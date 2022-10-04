Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County successfully tests election equipment
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County underwent election equipment testing again on Wednesday after running into some issues last Friday. Everything ran smoothly this time around and the issues they ran into last week were fixed. Election officials said it was a user error last week when the wrong...
newschannel6now.com
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the November 2022 election will kick off on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma:
newschannel6now.com
CHC outreach director speaks to state lawmakers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Here’s some exciting news for the Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls. David Preston, the Community Healthcare Center’s director of marketing and outreach, was invited to speak before state lawmakers in Austin on Tuesday. There is a huge problem statewide when it comes...
newschannel6now.com
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Fantasy of Lights preparations
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with the hard work put in for one of the university’s biggest events of the year. Before the crowds...
newschannel6now.com
Nonprofits gather for Texoma Gives wrap-up
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After almost a month since Texoma Gives, nonprofits and organizers were finally able to come together to celebrate the outcome of this year’s event. On Sept. 8, more than $2 million was raised through the biggest fundraising event in Texoma. It’s an event hosted...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD hiring event set for Oct. 15
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to hire more police officers. The department will be hosting a hiring event at the training center on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. “Applicants will have the opportunity to ask questions and get familiar with the...
newschannel6now.com
ARPA fund applications open for nonprofits
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many local nonprofits could soon be getting some relief as applications are officially open to receive part of the $1.5 million set aside from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The City of Wichita Falls is hoping to offset the big impact the pandemic had...
newschannel6now.com
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
texomashomepage.com
Sheppard Air Force Base hosts State of the Base event
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of Sheppard Air Force Base addressed the community at a State of the Base Monday on MSU’s campus. Sheppard is the backbone of the Wichita Falls community and is the largest employer in the region. That’s why commanders took some time to update the community on Sheppard’s missions and initiatives.
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls declines Oncor rate increase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your electricity bill could soon be on the rise. Oncor has proposed around an 11% increase to City of Wichita Falls residents. After city officials rejected that offer, conversations for a new deal are ongoing. The current situation is pending litigation, according to City Attorney...
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
Cooler Days in the Horizon
Cooler Days in the Horizon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool front drops down our way on Thursday and Friday, bringing with it a nice drop in temperatures starting Friday and Saturday. There will be some added clouds into the mix with some rain chances starting on Friday and lasting into the weekend and next week. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s again, but cool into the 70s to near 80 on Friday and Saturday.
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances are in the forecast
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 59 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
High school volleyball - Oct. 4, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school volleyball scores from Tuesday night. Aledo - 3 (26,25,25,25), Rider - 1 (28,9,14,15) Windthorst - 3 (25,25,25), Archer City - 0 (23,12,19) City View - 0 (11,23,10), Holliday - 3 (25,25,25)
newschannel6now.com
Possible weapon prompts lockout at Hirschi
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A brief lockout was initiated at Hirschi High School after law enforcement received information that a 14-year-old student might have brought a weapon on campus. Wichita Falls Police Department officials said they were told the student had possibly stolen his father’s AR-15 and had possible...
kswo.com
Many community pharmacies are leaving Tricare network
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Military families who use community pharmacies will soon need to check if their pharmacy is still in the Tricare insurance network. According to the Military Officers Association of America, nearly 15,000 community pharmacies are leaving the Tricare network. This will affect about 4% of the Tricare-eligible...
Tracking Our Next Cool Front
Tracking Our Next Cool Front
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain fairly warm for this time of the year with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through Thursday. By Friday, a fairly strong front brings cooler temperatures back to the area just in time for the weekend. We’ll also see a little increase in cloud cover with some possible showers by early next week.
newschannel6now.com
Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandview E. Our photographer on scene could see smoke showing around 1 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
argusjournal.com
Xfuels Announces Cycle Oil & Gas Purchase of Property & Oil Leases in Electra, Texas
Electra, Texas, October 6, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Today, Xfuels Inc. (OTC: XFLS) announces Cycle Oil & Gas has closed its purchase of Ray Loveless Enterprises LLC & R.L. Gathering LLC (RL), of Allen, Texas in an all-cash deal consisting of 10 leases, 106 wells, 10 oil batteries, 3 Acre industrial yard & Shop, & Equipment in Wichita County, TX. Cycle paid $250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand) dollars plus a 2.5 % capped ORRI to $325,000 (Three Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand) dollars for a total purchase price of $575,000 (Five Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand).
