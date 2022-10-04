Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County Treasurer candidates spar over partisanship of down-ballot offices; Clerk candidates agree on election security
The Garfield County Treasurer’s Office and other elected administrative positions in the county should not be partisan offices, the challenger for the treasurer’s position said during Wednesday’s Issues and Answers Forum in Glenwood Springs. “There are some (elected) offices where policies are driven from a partisan point...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Pandemic slide puts Glenwood Springs Elementary on ‘turnaround plan’ status with state
A drop in standardized-testing scores and a lack of growth for students year over year since 2019 — minus the pandemic-pause years — has put Glenwood Springs Elementary School on the state’s accountability radar. The Colorado Department of Education still considers its School Performance Framework tracking to...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: Prop 125, keep Tom J., Moller best suited, Thompson Divide, clergy support, and some kudos
Passage of Prop 125 will allow grocery stores to sell wine. Grocery stores will not be expanded to allow for wine sales; food items will be removed to make room for wine. Rural Colorado grocery stores are small, with limited shelf space. Ever since beer sales were allowed in grocery stores, we have seen many healthy and organic food items disappear from local store shelves to make way for more and more beer. It’s hard to fathom where they will put the wine.
Obituary: Robert "Poogie" Gomez
Obituary: Robert “Poogie” Gomez
A celebration of life will be held for Robert “Poogie” Gomez on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2-4 at the Glenwood Springs Park and Recreation. Sopris room A. We ask for all of Robert’s friends to come out and celebrate his beautiful life with us. Support Local...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued on Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
More free music comes to Glenwood Springs for the fall season
While shoppers, tourists and locals meander the downtown streets of Glenwood Springs on a lazy Saturday, they can enjoy music that does, too. “We really wanted to do something fun and unique in the downtown for the community, for locals to really be able to come down and enjoy,” said Jillian Sutherland, executive director of the Glenwood Springs DDA.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Climbers find their own Augusta National at Rifle Mountain Park
Nick Smith and Colette McInerney sought refuge from a moderate afternoon mist by setting up underneath a massive, arching limestone dugout. Nearby, crystal-clear water rolled gently downstream in East Rifle Creek. Their van, modified into living quarters, was one of many such vehicles at Rifle Mountain Park that day. After...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
VIBRANT VIBRATIONS: Enjoy Rifle’s fall colors before winter comes
Fall colors in western Garfield County last only so long. If you don’t venture out to soak in fall’s momentary foliage soon, before you know it, your driveway is covered in snow, and it’s time to break out the skis. Go to Lion’s Park, and watch the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘Hurricane Diane’ brings existentialism to Carbondale
Where: Thunder River Theatre Company at 76 Promenade, Carbondale. When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday until Oct. 16. “Hurricane Diane” brings a charming, butch god to restore the earth to its natural state and a bit of existential crises along the way. “It’s...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County Sheriff’s officers now wearing body cameras, ahead of July 2023 mandate
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies are now required to wear body cameras when they are on active duty — nine months ahead of a state mandate that all police officers be required to wear them. Sheriff Lou Vallario said he decided early on that his office would not wait...
Obituary: Barbara Ann Jansen
Obituary: Barbara Ann Jansen
Barb Jansen left this earth to travel onto her next adventure on September 24, 2022, after bravely living with multiple complicated health issues. She was born on September 12, 1953 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the first of 13 children. As an adult, Barb moved from Minnesota to South Dakota. There she would go on to adopt her only daughter Judy, who was 8 years old at the time of adoption. For all of Judy’s life, Barb made sure she was loved, safe and well taken care of.
