southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Record $15.5 million home sale completed on Normandy Isle
A Miami Beach waterfront home with six bedrooms recently sold for $15.5 million, a record for the Normandy Isle neighborhood. The 12,000-square-foot lot across Normandy Shores Golf Club features a media room, elevator, pool, pier dock, boat lift, 73 feet of water frontage and views of Biscayne Bay. Nelson Gonzalez...
Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida
The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
City Commission Approves Coral Square Mall Improvements Grant
The Coral Square Mall will get a facelift in the upcoming year. The city commission approved a $40,348 grant to Coral-CS/LTD, Associates, to make various improvements to the mall’s exterior at their Thursday meeting. The grant will help fund exterior repainting, landscaping, and signage replacement projects. The funds come...
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed $65 Million, This 17,600 SF Mega Mansion in Highland Beach is one of Most Prestigious Estates in Palm Beach County
The Mansion in Highland Beach, a trophy property delivers over 150 feet of private manicured beachfront on nearly 2 acres featuring modern French-Eclectic architecture, transitional interiors is now available for sale. This home located at 2455 S Ocean Blvd, Highland Beach, Florida offers 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Highland Beach.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Jury Returns Over $1M Verdict in Nursing Home Negligence Case
MIAMI, FL—Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein, LLP is pleased to announce that co-founding partner, Manuel L. Dobrinsky along with co-counsel Carlos Jimenez, Mark B. Hart and Alexa Delgado of Jimenez, Hart, Mazzitelli Mordes, obtained a verdict in excess of $1 million for the family of nursing home victim, Carlos Ruiz.
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
WPBF News 25
Guns, scotch, Hermes purse among pricey items stolen in large-scale burglary at West Palm Beach public storage unit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a large-scale burglary at the Public Storage building on Mercer Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings were stolen from scores of ransacked storage units Monday night. When customers arrived Tuesday morning, they found their stored belongings...
NBC Miami
Two Debt Collectors Arrested for Grand Theft in Plantation: Police
A New Hampshire man who was arrested and extradited back to Broward County was jailed on Wednesday following accusations he posed as a partner in a collection agency but kept the money he was hired to recover. Kenneth Patrick Boland, 53, is charged with grand theft for disappearing with more...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Commission clears $762K for unnamed company setting up shop in county
The mystery company's employee benefits are identical to those food manufacturing giant Kroger offers its workers. Miami-Dade Commissioners on Thursday approved $762,500 in tax incentives for an unnamed company to develop two warehousing and distribution centers in the county and create 90 jobs paying more than $64,000 a year. The...
WSVN-TV
$17K diamond ring stolen in distraction theft at Bay Harbor Islands gas station; 1 arrested, 2 at large
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves were caught on camera targeting a man’s car and taking off with some expensive jewelry, leading police to arrest a man and continue their search for two others involved. A father and his two daughters pulled off at a gas station with...
How Broward schools’ search for a leader to fix decaying schools went awry
As Broward school buildings continue to deteriorate, district administrators have bungled attempts to provide leadership for a troubled school-renovation program. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has said it’s a top priority to fill the long-vacant position of chief facilities officer. But so far the effort has been mired in multiple controversies, including: The district’s failure to hold a ...
Miami New Times
Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura
A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area. Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.
communitynewspapers.com
Residential garbage cart replacement program
The City of West Park, along with its vendor, Waste Pro, has initiated a residential garbage cart replacement program scheduled to start on. Monday, October 17, 2022. The initiative is to replace all grey and blue carts with new carts for residential properties. Residents are asked to please follow the instructions on the flyer provided.
More Than 40 Black Business Leaders In Florida County Release Ad Calling For More ‘Equitable Economic Development’
More than 40 Black business leaders in Miami-Dade County took out an ad in the Miami Herald calling for support in helping minority-owned businesses obtain more government contracts. The Miami Herald reports the ad, paid by OneUnited Bank, cited a lack of support and resources from the county to help...
Mayor in Monaco: European trip aims to bring business back home to Fort Lauderdale
Like any mayor, Dean Trantalis always has places to go and people to meet. But for the past two weeks, he’s been 5,000 miles from his old stomping grounds on a whirlwind trip to Germany, Monaco and Greece networking with high-profile dignitaries, climate-change experts and luxury yacht brokers. The 12-day trip was no secret. The mayor announced it publicly weeks ago. But critics say the money ...
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help
Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
bocaratontribune.com
BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference
Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
Click10.com
‘Million dollar dreams’: Broward woman arrested for identity theft, tax fraud in RICO case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 33-year-old Broward County woman is facing federal charges on Friday in an organized scheme that involved dark web Marketplace transactions and hacking to steal millions from the IRS. Monika Jenkins has been at Broward County’s main jail since Thursday with a U.S. Marshals hold,...
