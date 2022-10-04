ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

These 10 Topeka-area Halloween events will have children spooked and thrilled about it

By Keishera Lately, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago

October is here, which means it's time to be prepared for the spooky season.

Mark your calendars and make sure your costumes can fit for a spooktacular time with these 10 family-friendly, Halloween events in Topeka we've rounded up.

Halloween light show with Reedy Set Glow

Where : Reedy Set Glow Home, 2838 S.E. Minnesota Ave.

When: Halloween lights were to begin showing Saturday and will run through Oct. 31. The lights will show 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Admission: Free

Load up your car with snacks and a fully charged phone to enjoy the Reedy Set Glow 5th annual home lightshow. Upon arrival, park your car across the street from the home and turn your car radio to 89.1 FM to be thrilled.

Costume giveaway with SENT Topeka

Where : SENT Topeka, 455 S.E. Golf Park Blvd.

When: Saturday, Oct. 8

No costume yet? No problem! Receive a free, gently used Halloween costume at the Hi-Crest market. Costumes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Boo Bash

Where : Central Park Community Center, 1534 S.W. Clay St.

When : 6-7 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 12

Admission: $7 pre-registration. Deadline for registration will end noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Offering a spooky story time and ghostly activities with a scary craft, Boo Bash will be available for children 3 to 5 years old.

Halloween Fest at Bonkers Topeka

Where : Bonkers Topeka, 5515 S.W. 21st St.

When: 5-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14

Admission: $20 per person

Enjoy an evening of admission to a family-friendly walk through of an alien escape, along with a pumpkin to take home. Guests will receive a $10 playing card and a maze pass.

More: It's time to pick some pumpkins. Here are patches and farms open this fall in the Topeka area.

Boo at the Zoo

Where : Topeka Zoo, 635 S.W. Gage Blvd.

When: Saturday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 29

Admission : General zoo admission prices. Members are free. $8.75 per adult, $7.25 per child, $7.75 per senior

Dress the little ones up in their Halloween costume to trick or treat and visit all the creepy, crawling animals of the zoo.

Halloween parties with My Gym Topeka

Where : My Gym Topeka, 1921 S.W. Gage Blvd.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, and 5-6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28

Admission: $12 per child

Book in advance , so you can enjoy music and Halloween-related activities at the gym. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Halloween party will be available for children ages 3 and younger only. On Friday, Oct. 28, the party will be available for children 4 months to 9 years old.

Haunted Lab

Where : Kansas Health & Environmental Labs, 6810 S.E Dwight St.

When: 4-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28

Admission: Free

Head to the State laboratory in your costume for trick or treating, food vendors, popcorn and a chance to learn about all the spooky potions brewed within the lab.

Halloween Block Party

Where : S.E. Indiana Ave., parking will be available at Indiana Avenue Church of Christ, 3510 S.E Indiana Ave.

When: 5:30-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28

Admission: Free

Enjoy an all-ages event hosted by Harvest Church West Branch and Fellowship Hi-Crest, providing a costume parade, costume contest, inflatable obstacle course, pumpkin patch, candy and more. Special prizes will be included.

More: These seven spooky Kansas stories will give you chills in the night

Halloween Carnival

Where : Capital Gymnastics & Athletics, 3740 S.W. Park Ave.

When: 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Admission: Free

Enjoy food, games, candy and prizes at the Halloween carnival. Trunk or Treating with a few different trunks will be from 5-6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2tYi_0iM4DL5O00

Trunk or Treat with Lakeview Church of the Nazarene

Where : Lakeview Church of the Nazarene, 2835 S.E. Croco Road

When: Monday, Oct. 31

Admission: Free

Enjoy an evening of family-fun events full of hayrack rides, games, food and more as you trunk or treat with an anticipated 20 trunks.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: These 10 Topeka-area Halloween events will have children spooked and thrilled about it

