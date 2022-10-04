Read full article on original website
WPTV
Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday
MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
WPTV
'We just got hit by a tornado over here:' Listen to 911 calls from Kings Point residents
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — WPTV has obtained the 911 calls made by Kings Point residents in the moments after a tornado tore through their homes. A series of calls made after the Sept. 27 tornado provide a glimpse of the terror that residents of the senior community experienced as Hurricane Ian was bearing down on Florida.
WPTV
7 bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants found in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. — Two more bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants have been found in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said Wednesday that the bodies were found earlier this week on or near Boca Chica Key. Linhardt said...
WPTV
How can you help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian
As Floridians continue to survey the damage and figure out what’s next after Hurricane Ian, there are ways you can help. “As of Tuesday night we had over 2,000 people staying in Red Cross and partner shelters here in the area,” Lori Arnold, a Red Cross spokesperson currently helping at the Hertz Arena shelter near Fort Myers, Florida, said. “The need is just going to continue.”
WPTV
Indian River County waiving tipping fees at county landfill
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Commission voted Tuesday to waive the tipping fees at the county landfill to help ease the burden of yard waste clean-up following Hurricane Ian. Fees will will be waived beginning today through the next two weeks. No tipping fees will...
WPTV
Tropical Depression 12 forms far from South Florida in Atlantic Ocean
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Depression No. 12 has formed in the far Atlantic Ocean, but it isn't a concern for South Florida. The tropical depression formed Tuesday off the coast of Africa. According to the National Hurricane Center, it was about 440 miles west of the Cabo...
WPTV
Wawa raising up to $1 million for Hurricane Ian relief
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gas station and convenience retailer Wawa has about 20 locations on Florida's west coast that were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The company said all of them have not run out of gas and remain operational. The west coast locations are getting support from workers...
WPTV
Palm Beach County couple collecting supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the death toll continues to rise in Fort Myers, residents in South Florida are answering the call for help. A Palm Beach County couple is gearing up for their second trip to the west coast of Florida to deliver some much-needed aid and hope.
WPTV
Another comfortable day with lower humidity; mugginess returns next week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another comfortable day with the humidity not all that high and highs in the low-mid 80s. We'll see plenty of sunshine with only a slim chance for an isolated shower. Tonight, lows in the 60s-low 70s and staying mainly dry into the night. Tomorrow,...
WPTV
Veterans group remembers Cody Dudek, whose death state lists as casualty of Hurricane Ian
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy found the body of Cody Dudek last week, in shallow floodwater before Hurricane Ian made landfall. The flood was caused by the rain from the outer bands of the hurricane, which is why the regional medical examiner lists his death as storm-related.
WPTV
Hurricane Ian evacuees get help after catalytic converter stolen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers couple who lost their home to Hurricane Ian and was targeted by thieves after evacuating is receiving help from the community. “We only brought enough for a night or two, thinking we’re gonna go back, really didn’t know what to expect,” said Jim Grey. “We just moved here from New Jersey.”
WPTV
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida now stands at 68
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida now stands at 68 after 10 more storm-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday night. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is attributing 68 deaths to the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in southwest Florida.
WPTV
Palm City businesses line up for FEMA approval on Hurricane Ian cleanup
PALM CITY, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s west coast, the long job of cleaning up will take months and involve a lot of help. “It’s all got to be picked up by somebody,” said John Essenwine, owner of Above and Beyond Landscaping in Palm City.
WPTV
Mainly dry, pleasant through the end of the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our weather pattern will stay quiet through the rest of the workweek with nothing more than a few isolated showers. Temps start in the 60s-low 70s under mostly clear skies early Thursday morning. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. Thursday and...
WPTV
Highs in the low to mid 80s with a few showers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight, lows in the mid to upper 60s with scattered showers into the night. Tomorrow, highs in the low to mid-80s with a few showers mainly for Palm Beach County, but drier for the Treasure Coast. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly...
WPTV
American Legion members head to Fort Myers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Veterans are jumping into action and heading to Florida’s west coast as Hurricane Ian recovery efforts continue and help pours in from across the country. Cases of water, socks, condiments, paper plates, will be loaded on trailers at the National Guard Armory and...
WPTV
Woman waited 30 hours to find out whether her mom survived Hurricane Ian
DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — As the cleanup continues in Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, more people are sharing stories about how they survived. “I lost everything. I haven't slept,” Karen Coderre. She hunkered down at her home in Fort Myers Beach because she was under the impression the...
WPTV
Tyson Foods consolidating corporate offices, leaving Illinois, South Dakota
Tyson announced Wednesday that they are consolidating three of its corporate offices and will relocate those employees to its headquarters in 2023. The company said they are closing its offices in Chicago, Downers Grove, Ill., and Dakota Dunes, S.D., and will have the employees working at those locations relocate to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year.
WPTV
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
WPTV
Native American life expectancy down more than 6 years since start of pandemic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Life expectancy in America had been on a steady increase over the past few decades. Then came the pandemic. But one group, in particular, was hit especially hard. This summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released startling statistics that life expectancy in America...
