Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis
Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
WESH
WESH 2 Day of Giving raises more than $1.4 million for Hurricane Ian relief fund
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2, CW18 and the Heart of Florida United Way telethon raised more than $1,425,000 for the Hurricane Ian Relief Fund. The “Day of Giving” telethon was held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, starting at 6 a.m. during WESH 2 News Sunrise and continuing throughout the entire day.
WESH
DeSantis praises Floridians' resilience during Hurricane Ian recovery update
NOKOMIS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference with various emergency officials Thursday afternoon as Florida works to recover from the impact of Hurricane Ian. He was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.
WESH
Second Harvest, Islamic Society of Central Florida partner for food distribution
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is working on getting food to people in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Food distribution is happening at the Masjid Al-Rahim food bank at 4962 Old Winter Garden Road. Around 10 a.m. Monday, there was a long line...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
What Hurricane Ian could mean to Florida’s struggling property insurance industry
The damage from Hurricane Ian comes as Florida already faces a property insurance crisis. Policyholders in Florida pay the nation's highest rates, and huge losses have forced six Florida-based insurers into insolvency. That has forced hundreds of thousands of homeowners to sign up for Citizens insurance, the state-backed insurer of...
WESH
Biden says it will be years before Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian devastation
FORT MYERS, Fla. — President Joe Biden is focused on rebuilding Florida after he surveyed damage from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, and he said he expects the fallout to affect the state for years to come. "You can’t go back to what it was before. You got to build...
WESH
Seminole County begins to collect debris from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has started its debris removal and collection on Thursday. Debris is a common observation in so many Central Florida neighborhoods. "Our roads are piled up with debris, it's sometimes hard to get in and out of the driveway," Kenyon Coson, a resident said.
WESH
Hurricane Ian victim identified as mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate 40th birthday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate her 40th birthday is among those killed by Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled from Dayton to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family. Her mother says she was staying in a vacation rental when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
'It's worse than the hurricane': Rising water may soon overtake homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It's not a sight most people expected to see, but five days after Hurricane Ian ripped across Central Florida, residents in St. Cloud are learning their homes may soon be under water. "Like a lot of water, but I've never seen something like this in...
WESH
DeSantis to hold news conference on Hurricane Ian relief efforts Tuesday
Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Fort Myers. He will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, CFO Jimmy Patronis, FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and DCF Sectretary Shevaun Harris. On Monday, the governor said recovery efforts would be focused on the areas that...
WESH
Cooler temps, dry forecast
Today is another dry and warm afternoon in Central Florida. Not much will be happening through the weekend, but it does look like we’ll start to see some rain make a return next week.
WESH
Police: Central Florida mayor hit man in face with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup
INDIALANTIC, Fla. — A Central Florida mayor has been accused of hitting another man during Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. According to Indialantic police, David Berkman, who is mayor of Indialantic, was in Orlando Park in Indialantic assisting with the cleanup efforts after the storm on Sept. 30. Another man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Hurricane Ian devastation top of mind for Central Florida candidates for State House, Senate
ORLANDO, Fla. — Contenders in key local state House and Senate races are making promises to try to fix Florida's property insurance crisis. WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox moderated Monday’s Tiger Bay Club debate and forum, where the aftermath of Ian was top of mind for candidates.
WESH
More Central Floridians expected to evacuate along St. Johns River as floodwaters rise
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters are still rising in Central Florida and are expected to get worse in the coming days. Seminole County is warning people to brace for the water levels on the St. Johns River to get even higher. People are parking their vehicles on the side...
WESH
Homes near Seminole County lake only accessible by boat due to record flooding
GENEVA, Fla. — Days after the storm passed, families across Central Florida are now dealing with record flooding. On Jungle Road in Geneva near Lake Harney, dozens of homes there remain flooded out and many remain under feet of water. People who live there can only access their homes by boat.
WESH
Take a peek inside the 'iconic castle' on sale on this South Carolina lake
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina is for sale for $2.8 million and we have a sneak peek inside. It's billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." Watch video above for a sneak peek inside. This is...
WESH
River levels remain highs but the weather is perfect!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. River levels remain highs but the weather is perfect!
WESH
St. Cloud High student arrested for fighting police officer, police say
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy who attends St. Cloud High was arrested Thursday for battery on a police officer, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. Police said a fight broke out between two students at school. When one of the school resource officers went to break up the fight, officers said a third student grabbed the officer by the torso. According to St. Cloud police, the officer and the accused teen came to the ground, but the student kept fighting and resisting.
WESH
Man arrested for 130-mile joyride on back of semitruck from Kansas to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joyriding is not a charge we see often, but troopers said it fits a man they arrested this week. The semitruck traveled in the middle of the night and little did the driver know, he was carrying some extra cargo. "It’s so bizarre. We got a...
Comments / 0