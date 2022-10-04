ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Cooler temperatures on the way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be sunny and nice with light northerly winds and temps in the mid 80s. The winds will make it feel cooler than the mid 80s, so this is a great day for outdoor activities. On Friday, we are expecting a front with cloudy...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Veterans head to nation's capital on Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of veterans is flying to Washington D.C. Tuesday to honor the men and women from Oklahoma who put their lives on the line for freedom. The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight took off from Tulsa International Airport this morning heading for the nation's capital for the 16-hour round trip.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Punta Gorda, FL
Government
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Charlotte County, FL
Business
Punta Gorda, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Hurricanes#Florida Power Light#Hurricane Ian#Og E
KTUL

$20 million in drought relief coming to Oklahoma farmers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt signed House Bill 1006 on Tuesday to help Oklahoma farmers and ranchers overcome challenges created by this year’s extreme drought conditions. The bill appropriates $20 million to the Emergency Drought Relief Fund. HB 1006 went into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

OSBI looking for leads in case of Oklahoma man last seen in August

FOREST PARK, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for leads in the case of a missing man. Anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area is asked to contact the OSBI.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Gov. Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to head Oklahoma's tourism department

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed a new executive director for the state's tourism department. Shelley Zumwalt will take over after Jerry Winchester resigned during the fallout from the state's contract with Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen. Zumwalt previously ran the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. She says she's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KTUL

OPEC cutbacks raise Oklahoma gas prices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices jumped Thursday after OPEC announced its biggest production cut since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the cost of gas has settled down since the summer’s record highs, it could continue to climb in the coming days. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday they will produce two million fewer barrels of oil per day. Professor Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa School of Energy, said it’s a very significant drop.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy