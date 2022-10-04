Over these past few years, the Air Jordan 5 has consistently been giving us some amazing offerings. When Jordan Brand celebrated this shoe's 30th anniversary in 2020, we were blessed with some retros and new color schemes. Since that time, Jordan Brand has kept the celebration going and it has led to a plethora of new models that have taken sneakerheads by storm. In 2023, the good times are destined to keep coming, and fans are excited about what is on the way.

APPAREL ・ 17 DAYS AGO