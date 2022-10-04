ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman pleaded guilty on Oct. 6, 2022, to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. [IMAGES: Woman shot to death in east Charlotte]. Yamina Rookard, 17, was charged with murder and robbery with...
wccbcharlotte.com

Charges Against A Steele Creek Shooting Suspect Upgraded To Murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Steele Creek on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide. CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane after 8 p.m. They found Desmond Balogun suffering from a gunshot wound. Balogun died from his injuries Wednesday October, 5th.
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Searching For Gunman After Deadly Shooting At Fox & Hound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends are remembering the life of a man shot and killed outside the Fox & Hound Bar and Grille Tuesday night. Family members say the victim is Jamielle Clements who was working at the restaurant when he was shot. CMPD says a fight broke out inside the restaurant which spilled over into the parking lot where someone fired multiple shots, striking Clements. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Donyeh Cosby awoke to the tragic news about his baby brother Wednesday morning.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, another hurt in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A 22-year-old man died and another was hurt in a shooting Monday night in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Detectives said officers went just after 11:30 p.m. Monday near the Pilot Travel Center on Statesville Avenue, which is near the Interstate 85/Interstate 77 interchange. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot.
WCNC

2 shot, 1 dead after dispute at Pilot Travel Center off I-85, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting at a Pilot truck stop in north Charlotte late Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Pilot off Statesville Avenue, just off Interstate 85, around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. When officers got to the store, they found two people who had been shot. Both victims were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police won’t change policy on traffic stops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say they won’t be changing their policy on traffic stops. WBTV reached out to the department after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it would no longer stop drivers for regulatory issues, such as broken taillights or an expired tag.
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Shot at Southwest Charlotte Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is wounded after a shooting in southwest Charlotte. Medic says one person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It happened in the 4800 block of Berewick Center Town Drive. WCCB has a crew at the scene. Stay connected online for updates.
