EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 101-year-old woman who says her love for the festival runs as deep as the history. Mrs. Anna Dixon is 101 years old. She says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club fall festival almost every single since it began in 1921. Dixon says she and her friends spent their morning at the festival to eat their favorite fall foods.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of people pack West Franklin Street each year for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, which has evolved in its 101 years. West Side Nut Club Historian, Doug DeMoss, took 14 News on a trip down memory lane. The past 101 years of the...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is beginning sign-ups to help families in need over the holiday and Christmas season. Families who are struggling financially are invited to come and sign up online or in-person at The Salvation Army’s location on 1040 N Fulton Ave on the following days and times:
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival offers over 100 different booths and attractions to visit, and each of them is bringing something different. One thing that’s fairly consistent, however, is some of the ingredients used in the goods. Oil, as it turns out, is...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our Breann Boswell spoke with Fall Festival Ticket Chairman Phillip Craig during 14 News at 4 p.m. 14 News also spoke with Young and Established founder Courtney Johnson. We also talked to Fall Festival Rides Chair Ron Tillman during 14 News at 5 p.m. Breann talked...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival welcomes over 100 booths to the Tri-State every year. A few food booths haven’t participated in the Fall Festival since 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns. Melenie Persinger is a coordinator and volunteer for the Special Olympics of Vanderburgh County food both. She says it’s their first year back to the fall festival since the pandemic.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Before the streets get filled with people at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, up bright and early is the Lewis Bakery. Lewis Bakery has been hand delivering bread and buns to the food booths at the Fall Festival for over 45 years. The process...
I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Maggie Valenti, and I am Tucker Publishing Group’s newest hire as a staff writer. When I arrived recently in Evansville and heard the Fall Festival — the largest annual event in the area — was around the corner, I immediately knew it was something I couldn’t miss.
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade
'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
Monday marked the return of Evansville’s beloved annual tradition, as the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival kicked off for the 101st time this week. This major fundraiser for local nonprofits features brain sandwiches, puppy chow, pronto pups, and giant tenderloins from the same booths that festivalgoers know and love. Although organizations can retain their booth most years, several new groups are cementing their spot (and munchie prowess) on Franklin Street.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Fall Festival has a new king and queen. Aiden Hauke and Emily Nurrenbern from Saint Philip Catholic school were crowned the winners at the 101st annual Fall Festival. The queen candidates and their escorts are 8th grade students selected by their peers through...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fall Festival day two kicked things off with Special Kids Day. Special Kids Day is in partnership with the EVSC. It’s a day when students with special needs are able to enjoy the Fall Festival all to themselves. This year officials were anticipating to have...
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is in full swing and the week looks to be absolutely gorgeous for a visit to Franklin Street, but if braving the crowds isn't for you, you can still experience the annual event - minus the smells and tastes. Franklin Street. With...
#65/Reitz/R-Men BBQ Mac/Cheese, recipe is from a Reitz grad. Aloha Balls, meatballs covered in BBQ sauce, with pineapple and cheese. Loaded Corndog (hand breaded Farm Boy corndog, with mild chili, cheese, topped with ranch dressing) Best New Item. #38 USI Art Club. Street Corn! Since they couldn’t get enough corn...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was flown by helicopter following a crash in Warrick County. We’re told the driver of an SUV was ejected, and the other driver was taken to the hospital. Authorities say two people are facing charges after officers found a child’s remains...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival brings big crowds, which means Evansville police have to keep an extra close watch on everything. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is giving out wristbands to help parents in case they get separated from their child. They...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Fall Festival continues, drivers, homeowners and non-profits have had to find unique solutions to street crowding on Evansville’s west side. Drivers said on Tuesday, that it’s difficult to find any space to park. “It’s better during the day,” said one driver. “At night,...
