Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
Kanye West Goes Off On Adidas After Brand Puts Yeezy In Review
Ye is finally getting a response from Adidas. Kanye West has been putting Adidas on blast as of late. The artist believes that Adidas has ruined the Yeezy brand, and as a result, he wants to end his partnership. For the most part, Adidas has been silent on this issue, although today, they decided to issue a strongly-worded statement. As you can see down below, Adidas is putting the Yeezy partnership in review, however, they will continue to handle the imprint, at least for the time being.
DaBaby Claims He’s Been Blackballed After Low Sales of ‘Baby on Baby 2’
DaBaby’s recent album Baby On Baby 2 garnered lower sales than his previous projects, and the Charlotte rapper thinks it’s because he’s being blackballed. The release is projected to move 16,000 units in its first week. In contrast, Baby’s previous solo record, 2020’s BLAME IT ON BABY, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and moved 124,000 album-equivalent units, per Billboard. Still, DaBaby wasn’t sweating the tepid projections and gave himself a pat on the back for his sales.
