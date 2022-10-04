ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

White Bird celebrates new medical clinic in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The grand opening of a brand-new clinic is about to get underway in Eugene. Over 40 percent of people who come to a White Bird Medical Clinic are homeless. Now, White Bird is working double the size of one of its clinics to provide space for even more people.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Feeding Umpqua to hold fundraiser to help fight hunger

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Feeding Umpqua, a program of UCAN, is holding a fundraiser, the Empty Bowls Project Dinner, to help fight hunger will take place in Roseburg on October 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Joyce Morgan Food Distribution Center on UCAN's campus. The premise of the Empty...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Informational picket line at PeaceHealth

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Health care workers at Riverbend in Springfield and the university district in downtown Eugene walked the picket line today protesting wages and working conditions. The workers are represented by SEIU, which is currently in contract negotiations with PeaceHealth. Today's event was organized to bring attention to...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions

PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Junction City Police squashes rumor of threatened school violence

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The Junction City Police Department says that threats of violence at Oaklea Middle School were found to be not credible. On October 5, around 7:31 p.m., JCPD was notified by the SafeOregon tip line that a student reported overhearing another student make threats of violence. According to the report, the threat of violence was supposed to take place on Thursday, October 6.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
KVAL

Eugene City Council to meet to fill position vacated by recall election

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the options for appointing a successor to the Ward 7 council position. The position was vacated October 3 with the successful recall election of City Councilor Claire Syrett. The City Council is required to appoint someone to...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Firefighters closer to lifting closures as repairs continue from Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Operations have focused on securing control lines and protecting surrounding communities. The incident command team will continue to build security across the Cedar Creek Fire; however, emphasis will shift to suppression repair. Firefighters are working on grading, hauling debris, cleaning ditches and culverts, identifying hazards and masticating along roadways throughout the Cedar Creek Fire.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Both the chief and captain of Cottage Grove Police resign

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Chief and Captain of the Cottage Grove Police Department have resigned. This comes amid two separate investigations at Cottage Grove Police. The interim Chief, Jeff Groth, confirmed that Chief Scott Sheperd and Captain Conrad Gagner resigned as of Wednesday. Police say:. As a result...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Truck driver dies in crash on Hwy 58 in Lane County, Oregon State Police says

A truck driver from Arkansas died Wednesday night after crashing a semi along Highway 58 just west of Odell Lake in Lane County, Oregon State Police said. Initial reports state 38-year-old Joshua Stewart of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was driving west on the highway in a Freightliner commercial motor vehicle when shortly after 8 p.m. the truck crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

City of Roseburg celebrates 150th birthday, buries time capsule

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Celebrating its 150th birthday Monday is the City of Roseburg. The city was officially incorporated on October 3, 1872. That's only about 13 years older than the State of Oregon itself. The city is holding several events to celebrate the sesquicentennial. That includes burying a time...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...

