‘Reasonable Doubt’ Creator Reveals How Emayatzy Corinealdi Proved She Was The Leading Lady They Were Looking For

By Janeé Bolden
 2 days ago

It’s Tuesday!

Source: Courtesy HULU / Onyx Collective

“Reasonable Doubt” creator Raamla Muhammed spoke to GlobalGrind about casting Emayatzy Corinealdi to star in the series as Jax, saying they were looking for an actress who could be funny, sexy and also nail the role of a super sharp attorney. She revealed that producers were having a hard time finding an actress who could do it all — when along came Emayatzy Corinealdi!

Ironically Emayatzy almost didn’t do the show because she was just about to sign on for a different project when her agent encouraged her to read for the role.

“I actually had another project offered to me that was ready to go, but then my team told me about this one. They said, ‘Before you sign on, take look at this.’ I just felt like, ‘No this is great, I’m going to do this, but once I read it, I understood what they were saying and that was it. It felt right and one of those things as an actor is you know when something is right for you. You just get that feeling. This is it! So that’s how it came to me and once I read it, it really became clear to me. I understood Jax’s world. I understood Raamla’s voice — where she was going with it. I could relate to that.”I knew people like that. There were parts of it where there was a sense of familiarity but then parts that scared me, that I didn’t know about and were a bit comfortable. So all of that together made me say, ‘Yeah this is the right one. There is where I gotta be.'”

Check out Raamla and Emayatzy’s full interview on Global Grind

New episodes of “Reasonable Doubt” stream Tuesdays on Hulu.

