Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 Revealed: Official Photos
Trophy Room is a sneaker boutique run by Michael Jordan's son Marcus. Over the years, Trophy Room has come through with some amazing Jordan Brand collaborations and while there has been some controversy when it comes to alleged reselling, Trophy Room continues to deliver great shoes. Now, Trophy Room is set to deliver an Air Jordan 7 as a celebration of the silhouette's 30th anniversary.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max Plus Unveiled In New Grey And Orange Colorway
The Nike Air Max Plus has enjoyed the reveal of several colorways these last few months. And as we officially embark on the Fall season, an additional set have been added to the calendar, including this newly-revealed grey and orange colorway. A single shade of grey is used throughout much...
hypebeast.com
Black Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears With Teal Swooshes
Gets sleek with its latest iteration of the Air Force 1. A new colorway hits the low-top for the upcoming Fall season, in a moodier aesthetic, fit for the colder days ahead. The Air Force 1 Low comes dressed in an all-black leather upper with a matching rubber sole and mesh tongues. The color scheme features Blue Lightning and Wolf Grey, as seen on the teal-like Swoosh on the lateral and the silver branding for the mini-Swoosh, AIR branding on the mid-sole and on the heel tab. The tongue’s branding is also outfitted in silver to round out the design.
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
THE NIKE AIR FORCE 1
Designed by the legendary Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Air Force 1 occupies a special place in the heart of sneaker culture. And while there’s never a bad time to celebrate such an icon, 2022 provides even further cause, as the year marks the silhouette’s 40th Anniversary. Over the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" Rumored Release Date Unveiled
Over these past few years, the Air Jordan 5 has consistently been giving us some amazing offerings. When Jordan Brand celebrated this shoe's 30th anniversary in 2020, we were blessed with some retros and new color schemes. Since that time, Jordan Brand has kept the celebration going and it has led to a plethora of new models that have taken sneakerheads by storm. In 2023, the good times are destined to keep coming, and fans are excited about what is on the way.
Hypebae
The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway
Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zion Williamson Finally Plays in His Jordan Brand Shoes
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson played in his signature Jordan Brand shoes for the first time on October 4.
hotnewhiphop.com
OVO x Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Sample Resurfaces Online
This OVO sample could have been an exceptional release. Drake’s OVO brand has come through with some amazing collaborations over the years. Of course, Drake has worked with the likes of Jordan Brand on some fantastic sneakers, including the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 8. Back in the day, OVO even worked on a special version of the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo,” but it was only a sample.
hotnewhiphop.com
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Situation
Andre Iguodala is providing some clarity. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are the talk of the NBA right now as it was reported last night that Green punched Poole during practice. It was a report that was fairly unexpected, especially since it revealed that Green will likely be suspended by the team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Draymond Green Punches Jordan Poole At Practice, Twitter Reacts
Draymond Green could find himself with a hefty punishment. Draymond Green is known for being one of the most aggressive defenders in the entire league. Over the years, he has also been known for having a temper that more often than not, gets him into a lot of trouble. This was especially true during the 2016 NBA Finals, however, his mentality has allowed him to win four NBA titles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “True Blue” Coming Soon: Detailed Look
The “True Blue” aesthetic looks great on the Air Jordan 1. There are some amazing Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways on the horizon. This is a silhouette that Jordan Brand has always given a ton of attention to, so it should come as no surprise that they would want to keep the fun going. This is a silhouette that will forever be iconic, and in 2023, the shoe will be getting some interesting new offerings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” Coming Soon: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” is dropping next month. One of the most popular Jumpman models of all time is none other than the Air Jordan 11. This is a shoe with a lot of history, and fans have always loved garnering new colorways. Every year, we only get one or two new models, so it’s always special when they get revealed. One of the models dropping this year is a women’s exclusive “Midnight Navy” model that is being prepped for November.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Pens Message To Bronny On His 18th Birthday
Bronny just reached a massive milestone in his life. LeBron James and his son Bronny have a very special relationship. LeBron and Savannah had Bronny at a very young age, and in many ways, they have all grown up together. LeBron has been able to watch Bronny blossom into a young man who has unlimited potential when it comes to the game of basketball.
hypebeast.com
Eminem x Carhartt x Nike SB Collab Rumor
Back in 2015, Eminem released one of the most coveted takes on the Air Jordan 4 exclusively for Friends & Family. The three-way collaboration with Carhartt and. SB is now expected to continue with an upcoming release. Although no release info has surfaced, reports are now noting that Eminem, Carhartt,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ime Udoka’s Mistress Identified As Celtics Team Service Manager
The woman was reportedly a good friend of former Celtics exec Danny Ainge. By now, everyone knows that Ime Udoka was suspended for a year by the Boston Celtics. Of course, this was because Udoka was caught having a relationship with someone who worked for the Celtics organization. This is a big no-no within any NBA team, and now, Udoka is paying the consequences.
The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 5 ‘Mars For Her’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing in 2023
A new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 5 sneaker could be heading to retail soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early details of the Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her,” a purported colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s reportedly hitting stores in 2023. At the time of publication, an early look at the Air Jordan 5 “Mars For Her” has yet to surface on social media but the aforementioned account has shared a mock-up depiction of the purported style to give sneaker fans an idea of what could be dropping. The mock-up depiction reveals that the Jordan 5 “Mars...
NFL・
hotnewhiphop.com
Patrick Beverley Reveals His Latest Media Venture
Patrick Beverley is one of the most interesting players in the entire NBA. He has been known for his unique way of doing things, and he is always in the face of other players, trying to give them as many problems as possible. He is a guy you love to have on your team, but hate to play against.
hypebeast.com
Snakeskin Swooshes Hit the Nike Air Force 1 Low
40 years of the Air Force 1 continue to be celebrated with collaborations and new colorways. Expanding on this celebration,. has now presented a look that features snakeskin Swooshes. For a style as popular as the Air Force 1, it’s no surprise that it has seen its fair share of exotic looks over the years. Snakeskin Air Force 1 releases in recent years include reissues of 2001’s Air Force 1 B “3M Snake” and the 1996 Asia exclusive “Ivory Snake” that this colorway is updating.
Comments / 0