Veronica Harris, 77
GILFORD — Veronica (Ronee) Harris, 77, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at her home in Gilford after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Ronee was born in Buffalo, New York, to James and Clara Lovas on June 24, 1945. She was raised in Buffalo, New York, and graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Ronee moved to Rhode Island and started her family with her then husband, Ronald Ridolfi, whom she met in college. Ronee spent several years as a librarian at Jenks Junior High School in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Always a lifelong learner, Ronee fulfilled her dream of becoming a lawyer in 1983, graduating from Suffolk Law School in Boston, Massachusetts. Ronee then began working as an attorney for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, culminating her career as the Department’s Chief Legal Counsel.
Robert R. Daniels, 85
LACONIA — Robert R. Daniels, 85, of Clark Avenue, passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Forestview Manor in Meredith, surrounded by his four daughters. Robert was born on April 6, 1937, in Haverhill, the son of Ralph Daniels and Mary Rose (Lemay) Lemaire.
Norman R. Daigle Jr., 58
GILMANTON --- Norman Richard Daigle Jr., 58, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends, on Monday, October 3, 2022. Norman was born on December 31,1963, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Norman Richard Daigle Sr., and Pearl (Moreau) Daigle, as an only child.
Douglass G. Prescott Jr., 80
SANBORNTON — With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved “Dougie” — father, grandfather, husband, uncle, friend, spiritual advisor. Douglass Gordon Prescott Jr., 80, died peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He was surrounded by the love and comfort of his loved ones, as well as compassionate UVMMC staff members, to whom he grew close during his extended journey leaving the physical plane.
Laconia school enrollment inches upward
LACONIA — The number of students attending Laconia’s public schools is continuing to slowly increase, according to latest enrollment figures shared by Superintendent Steve Tucker at the school board meeting on Tuesday. All told, there are 1,922 students enrolled in the city’s schools, Tucker said.
Making the Sandwich Fair go 'round
SANDWICH — Bryan Peaslee grew up tagging along with his father, Dan Peaslee, during setup of the Sandwich Fair. It was a great training ground, although as a child Bryan Peaslee wasn’t there to learn how to run the big October fair. Rather, it was simply fun to hang around his dad, who was president of the board of directors of the Sandwich Fair, and to watch the tractors and vendors and midway setting up for the three-day event.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 62 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.
Castle in the Clouds to host Halloween Pumpkin Walk
MOULTONBOROUGH — In partnership with the Moultonborough Recreation Department and Lakes Region Conservation Trust, Castle in the Clouds will host a Halloween Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 14, 5:30-7 p.m. Self-guided, the walk takes place on a hiking trail that is family-friendly and less than a mile long. “Bring...
Local artist unveils new sculpture Columbus Day Weekend in Gilmanton
GILMANTON — Local artist Nick Pugh will unveil his latest installation sculpture "Vega" on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Gilmanton’s Own Market. The unveiling is part of the Cultivating Community event series, and includes an open studio event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches will also be available from resident chef Sarah Baldwin-Welcome.
First forum on homelessness hears from voice of lived experience
LACONIA — Kathryn Hatzenbuhler shared her story of experiencing homelessness during the first of seven ward-wide community forums aimed at addressing the city's homelessness challenges. The Monday evening event saw a small but engaged crowd. "Prior to COVID-19, our city hovered in the area of 80 to 100 unsheltered...
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 134 service calls from 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 through 11 a.m. Monday. Five people were arrested.
Man who threatened mass shooting to remain in jail
A Manchester man charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire will remain in custody in Belknap County jail, a judge has ruled. Christopher S. Stewart, 33, of Manchester, appeared in Belknap Superior Court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday on a felony-level charge of criminal threatening for allegedly texting the threat to a mental health counselor in Laconia. Stewart also faces a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail.
CBD manufacturing in Belmont: Clearly Balanced Days makes a mission out of natural relief
BELMONT — For Clearly Balanced Days, a 5-year-old startup that has blossomed online and spread to stores throughout New England, boosting calm, blunting pain and bettering sleep is serious business. Its entire product line consists of three letters: CBD. The company, which began in a home basement and is...
Speare Memorial Hospital first and only in NH to incorporate AI System for enhanced colonoscopy screenings
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth General Surgery is excited to be the first in New Hampshire to offer an Artificial Intelligence System to enhance colonoscopy screenings at 25-bed Speare Memorial Hospital. Patients receiving colonoscopies at Speare now benefit from the aid of the GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy module. The tool employs...
