Doctor with Allegheny County Jail suspended following licensing issues
One of Allegheny County Jail’s doctors has been suspended from work following a published report outlining his license suspensions in other states. Dr. Wilson Bernales
Grand jury ends probe into Jim Rogers' tasing death, unknown whether police will be charged
The grand jury investigating the death of a homeless man a day after he was tased at least eight times by a Pittsburgh police officer has concluded its term. The panel, which met at the Dormont municipal building every other Thursday beginning in April 2021, had its last meeting Thursday, according to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.
Teen charged in Kennywood shooting; police believe violence linked to ongoing Mon Valley feud
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting at Kennywood Park that authorities on Thursday linked to an ongoing feud between teenagers in the Mon Valley. Darryl Pirl of West Mifflin, one of three people injured during the shooting, was arrested without incident Thursday morning....
Authorities to announce arrest Thursday morning in Kennywood Park triple shooting
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are scheduled to announce an arrest Thursday morning in the Kennywood Park triple shooting. A press conference with Allegheny County police and West Mifflin police will be held at 11 a.m. We will stream the announcement LIVE on Channel 11 and in our WPXI Now streaming apps.
Pa. man now freed sues police that put him in prison for 1979 murder case
A former councilman from Beaver County spent a decade in prison for a 1979 murder case he did not commit. Now he’s suing the police unit who put him there. Gregory Scott Hopkins filed a federal-level complaint against Beaver County detective Andrew Gall as well as Rocco DeMaiolo and Ashlee Mangan who are both state police investigators on Tuesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Counts of civil conspiracy, fabrication of evidence and malicious prosecution were filed against the police officers.
Former Bridgewater councilman files lawsuit after charges are dismissed in cold case murder
MONACA, Pa. — A former Bridgewater councilman who was convicted in a cold case murder and then later saw that conviction overturned and the charges dismissed has now filed a lawsuit against three investigators who were involved in the case. Attorneys for Gregory Hopkins announced the lawsuit early Wednesday...
Inside the Allegheny County Jail: Warden responds to criticism
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 got an inside look at the Allegheny County Jail on Wednesday as the warden fights back against recent criticism over conditions and treatment of inmates. A look inside the jail: Watch the video in the report above. Warden Orlando Harper said his...
Duquesne, Homestead residents say they pray for peace amid ongoing teen violence
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Mon Valley residents told Channel 11 that they are heartbroken by the ongoing violence among disputing teen groups. On Thursday, Allegheny County Police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in last month’s shooting at Kennywood. Investigators suspect that the incident was linked to...
15-year-old boy charged in Kennywood shooting; police say they’re looking for second shooter
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy and said they are now looking for a second shooter in the Kennywood shooting. Darryl Pirl will be charged as an adult and is facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
PA man backs over police officer, drags him 20 feet, then gets tased
Allegheny County, Pa. — According to CBS Pittsburgh’s KDKA, a 22-year-old man faces multiple charges after an incident early Tuesday morning in Allegheny County. Police say Dajuan Austin was sitting in driver’s seat of his car, unresponsive, when an officer approached. After being awakened, Austin allegedly refused to exit the car, a struggle ensued, Austin put the car in reverse, and backed over another officer, dragging him approximately 20 feet before crashing into a building. ...
PA House Republican Caucus sued by former employee
SMITHTON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus claiming she was fired for voicing her concerns about mold in an office space. According to the lawsuit, Marcel Ingram worked on state Rep. Eric Davanzo's staff earlier this year. The...
Washington County police searching for wanted man they say fled on foot during traffic stop
WEST BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say ran from a traffic stop on foot. West Brownsville officers pulled over Scott Garlow, 49, Wednesday evening. They say he is wanted on several felony warrants. Officers say Garlow fled the traffic stop on foot and ran...
Former employee charged after break-in at Delmont convenience store
A former employee of the Sunoco station in Delmont was caught breaking into the store late Wednesday night, according to borough police. John A. Balistrieri, 61, of Greensburg Street in Delmont, was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, prowling and disorderly conduct, after police said he used an employee key to unlawfully enter the building, at the corner of Route 66 and Manor Road, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.
Wilkinsburg man facing numerous charges after dragging police officer during traffic stop
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Wilkinsburg is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and facing a long list of charges following an overnight incident in Penn Hills.Police say that during the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 4, a Penn Hills Police officer on patrol in the area of Frankstown Avenue was alerted to a vehicle that had went off the road.When the officer stopped to survey the damaged vehicle, he found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat. The man was later identified as 22-year-old Dajaun Austin of Wilkinsburg.According to police, the officer shook Austin to wake...
Missing Allegheny County woman had PFA order against boyfriend, prime suspect in her disappearance
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got hold of a copy of the PFA, protection from abuse order, Darlene Harbison got against her ex-boyfriend Eric Gibbs less than five months before she mysteriously disappeared. The PFA includes chilling details in Harbison’s own words which a judge signed off, indicating...
Johnstown man sentenced in botched robbery turned homicide, withdraws murder plea, DA says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a Johnstown man was sentenced Monday for his role in a "botched robbery" turned homicide from January of 2021. Officials say Dionte Jones, 29, was sentenced to serve 6 to 16 years in state prison, followed...
DA wants juvenile charged in Oliver Citywide assault prosecuted as adult
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's an assault that shocked Pittsburgh Public Schools. A 15-year-old student is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a teacher at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy on the North Side. On Monday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala told KDKA-TV that he intends to prosecute the juvenile as an adult. The building at Oliver Citywide Academy was closed on Monday and the students are being taught remotely while the school board has instructed the school administration to develop safeguards to ensure an incident like this never happens again. According to KDKA-TV's sources, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound student had been sitting alongside the teacher...
Man found shot in alleyway in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District dies
PITTSBURGH — A man who was found shot in an alleyway in Downtown Pittsburgh late Monday died at the hospital. Pittsburgh police said they responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the Cultural District around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived,...
Police investigate false school shooting threat at Canon-McMillan High School
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Police in North Strabane Township investigated rumors of a threatened school shooting at Canon-McMillan High School. A statement began spreading on social media, saying an alleged note threatening a school shooting was found at the high school. After being alerted of the activity on social media,...
Man charged after allegedly throwing rocks at passing cars outside Westmoreland County business
GREENSBURG, Pa. — “Very bizarre. Yeah we see all kind of crazy people through here, it seems ... ‚” Joe Zeoli said. Joe Zeoli has owned A-1 Automotive Machine Shop in Greensburg for 25 years and has seen his fair share of strange incidents. However, Monday...
