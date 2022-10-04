Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL Preseason

The Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Buffalo Sabres in NHL preseason action on Tuesday night from KeyBank Arena.

The Hurricanes have won all four of their preseason games so far and are coming off an 8-1 win over Columbus. As for the much-improved Sabres, they come into this one with a 3-1 record after knocking off the Penguins 3-1 in their last game.

We have you covered throughout the NHL Preseason, here is everything you need to know to stream the NHL action tonight.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres

When: Tuesday, October 4

Tuesday, October 4 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Carolina Hurricanes (+180) vs. Buffalo Sabres (-225)

O/U: 6

