Barb Jansen left this earth to travel onto her next adventure on September 24, 2022, after bravely living with multiple complicated health issues. She was born on September 12, 1953 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the first of 13 children. As an adult, Barb moved from Minnesota to South Dakota. There she would go on to adopt her only daughter Judy, who was 8 years old at the time of adoption. For all of Judy’s life, Barb made sure she was loved, safe and well taken care of.

