Mariners pull off impressive 29-22 homecoming win over Northside-Pinetown in league opener
BEAUFORT — East Carteret had a sorry start but a fantastic finish in a Monday night football game with Northside-Pinetown. The Mariners were gashed on defense on the Panthers’ first two drives of the contest and trailed 7-0 after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown. The...
Runners finally top CHS
The Swansboro girls cross country team captured a rare win over Croatan on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in a three-team home 3A Coastal Conference meet. The Cougars haven’t lost a boys or girls meet since joining the 3A league, but the Pirates ended that streak by placing all three of the podium runners in the race and finishing with 26 points. Croatan placed second with 31 points, while Richlands did not have enough runners to tally a team score.
Havelock overcomes big deficit to beat D.H. Conley 34-28
GREENVILLE — The Havelock football team snapped a two-game losing streak Monday with a 34-28 victory at D.H. Conley. The Rams faced a 21-0 deficit in the second quarter before scoring five of the game’s next six touchdowns. They improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the 3A/4A Big Carolina Conference with the win. Conley slipped to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Croatan’s homecoming crashed by White Oak 20-14, inopportune penalties
OCEAN — Croatan had its football homecoming crashed a few days later than scheduled with a 20-14 loss to White Oak on Monday. The Cougars (2-4 overall) hosted their 3A Coastal Conference opener to start the week after the game was delayed from Friday by Hurricane Ian. Inopportune penalties and poor tackling hurt the Cougars as they start league play 0-1.
All three county high school football teams on the road this week
CARTERET COUNTY — All three county football teams will be on the road this Friday as conference play continues. West Carteret (4-2 overall) will be at White Oak, East Carteret (3-3) will be at Jones and Croatan (2-4) will be at Richlands. Here is a brief look at each...
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
MOREHEAD CITY — Sasha Baker is no stranger to tense tennis matches. The West Carteret sophomore has played in six such dramatic contests this season. “I definitely find myself less nervous,” she said. “The longer the match goes, my confidence builds up.”. Her biggest win of the...
Time to bring the Twin Bridges Road Race back
October just seems strange without the N.C. Seafood Festival Twin Bridges 8K Road Race. Any runner in the county will tell you the same. The unique and fun event took place for more than 30 years but hasn’t been held since 2017. Hurricane Florence wiped it out in 2018,...
Kristopher Jones, 27; incomplete
Kristopher Relle Jones, 27, of Havelock, NC, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston,NC.
Vet memorial finds a site
The Swansboro Veterans Memorial – in planning for the past few years – has found a site. In a ceremony at the American Legion Post in Swansboro on Sept. 12, Swansboro businessman Jeffrey N. Bailey signed a letter of intent to convey up to 3 acres of land on Swansboro Loop Road to Swansboro Veterans Memorial, a 501 (C) 3 nonprofit corporation.
Susan Willis, 74; service October 13
Susan Willis, 74, of Williston, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A graveside service with Rev. Rusty Willis officiating will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Williston Methodist Church Cemetery. Susan grew up in Williston,...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 1, 2 & 3
Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Jacqueline Shelton. Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed...
Carol Wilson, 82; service October 11
Carol Jeanette Cook Wilson died peacefully October 2, 2022, at her residence at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC, surrounded by family. She was 82 years old. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert White Wilson, Jr., and by her parents Jennie Sue Duncan Cook Franklin Martin of Danville, VA, and William Edward Cook of Yanceyville, NC.
Hubert Smith Jr., 92; service October 8
Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Juney, as he was known by many of his friends...
Shirley Conekin, 84; incomplete
Shirley Denning Conekin, 84, of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
wcti12.com
N.C. 43 to have lane closures due to repaving
NEW BERN, Craven County — Drivers using a section of N.C. 43 North in New Bern will have daytime lane closures and delays starting this week for resurfacing. Work is schedule to start Wednesday, October 5, 2022 and will take until mid-November to be finished. Drivers should expect delays...
Clara Bernstein, 71; service October 6
Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website on Clara’s obituary page. The service can be viewed for 90 days.
Jacksonville police warning customers about utility bill scam
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are warning residents about a phone scam involving utility billing. Officials said the phone scammer is using the Jacksonville city hall number to contact citizens about their electric bill. Police said in a media release the City of Jacksonville does not offer electrical services to citizens. The city offers […]
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
Clarence Stoner, 82; service October 10
Clarence Edwin “Ed” Stoner, 82, of Bogue, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am Monday October 10, 2022, at Broad Creek Church of God with Revs. Robbie Strickland, Brian Lassiter and Melvin Thorne officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at 3:00pm at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro.
publicradioeast.org
Work begins on 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. Where...
