Lost horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse has returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse, Mongo, while camping in Utah’s West Desert. Just this week, the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was still...
'This is overwhelming': Oklahoma veterans visit war memorials through Honor Flight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma veterans had the opportunity Tuesday to go on an adventure they'll never forget thanks to the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight. The group flew out early Tuesday morning from Tulsa and arrived in the nation's capital to a hero's welcome. The first stop on their...
THURSDAY FORECAST: Cooler temperatures on the way
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be sunny and nice with light northerly winds and temps in the mid 80s. The winds will make it feel cooler than the mid 80s, so this is a great day for outdoor activities. On Friday, we are expecting a front with cloudy...
Veterans head to nation's capital on Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of veterans is flying to Washington D.C. Tuesday to honor the men and women from Oklahoma who put their lives on the line for freedom. The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight took off from Tulsa International Airport this morning heading for the nation's capital for the 16-hour round trip.
Is Oklahoma a 'top ten' state? Several areas in new State Chamber report say otherwise
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Is Oklahoma a top ten state? According to a new report from the State Chamber of Commerce, no. The chamber released what they're calling an 'Oklahoma Scorecard,' which stacks the state near the bottom in almost every category. This goes against a constant catchphrase Fox 25 has been hearing from state leaders.
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
Oklahoma Representative says Tulsa Public Schools needs safety plan after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week, Tulsa Public Schools announced plans to stagger games to increase security following the deadly shooting at McLain High School, but Oklahoma Rep. Regina Goodwin says that's not good enough. She says this past week has been rough for her district and believes there...
Video shows accused kidnapper taking family at gunpoint in California, authorities say
MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — Detectives in California released a surveillance video they said is connected to the kidnapping of a family, including an infant. Authorities said Amandeep Singh, 39, Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped on Monday. The footage, which police...
New Oklahoma Tourism leader pledges transparency amid Swadley's scandal
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA (KOKH) - In one week, a new executive director will take over the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. We sat down with Shelley Zumwalt to hear her plans for the agency that has been mired with controversy. "I'm modest enough I hope to say I don't...
$20 million in drought relief coming to Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt signed House Bill 1006 on Tuesday to help Oklahoma farmers and ranchers overcome challenges created by this year’s extreme drought conditions. The bill appropriates $20 million to the Emergency Drought Relief Fund. HB 1006 went into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature.
OSBI looking for leads in case of Oklahoma man last seen in August
FOREST PARK, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for leads in the case of a missing man. Anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area is asked to contact the OSBI.
Gov. Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to head Oklahoma's tourism department
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed a new executive director for the state's tourism department. Shelley Zumwalt will take over after Jerry Winchester resigned during the fallout from the state's contract with Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen. Zumwalt previously ran the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. She says she's...
HHS Secretary Becerra takes aim at Oklahoma, others for 'attacks' on vulnerable kids
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra says the country is seeing a "disturbing wave" of attacks on vulnerable children, including in Oklahoma. "These attacks on our trans and gender non-conforming youth and their families are both dangerous and negligent," Becerra said...
OPEC cutbacks raise Oklahoma gas prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gas prices jumped Thursday after OPEC announced its biggest production cut since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the cost of gas has settled down since the summer’s record highs, it could continue to climb in the coming days. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced Wednesday they will produce two million fewer barrels of oil per day. Professor Tom Seng, director of the University of Tulsa School of Energy, said it’s a very significant drop.
Gov. Stitt signs bill to prevent gender transition services at OU Children's Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health. The bill, SB 3XX, went into effect immediately with Stitt's signature. “By signing this bill today we are taking...
