ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL Preseason

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAwSz_0iM4EoS800

The Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Buffalo Sabres in NHL preseason action on Tuesday night from KeyBank Arena.

The Hurricanes have won all four of their preseason games so far and are coming off an 8-1 win over Columbus. As for the much-improved Sabres, they come into this one with a 3-1 record after knocking off the Penguins 3-1 in their last game.

We have you covered throughout the NHL Preseason, here is everything you need to know to stream the NHL action tonight.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres

  • When: Tuesday, October 4
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Carolina Hurricanes (+180) vs. Buffalo Sabres (-225)

O/U: 6

Want some action on the NHL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche

Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch NBA preseason

The Minnesota Timberwolves will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA preseason action on Thursday night from T-Mobile Arena. The Timberwolves are coming off a 121-111 win over the Heat on Monday and will be looking for their second win of the season tonight. As for the Lakers, we all know they don’t win preseason games and have lost their last 8 preseason games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Columbus, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Bills: Big causes for concern this week

Over the course of the last three weeks, we have all watched the Pittsburgh Steelers season unravel to a point where they might not be any saving it. This problem is made worse by the four-game stretch facing this team before the bye week. First up are the Buffalo Bills who currently sit at 3-1 and look better than last year. Pittsburgh is 1-3 and has to travel to Buffalo this week as nearly two-touchdown underdogs. Here’s what we are worried about this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Hurricanes host the Blue Jackets for season opener

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -221, Blue Jackets +180; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes start the season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Carolina went 20-12-1 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 54-20-8 record overall last season. The Hurricanes scored 277 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.4 per game on 34.1 shots per game.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#The Carolina Hurricanes#The Buffalo Sabres#Keybank Arena#Betting Lines Nhl#Nj
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
NHL
NHL

Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country

PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 10/6/22

The New Jersey Devils continue their preseason as they travel to UBS Arena in Elmont to face the New York Islanders. It is the second meeting between the two teams as head coach Lindy Ruff’s team looks to improve to 2-0 against their division rivals. The Devils’ current preseason...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special

One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
TV & VIDEOS
NHL

Canes Assign Five Players To Chicago

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes' training camp...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Quinn of Sharks leads coaches clinic in Prague ahead of Global Series

PRAGUE -- The hotel ballroom was packed with coaches-- hockey coaches, a rogue basketball coach -- each waiting to hear from some luminaries of the profession. David Quinn, the coach of the San Jose Sharks, was there for a Q and A. Geoff Ward, NHL guest coach, was there to talk about faceoffs and strategies and small-area games. Ulf Samuelsson, NHL guest coach, was there to talk bench behavior and skill development.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday

Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy