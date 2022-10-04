Read full article on original website
KVAL
White Bird celebrates new medical clinic in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The grand opening of a brand-new clinic is about to get underway in Eugene. Over 40 percent of people who come to a White Bird Medical Clinic are homeless. Now, White Bird is working double the size of one of its clinics to provide space for even more people.
A new shelter opens up in Lane County to help people get back on their feet
GLENWOOD, Ore. — The shelter, located in Glenwood, is one of many projects the county has put forward to help the unhoused population in Lane County. Housing up to twelve people, the shelter will provide help across the board to those living there. In hopes of getting them into housing of their own.
Feeding Umpqua to hold fundraiser to help fight hunger
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Feeding Umpqua, a program of UCAN, is holding a fundraiser, the Empty Bowls Project Dinner, to help fight hunger will take place in Roseburg on October 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Joyce Morgan Food Distribution Center on UCAN's campus. The premise of the Empty...
Informational picket line at PeaceHealth
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Health care workers at Riverbend in Springfield and the university district in downtown Eugene walked the picket line today protesting wages and working conditions. The workers are represented by SEIU, which is currently in contract negotiations with PeaceHealth. Today's event was organized to bring attention to...
Springfield Police: No danger to neighborhood in 'medical emergency' investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say there is no threat to the public as they investigate a "medical emergency" late Tuesday night. Officers responded to what Springfield Police say was a medical emergency in the 6100 block of Greystone Loop at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 . A person...
Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions
PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
See smoke in the air? Dept. of Agriculture conducting test fires in Scio, Silverton areas
SCIO, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture Smoke Management Program will conduct test fires in the Scio and Silverton areas Thursday afternoon, Oct. 6. Test fires are preliminary field burns authorized to assess smoke evacuation and to determine if additional field burning is advisable during current weather conditions, the agency said.
Eugene City Council to decide next steps after successful recall of Claire Syrett
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday at noon to discuss the next steps following the successful recall election of City Councilor Claire Syrett. The council meeting will determine the process to choose an interim for the now-vacant Ward 7 position. By city...
Junction City Police squashes rumor of threatened school violence
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Junction City Police Department says that threats of violence at Oaklea Middle School were found to be not credible. On October 5, around 7:31 p.m., JCPD was notified by the SafeOregon tip line that a student reported overhearing another student make threats of violence. According to the report, the threat of violence was supposed to take place on Thursday, October 6.
Eugene City Council to meet to fill position vacated by recall election
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the options for appointing a successor to the Ward 7 council position. The position was vacated October 3 with the successful recall election of City Councilor Claire Syrett. The City Council is required to appoint someone to...
Willamette National Forest has removed fire restrictions due to better weather
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The USDA Forest Service has announced Thursday, October 6th, that fire restrictions on the Willamette National Forest have been rescinded due to cooling temperatures and rainfall. Forest Service says forest fires are still a threat, so visitors are still asked to remain vigilant and minimize campfire...
Firefighters closer to lifting closures as repairs continue from Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Operations have focused on securing control lines and protecting surrounding communities. The incident command team will continue to build security across the Cedar Creek Fire; however, emphasis will shift to suppression repair. Firefighters are working on grading, hauling debris, cleaning ditches and culverts, identifying hazards and masticating along roadways throughout the Cedar Creek Fire.
Both the chief and captain of Cottage Grove Police resign
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Chief and Captain of the Cottage Grove Police Department have resigned. This comes amid two separate investigations at Cottage Grove Police. The interim Chief, Jeff Groth, confirmed that Chief Scott Sheperd and Captain Conrad Gagner resigned as of Wednesday. Police say:. As a result...
American Red Cross Cascades looking for more volunteers to help hurricane relief efforts
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Red Cross Cascades Region is looking for more volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida. We checked back with a Sweet Home woman who flew to Florida last week to help out. Jacki Nicklous tells us she's been dedicating her time to...
Truck driver dies in crash on Hwy 58 in Lane County, Oregon State Police says
A truck driver from Arkansas died Wednesday night after crashing a semi along Highway 58 just west of Odell Lake in Lane County, Oregon State Police said. Initial reports state 38-year-old Joshua Stewart of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was driving west on the highway in a Freightliner commercial motor vehicle when shortly after 8 p.m. the truck crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned.
City of Roseburg celebrates 150th birthday, buries time capsule
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Celebrating its 150th birthday Monday is the City of Roseburg. The city was officially incorporated on October 3, 1872. That's only about 13 years older than the State of Oregon itself. The city is holding several events to celebrate the sesquicentennial. That includes burying a time...
LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
72-year-old hunter lost in Lane County woods located, transported to hospital
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A 72-year-old hunter was found by Sheriff Search and Rescue crews Monday afternoon after spending nearly two and a half days lost in the wilderness, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. The Eugene man left on foot to go hunting in the area south of...
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
With the start of October, fire season usually ends - but not the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — It’s the start of October, a time when fire season usually comes to a close in Oregon. But for the Cedar Creek Fire, there is no expiration date. The Cedar Creek Fire is still burning east of Oakridge. It is now over 120-thousand acres and is 34 percent contained.
