report of suspicious individuals in the area of Scottsbluff High School.
Wildcat Hills Nature Center set to host free event
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Wildcat Hills Nature Center is hosting a bird watching event for all to enjoy. The “Big Sit” event will feature scenic views as well as bird out in nature. Wildcat Hills will be offering binoculars for anyone to use, and this event is free...
Rapid City man pleads guilty to drug charges in Scotts Bluff County District Court
GERING, Neb. -- A South Dakota man facing drug charges in the Nebraska Panhandle has pleaded guilty to three felony counts in Scotts Bluff County District Court. 25-year-old Chazz Litz, of Rapid City, reached a plea deal late last month, according to court documents. He was initially arrested in May after Scottsbluff Police discovered him passed out in the driver's seat of a pickup in a Scottsbluff gas station parking lot.
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports additional case of bird flu in Box Butte County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm,...
