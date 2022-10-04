PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's an assault that shocked Pittsburgh Public Schools. A 15-year-old student is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a teacher at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy on the North Side. On Monday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala told KDKA-TV that he intends to prosecute the juvenile as an adult. The building at Oliver Citywide Academy was closed on Monday and the students are being taught remotely while the school board has instructed the school administration to develop safeguards to ensure an incident like this never happens again. According to KDKA-TV's sources, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound student had been sitting alongside the teacher...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO