Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 6, In Montgomery County

It’s Thursday, Oct. 6 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.County Executive: Marc Elrich will hold his weekly news briefing at 12:30 p.m. Watch live on Facebook @CountyCableMoCo or https://montgomerycountymd.gov/ccm/. 2.Restoration Center in Rockville: The community forum will take place from 7-9 p.m. in the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Fairfax mom starts nonprofit to support DMV women mourning a child

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — When Fairfax native and nonprofit founder Tauheedah Washington had her two sons, she knew the road ahead would be a tough one. For the young Black men she was raising, she knew the challenges that could befall them, from gun violence to fights and run-ins with the justice system. So, she worked hard to keep them busy.
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hosting job fair to fill over 100 public safety jobs

WASHINGTON - Montgomery County's Office of Human Resources is holding a Public Safety Career Fair on Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg, MD. The job fair will take place at Montgomery County's Public Safety Training Academy at 8751 Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg with two sessions, one from 9-11 a.m., and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. The Montgomery County Government says they are seeking to fill more than 100 positions within the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Self-Defense Classes Offered for Women This Fall

The County Commission for Women is hosting several two-hour Self-Defense Awareness & Familiarization Exchange (S.A.F.E.) seminars in County libraries. The seminars are taught by Rage Aggression Defense (R.A.D.), certified instructors. Classes include a student folio with safety information and a 90-minute interactive learning experience that introduces basic techniques that can be used to escape assaultive situations according to the commission.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
BETHESDA, MD
DCist

Ex-District Employee Arrested On Embezzlement Charges

A woman who previously worked for a D.C. government program designed to support people returning from incarceration was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of embezzlement and fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Prosecutors say Rhayda Barnes Thomas, 51, was indicted by a grand jury last week for...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Community Remembers ‘Horrific’ Beltway Sniper Shootings

Current and former residents from the D.C, Maryland, and Virginia region remember the terror that ensued during the three-week Beltway Sniper shooting spree that was carried out 20 years ago in October of 2002. “Never forget, one of the most horrifying events ever,” wrote Facebook user Aleta Godsgotit. In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
mymcmedia.org

Health Leaders Urge Residents to Get a Flu Shot

Montgomery County health leaders are urging all residents to get their flu shot this fall. While getting a flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, health professionals say flu shots have shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Seasonal vaccinations are available through private health providers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold

WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Maryland Task Force One Continues Recovery Efforts in Florida

Maryland Task Force One (MD-TF1) continues recovery efforts in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The team planned to move to Pine Island on Thursday, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Earl Stoddard shared during a media briefing. Members have been conducting building searches and are working with the state of Florida and other teams to identify missing people.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Washington DC Man Charged With Hyattsville Mall Murder That Killed Young Maryland Man

A Washington D.C. man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting inside of a Hyattsville mall has been taken into custody, authorities announce. Stephon Edward Jones has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20, after shooting him in the food court of the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Washington City Paper

Former DOES Employee Accused of Embezzling Government Funds. Again.

Former D.C. Department of Employment Services employee Rhayda Barnes Thomas was arrested this week after she was indicted for embezzling up to $350,000 from D.C.’s Project Empowerment program. Barnes Thomas was a graduate of the program, which helps provide jobs for homeless people and those returning home from prison, and was later hired by the agency.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville

Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
ROCKVILLE, MD

