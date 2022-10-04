Read full article on original website
Related
matadornetwork.com
This Sonoma Hotel Is the Perfect Blend of Luxury, Adventure, and Wine
A trip to the AAA Four-Diamond Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa feels like a transformative journey into an unparalleled state of relaxation. This California wine country resort boasts a myriad of luxurious amenities in addition to a 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art spa. We hope you love the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn...
Bay Area 'Western White House' sells for $10 million under asking price
The home was commissioned by the Hearst family in 1930 as a recreation of America's White House.
TravelSkills 10-05-22 How a 600-acre private property became a SF day-trip gem
Plus: The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot, 'Everybody hated us': a bike event that turns SF into Amsterdam, Universal Studios Florida flooded from Hurricane Ian and Facing survivor's guilt as Hurricane Ian strands me in SF.
sonomamag.com
Late Chef’s Legacy Lives on at Hana Japanese Restaurant
Each day Keita Tominaga opens the doors of Hana Japanese restaurant, he faces a challenging prospect — stepping into his late father’s shoes. In May, the 31-year-old chef took up the reins of the venerated Japanese restaurant in Rohnert Park and PABU Izakaya in San Francisco, following the untimely death of his father, Kenichi “Ken” Tominaga, at age 61.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sfstandard.com
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
sonomamag.com
Local Town Named Among Top Affordable Foodie Cities in the US
If you’re looking for a great meal without spending too much money, head to Santa Rosa. The Sonoma County city has been named one of the top wallet-friendly foodie destinations in the U.S. by financial website WalletHub. Santa Rosa came in at No. 71 on WalletHub’s list, which featured...
7x7.com
11 Best Hotel Restaurants in San Francisco
In a city filled with tourists, it makes sense that some of San Francisco's slickest restaurants would reside inside hotels. And with the return of tourism, hotel restaurants are definitely having a moment. You don't have to get a room to get a table, but it sure makes the commute home easier.
Winery owner on five-year anniversary of Tubbs Fire
(KRON) — This week marks five years since the Tubbs Fire which killed 22 people and devastated parts of Napa and Sonoma Counties. One winery owner has since rebuilt his property and is more prepared for fires, but said this time of year is still difficult for him. It was early morning October 8, 2017, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Bay Area ranch introduces visitors to the delicious art of goat cheese making
This fun spot takes visitors through the process of making artisanal goat cheese.
Sonoma County's Max Thieriot brings real life wildfire experience to 'Fire Country'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Max Thieriot doesn't have to stretch too far in his role on CBS' 'Fire Country' -- he grew up Northern California wildfire country.In the aftermath of the deadly and devastating Tubbs Fire, Thieriot's family winery held a fundraiser for the victims. "It felt timely," Thieriot, who is also the executive producer, told KPIX. "What we've been going through in this state -- it's no longer fire season. It's kind of become year round."Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California...
SFist
We Now Know Why the Chronicle Doesn't Think The French Laundry Is Worth the Splurge Anymore
Three years in, Soleil Ho drops a review of The French Laundry, and now the details emerge about why the Chronicle's restaurant critic left Thomas Keller's famed restaurant off a recent list of best splurge restaurants. It can't be said that Soleil Ho is not a reliable critic, and unlike...
viatravelers.com
25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
3 California cities make top 10 for best foodie cities in America
LOS ANGELES - Three California cities made the top 10 list for best foodie cities in America - can you guess which ones?. The list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. San Francisco came in at No. 4, followed...
sonomamag.com
Canevari’s Deli in Santa Rosa Gets a Face-Lift
For more than 100 years, the inimitable Canevari’s Deli and ravioli factory has been a delicious part of the fabric of Santa Rosa. Founded by Italian immigrants in the early 1900s, the family-run shop made hundreds of pounds of meat and cheese-filled pasta weekly. It remained in the Canevari family until 2012.
NBC Bay Area
Noe Valley Institution Saved From Closing by Loyal Customer
Hannah Seyfert says her motives were, at the start, purely selfish. When Seyfert learned this summer that Lehr’s German Specialties in San Francisco’s Noe Valley was closing, she was mainly concerned about where she was going to find a place to buy the kind of dumplings and other German foods that reminded her of home in Hannover, Germany.
KRON4
San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade returns to North Beach
President of the San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade, Bill Mastrangelo chatted what you can expect from this years events. Watch the clip for food options along the parade route.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This CA restaurant is a hidden gem, Tripadvisor says. And it’s on an artificial island
A California restaurant was named one of the “Top 10 Hidden Gems in the U.S.” by Tripadvisor. Mersea Restaurant & Bar in San Francisco’s Treasure Island ranked No. 2 in the country in the “hidden gem” subcategory on Tripadvisor’s “2022 Best of the Best Restaurants” list.
climaterwc.com
Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life
All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
Daily Californian
Champion's Curry location opening on Channing Way
For those who love comfort food, a new restaurant on the south side of campus might catch your eye: Champion’s Curry is opening its first Berkeley location at 2510 Channing Way in mid to late October. Champion’s Curry has more than 30 locations in Japan, according to its website....
Comments / 0