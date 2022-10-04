Ye is finally getting a response from Adidas. Kanye West has been putting Adidas on blast as of late. The artist believes that Adidas has ruined the Yeezy brand, and as a result, he wants to end his partnership. For the most part, Adidas has been silent on this issue, although today, they decided to issue a strongly-worded statement. As you can see down below, Adidas is putting the Yeezy partnership in review, however, they will continue to handle the imprint, at least for the time being.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO