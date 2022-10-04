ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KGAB AM 650

When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?

The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
CHEYENNE, WY
panhandlepost.com

OPEN MIC THURSDAY OCT. 6, 2022

LF...RANCH WORK IN ALLIANCE, BPORT OR SCOTTSBLUFF AREA OR ANY DAY WORK....760-9927. YARD SALE...SATURDAY ONLY....10 AM TIL ?....301 E 7TH...GREAT SELECTION OF ITEMS...TOOLS...KITCHEN ITEMS...DOLLS. FS...1982 YAMAHA 550...MAKE OFFERS...NEEDS WORK.....FS...NEW PORTABLE, FOLDING POKER TABLE TOP....$100....760-2802. LF...SMALL BREED, FEMALE DOG...1 YR OLD OR YOUNGER....PREFER A CHIHUAHUA.....LF...SOMEONE TO FINISH THEIR DECK....763-1954. LF...POLOR ICE...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

SBPS in secure status due to suspicious persons

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff Public Schools went in to secure status Monday afternoon, and a few hours later were no longer in 'secure' status. Around 1:57 p.m. MT, SBPS said the buildings have been placed in 'secure' statues while the Scottsbluff Police Department investigates a report of suspicious individuals in the area of Scottsbluff High School.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Sidney, NE
City
Alliance, NE
City
Scottsbluff, NE
City
Gering, NE
City
Chadron, NE
Scottsbluff, NE
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Wildcat Hills Nature Center set to host free event

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Wildcat Hills Nature Center is hosting a bird watching event for all to enjoy. The “Big Sit” event will feature scenic views as well as bird out in nature. Wildcat Hills will be offering binoculars for anyone to use, and this event is free...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rapid City man pleads guilty to drug charges in Scotts Bluff County District Court

GERING, Neb. -- A South Dakota man facing drug charges in the Nebraska Panhandle has pleaded guilty to three felony counts in Scotts Bluff County District Court. 25-year-old Chazz Litz, of Rapid City, reached a plea deal late last month, according to court documents. He was initially arrested in May after Scottsbluff Police discovered him passed out in the driver's seat of a pickup in a Scottsbluff gas station parking lot.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy