Baltimore, MD

Barbara Parker
1d ago

It’s the Union. They can’t fire them. But I doubt wether we will see them in the playoffs. Especially Angel Hernandez!! Torre will not allow it !!’

Suzanne Metz Apau
2d ago

minor leagues have been using the robots all season-- maybe the majors need to follow as well. would sure cut the arguments!

Publius Red
1d ago

no...angel hernandez and cb buckner are two worst. Eddings is third.

Popculture

Woman Slaps Boyfriend After Proposing at Blue Jays Game

A woman did not like a joke her boyfriend pulled on her during a Toronto Blue Jays game. A video shows a man attempting to propose to his girlfriend at Rogers Center. But as he got down on his knee, he pulled out a ring pop instead of an actual engagement ring. The girlfriend slapped the man while yelling profanity and throwing her drink at him. The fans around the couple were in shock, and it led to some interesting responses on social media.
Local
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
Doug Eddings
The Spun

Boomer Esiason Names 'True Home Run King' After Aaron Judge's Record

Longtime sports media personality Boomer Esiason weighed in on the Home Run King debate after Aaron Judge hit No. 62 on Tuesday night. Many people still view Barry Bonds as the all-time leader after he hit 73 homers in 2001. Others believe his activity during the steroid era should disqualify him from the conversation.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies

The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
