Hurricane Orlene weakened to a tropical storm a few hours after making landfall in Mexico on Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. With all eyes on the death and destruction wrought last week by Hurricane Ian, which was blamed Sunday for 83 deaths in Florida and four in North Carolina, Orlene seemed to sneak up on Mexico, where U.S. Embassy and consulate officials had warned Americans on the country's Pacific coast to be prepared for what was expected to be a major hurricane.

