Long Beach, CA

Man arrested after allegedly killing ex-girlfriend's partner, kidnapping son

By City News Service
 2 days ago

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A 38-year-old man was arrested today after allegedly fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's partner in Long Beach and kidnapping his 5-year-old son.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded at about 10:25 a.m. Monday to the 3300 block of Andy Street on reports of the shooting and found 28- year-old Ocasis Ku inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Ku was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds.

An investigation revealed to detectives that the suspect -- later identified as Dany Hernandez -- allegedly arrived unannounced to the home, which was shared by his ex-girlfriend and Ku, who was her partner.

``He forced his way into the home, shot the victim, and left the scene by unknown means prior to the officers' arrival,'' according to the LBPD.

Detectives also learned Dany Hernandez and his ex-girlfriend shared custody of their 5-year-old son, and the suspect allegedly traveled to the boy's school in Los Angeles after the shooting and picked him up in an unknown vehicle.

Police later located Hernandez and his son at a Los Angeles residence, where a SWAT unit from the LBPD executed a search warrant at the home and took Dany Hernandez into custody.

The boy was rescued and returned unharmed to his family, police said.

Dany Hernandez was booked on suspicion of murder and was held on $2 million bail.

Detectives also found that the suspect's brother, 39-year-old Ismael Hernandez, allegedly aided Dany Hernandez in evading arrest. Ismael Hernandez was arrested at about 3:35 a.m. Tuesday and was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime.

His bail was set at $1 million.

The motive for the shooting was under investigation. Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact LBPD Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

