ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory Is On The List

There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
HICKORY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County

Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th

Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
NEWTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Wilkesboro, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
North Wilkesboro, NC
Sports
stadiumjourney.com

Moretz Stadium – Lenoir-Rhyne Bears

Fresh off an $18 million stadium renovation that included new stands on the west side, an updated press box, a new videoboard and VIP suites, plus new concessions and restrooms, Lenoir-Rhyne football enters its 116th season poised for success. Known as football “Between the Bricks”, due to the brick construction of their stadium’s stands, the Bears football program began in 1907 and boasts four Championship appearances and five bowl appearances. Currently competing in the South Atlantic Conference of the NCAA’s Division II, the Bears have gone 28-4 over the past three seasons, so the future is definitely looking bright. Lenoir-Rhyne’s home field, Moretz Stadium in Hickory, NC, opened in 1924 and currently has a capacity of 7,500.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash

It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Lee Petty
lakenormanpublications.com

Cooke Rentals expansion marks a new milestone

DENVER – Cooke Rentals has expanded, revealing its new equipment and tool rental facility with a ribbon cutting Sept. 28. The new location at 5352 E. Maiden Road will feature generators, backhoes, forklifts, air compressors and more, while the existing Denver store on N.C. 150 will specialize in event and party rentals.
DENVER, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville woman killed in Wednesday crash on Island Ford Road

A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon. Eliza Marie Teasley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road around 4...
STATESVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says

A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Race Track#Race Car Driver#Jewish
WBTV

Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Ashley Furniture to close local manufacturing facility

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Ashley Furniture Industries will permanently shut down a manufacturing facility in Statesville next month, according to a notice filed with state officials. The move will impact 111 workers at the facility at 607 Meacham Road in Statesville, the company says in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining...
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Elkin Tribune

Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing

Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

New investment accompanies expectations for NC 115 intersection improvements

MOORESVILLE – In a consent agenda item during Monday’s town board meeting, Mooresville commissioners authorized additional investment in a prioritized project to add travel lanes and enhance signal operations at the intersection of Faith Road and N.C. 115 on the town’s south side. The $243,537 expenditure is...
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy