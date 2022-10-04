ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Record $15.5 million home sale completed on Normandy Isle

A Miami Beach waterfront home with six bedrooms recently sold for $15.5 million, a record for the Normandy Isle neighborhood. The 12,000-square-foot lot across Normandy Shores Golf Club features a media room, elevator, pool, pier dock, boat lift, 73 feet of water frontage and views of Biscayne Bay. Nelson Gonzalez...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida

The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed $65 Million, This 17,600 SF Mega Mansion in Highland Beach is one of Most Prestigious Estates in Palm Beach County

The Mansion in Highland Beach, a trophy property delivers over 150 feet of private manicured beachfront on nearly 2 acres featuring modern French-Eclectic architecture, transitional interiors is now available for sale. This home located at 2455 S Ocean Blvd, Highland Beach, Florida offers 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Highland Beach.
HIGHLAND BEACH, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
City
Coral Springs, FL
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Jury Returns Over $1M Verdict in Nursing Home Negligence Case

MIAMI, FL—Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein, LLP is pleased to announce that co-founding partner, Manuel L. Dobrinsky along with co-counsel Carlos Jimenez, Mark B. Hart and Alexa Delgado of Jimenez, Hart, Mazzitelli Mordes, obtained a verdict in excess of $1 million for the family of nursing home victim, Carlos Ruiz.
AVENTURA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation: Police

A New Hampshire man who was arrested and extradited back to Broward County was jailed on Wednesday following accusations he posed as a partner in a collection agency but kept the money he was hired to recover. Kenneth Patrick Boland, 53, is charged with grand theft for disappearing with more...
PLANTATION, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry

As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura

A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area. Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.
AVENTURA, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
communitynewspapers.com

Residential garbage cart replacement program

The City of West Park, along with its vendor, Waste Pro, has initiated a residential garbage cart replacement program scheduled to start on. Monday, October 17, 2022. The initiative is to replace all grey and blue carts with new carts for residential properties. Residents are asked to please follow the instructions on the flyer provided.
WEST PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mayor in Monaco: European trip aims to bring business back home to Fort Lauderdale

Like any mayor, Dean Trantalis always has places to go and people to meet. But for the past two weeks, he’s been 5,000 miles from his old stomping grounds on a whirlwind trip to Germany, Monaco and Greece networking with high-profile dignitaries, climate-change experts and luxury yacht brokers. The 12-day trip was no secret. The mayor announced it publicly weeks ago. But critics say the money ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help

Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
bocaratontribune.com

BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference

Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
