ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 5

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Grand jury ends probe into Jim Rogers' tasing death, unknown whether police will be charged

The grand jury investigating the death of a homeless man a day after he was tased at least eight times by a Pittsburgh police officer has concluded its term. The panel, which met at the Dormont municipal building every other Thursday beginning in April 2021, had its last meeting Thursday, according to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moon, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Mckees Rocks, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Duquesne, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man now freed sues police that put him in prison for 1979 murder case

A former councilman from Beaver County spent a decade in prison for a 1979 murder case he did not commit. Now he’s suing the police unit who put him there. Gregory Scott Hopkins filed a federal-level complaint against Beaver County detective Andrew Gall as well as Rocco DeMaiolo and Ashlee Mangan who are both state police investigators on Tuesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Counts of civil conspiracy, fabrication of evidence and malicious prosecution were filed against the police officers.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainer#Sentencing#Adult Probation#Firearms
WPXI Pittsburgh

15-year-old boy charged in Kennywood shooting; police say they’re looking for second shooter

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy and said they are now looking for a second shooter in the Kennywood shooting. Darryl Pirl will be charged as an adult and is facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA man backs over police officer, drags him 20 feet, then gets tased

Allegheny County, Pa. — According to CBS Pittsburgh’s KDKA, a 22-year-old man faces multiple charges after an incident early Tuesday morning in Allegheny County. Police say Dajuan Austin was sitting in driver’s seat of his car, unresponsive, when an officer approached. After being awakened, Austin allegedly refused to exit the car, a struggle ensued, Austin put the car in reverse, and backed over another officer, dragging him approximately 20 feet before crashing into a building. ...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

PA House Republican Caucus sued by former employee

SMITHTON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus claiming she was fired for voicing her concerns about mold in an office space. According to the lawsuit, Marcel Ingram worked on state Rep. Eric Davanzo's staff earlier this year. The...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Tribune-Review

Former employee charged after break-in at Delmont convenience store

A former employee of the Sunoco station in Delmont was caught breaking into the store late Wednesday night, according to borough police. John A. Balistrieri, 61, of Greensburg Street in Delmont, was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, prowling and disorderly conduct, after police said he used an employee key to unlawfully enter the building, at the corner of Route 66 and Manor Road, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.
DELMONT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg man facing numerous charges after dragging police officer during traffic stop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Wilkinsburg is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and facing a long list of charges following an overnight incident in Penn Hills.Police say that during the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 4, a Penn Hills Police officer on patrol in the area of Frankstown Avenue was alerted to a vehicle that had went off the road.When the officer stopped to survey the damaged vehicle, he found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat. The man was later identified as 22-year-old Dajaun Austin of Wilkinsburg.According to police, the officer shook Austin to wake...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

DA wants juvenile charged in Oliver Citywide assault prosecuted as adult

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's an assault that shocked Pittsburgh Public Schools. A 15-year-old student is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a teacher at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy on the North Side. On Monday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala told KDKA-TV that he intends to prosecute the juvenile as an adult. The building at Oliver Citywide Academy was closed on Monday and the students are being taught remotely while the school board has instructed the school administration to develop safeguards to ensure an incident like this never happens again. According to KDKA-TV's sources, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound student had been sitting alongside the teacher...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy