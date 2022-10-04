Read full article on original website
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 6, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Oct. 6 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.County Executive: Marc Elrich will hold his weekly news briefing at 12:30 p.m. Watch live on Facebook @CountyCableMoCo or https://montgomerycountymd.gov/ccm/. 2.Restoration Center in Rockville: The community forum will take place from 7-9 p.m. in the...
DC Auditor: 36 MPD officers reinstated; receive $14 million in back pay
WASHINGTON — The Office of the DC Auditor (ODCA) released a report Thursday detailing the discipline process a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer goes through if that officer is fired and eventually reinstated. ODCA calls the discipline process "complicated and confusing." According to the report, for every three police...
Fairfax mom starts nonprofit to support DMV women mourning a child
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — When Fairfax native and nonprofit founder Tauheedah Washington had her two sons, she knew the road ahead would be a tough one. For the young Black men she was raising, she knew the challenges that could befall them, from gun violence to fights and run-ins with the justice system. So, she worked hard to keep them busy.
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
Montgomery County hosting job fair to fill over 100 public safety jobs
WASHINGTON - Montgomery County's Office of Human Resources is holding a Public Safety Career Fair on Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg, MD. The job fair will take place at Montgomery County's Public Safety Training Academy at 8751 Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg with two sessions, one from 9-11 a.m., and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. The Montgomery County Government says they are seeking to fill more than 100 positions within the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
Self-Defense Classes Offered for Women This Fall
The County Commission for Women is hosting several two-hour Self-Defense Awareness & Familiarization Exchange (S.A.F.E.) seminars in County libraries. The seminars are taught by Rage Aggression Defense (R.A.D.), certified instructors. Classes include a student folio with safety information and a 90-minute interactive learning experience that introduces basic techniques that can be used to escape assaultive situations according to the commission.
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
37 fired DC police officers reinstated, most got $14M in back pay, auditor report says
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department reinstated dozens of fired officers and paid them $14 million in back pay, including a few who were deemed a "threat to safety," according to a new 86-page report from the D.C. auditor, just out Thursday. The most common reason the firings...
Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
Ex-District Employee Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
A woman who previously worked for a D.C. government program designed to support people returning from incarceration was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of embezzlement and fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Prosecutors say Rhayda Barnes Thomas, 51, was indicted by a grand jury last week for...
Community Remembers ‘Horrific’ Beltway Sniper Shootings
Current and former residents from the D.C, Maryland, and Virginia region remember the terror that ensued during the three-week Beltway Sniper shooting spree that was carried out 20 years ago in October of 2002. “Never forget, one of the most horrifying events ever,” wrote Facebook user Aleta Godsgotit. In...
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
Health Leaders Urge Residents to Get a Flu Shot
Montgomery County health leaders are urging all residents to get their flu shot this fall. While getting a flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, health professionals say flu shots have shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Seasonal vaccinations are available through private health providers...
Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold
WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
Maryland Task Force One Continues Recovery Efforts in Florida
Maryland Task Force One (MD-TF1) continues recovery efforts in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The team planned to move to Pine Island on Thursday, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Earl Stoddard shared during a media briefing. Members have been conducting building searches and are working with the state of Florida and other teams to identify missing people.
County Official Docked Four Weeks Pay for Alcohol Bar, Drinking in His Office
Casey Anderson, chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board · Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, was docked four weeks of his salary for having a full bar in his Wheaton office and drinking with officials in his office, both violations of county policy. Vice-chair Partap Verma and Planning...
DC schools investigating video showing struggle between employee, student
D.C. Public Schools is investigating a video that appeared on social media Wednesday afternoon, which reportedly shows a high school staff member putting a student in a headlock-like hold and the student punching the employee at Ballou High School in Southeast. (Editor’s note: The video below may be upsetting to...
Washington DC Man Charged With Hyattsville Mall Murder That Killed Young Maryland Man
A Washington D.C. man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting inside of a Hyattsville mall has been taken into custody, authorities announce. Stephon Edward Jones has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20, after shooting him in the food court of the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
Former DOES Employee Accused of Embezzling Government Funds. Again.
Former D.C. Department of Employment Services employee Rhayda Barnes Thomas was arrested this week after she was indicted for embezzling up to $350,000 from D.C.’s Project Empowerment program. Barnes Thomas was a graduate of the program, which helps provide jobs for homeless people and those returning home from prison, and was later hired by the agency.
Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville
Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
