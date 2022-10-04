ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis

Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
DeSantis praises Floridians' resilience during Hurricane Ian recovery update

NOKOMIS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference with various emergency officials Thursday afternoon as Florida works to recover from the impact of Hurricane Ian. He was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.
Seminole County begins to collect debris from Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has started its debris removal and collection on Thursday. Debris is a common observation in so many Central Florida neighborhoods. "Our roads are piled up with debris, it's sometimes hard to get in and out of the driveway," Kenyon Coson, a resident said.
Cooler temps, dry forecast

Today is another dry and warm afternoon in Central Florida. Not much will be happening through the weekend, but it does look like we’ll start to see some rain make a return next week.
St. Cloud High student arrested for fighting police officer, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy who attends St. Cloud High was arrested Thursday for battery on a police officer, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. Police said a fight broke out between two students at school. When one of the school resource officers went to break up the fight, officers said a third student grabbed the officer by the torso. According to St. Cloud police, the officer and the accused teen came to the ground, but the student kept fighting and resisting.
