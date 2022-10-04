Read full article on original website
Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman pleaded guilty on Oct. 6, 2022, to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. [IMAGES: Woman shot to death in east Charlotte]. Yamina Rookard, 17, was charged with murder and robbery with...
Killed over a credit card: Brother identifies victim killed outside NC restaurant
A family is in mourning after losing a 21-year-old in a shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant. Many who work and live around Northlake Commons are upset with how senseless the shooting was.
1 shot during Facebook Marketplace meetup gone wrong in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — One person was shot during a botched Facebook Marketplace transaction Tuesday in southwest Charlotte, police said Wednesday. Tan Nhat Tran is accused of listing a stolen Dodge Charger for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Someone who saw the ad met with Tran who pulled out a handgun, the...
Charges Against A Steele Creek Shooting Suspect Upgraded To Murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Steele Creek on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide. CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane after 8 p.m. They found Desmond Balogun suffering from a gunshot wound. Balogun died from his injuries Wednesday October, 5th.
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify men who robbed east Charlotte arcade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking to identify two people who robbed a gambling arcade in east Charlotte. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. Detective Rick Smith, the CMPD Crime...
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
CMPD Searching For Gunman After Deadly Shooting At Fox & Hound
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends are remembering the life of a man shot and killed outside the Fox & Hound Bar and Grille Tuesday night. Family members say the victim is Jamielle Clements who was working at the restaurant when he was shot. CMPD says a fight broke out inside the restaurant which spilled over into the parking lot where someone fired multiple shots, striking Clements. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Donyeh Cosby awoke to the tragic news about his baby brother Wednesday morning.
Father of Murder Victim ‘Disappointed’ With Accused Killer’s Bond
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The father of a man who was murdered in Charlotte in 2019 says he’s disappointed with his son’s accused killer’s bond. On Thursday, a judge set Dashawn Partlow’s bond at $150,000. Partlow is charged with murdering Nathaniel Isenhour, 19, in the parking...
No one hurt when skyscraper window shot out in Uptown, police say
CHARLOTTE — No one was hurt when an window was shot out of a skyscraper in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A bullet shattered a 16th-story window of the One Wells Fargo Center sending glass falling down to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard below.
Girl reported missing in east Charlotte found safe, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said an 11-year-old girl reported missing in east Charlotte hasbeen found safe. On Wednesday, officers said Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen Friday at her home on Oak Valley Lane near Briar Creek Road and Central Avenue. She was wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue...
'I always protected him' | Brother of man killed in Charlotte restaurant shooting hoping for justice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is dead following a shooting at the Fox & Hound restaurant in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim was 21-year-old Jamielle Clements. Clements' older brother, Donyeh Cosby, spoke with WCNC Charlotte. He said Clements always stayed out...
1 dead after fight leads to shooting at restaurant near Northlake Mall, police confirm
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a fight led to a shooting at a restaurant near Northlake Mall Tuesday night, police confirmed with Channel 9. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Maj. Brad Koch said officers were called to the Fox & Hound restaurant on Center Lake Drive just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The road branches off of Northlake Centre Parkway.
One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say
“The Smoothie King” made the announcement in a live YouTube draft party. CMPD officials said the person was taken to the hospital by Medic and was later pronounced dead. Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Updated: 11 hours ago. Family members tell WBTV they’re...
Residents at South End apartment complex say they’re fed up with ongoing crime
CHARLOTTE — Residents who live in the Camden Southline Apartments off South Boulevard want more safety measures at the complex after dozens of crimes in recent months. Whitney Sansalone has called the complex home for two years. “It’s actually been great up until recently,” she said. She...
1 dead, another hurt in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 22-year-old man died and another was hurt in a shooting Monday night in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Detectives said officers went just after 11:30 p.m. Monday near the Pilot Travel Center on Statesville Avenue, which is near the Interstate 85/Interstate 77 interchange. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot.
2 shot, 1 dead after dispute at Pilot Travel Center off I-85, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting at a Pilot truck stop in north Charlotte late Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Pilot off Statesville Avenue, just off Interstate 85, around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. When officers got to the store, they found two people who had been shot. Both victims were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
Deaths of two people at northeast Charlotte apartment complex prompts investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead and a third person was taken to the hospital in serious condition from a northeast Charlotte apartment complex, according to Medic. This is a gated complex on Harris Pond Drive, which is off West W.T. Harris Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Medic were...
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police won’t change policy on traffic stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say they won’t be changing their policy on traffic stops. WBTV reached out to the department after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it would no longer stop drivers for regulatory issues, such as broken taillights or an expired tag.
One Person Shot at Southwest Charlotte Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is wounded after a shooting in southwest Charlotte. Medic says one person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It happened in the 4800 block of Berewick Center Town Drive. WCCB has a crew at the scene. Stay connected online for updates.
