Martin County, FL

WPTV

Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday

MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
MATLACHA, FL
WPTV

7 bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants found in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. — Two more bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants have been found in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said Wednesday that the bodies were found earlier this week on or near Boca Chica Key. Linhardt said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPTV

How can you help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian

As Floridians continue to survey the damage and figure out what’s next after Hurricane Ian, there are ways you can help. “As of Tuesday night we had over 2,000 people staying in Red Cross and partner shelters here in the area,” Lori Arnold, a Red Cross spokesperson currently helping at the Hertz Arena shelter near Fort Myers, Florida, said. “The need is just going to continue.”
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Wawa raising up to $1 million for Hurricane Ian relief

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gas station and convenience retailer Wawa has about 20 locations on Florida's west coast that were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The company said all of them have not run out of gas and remain operational. The west coast locations are getting support from workers...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Hurricane Ian evacuees get help after catalytic converter stolen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers couple who lost their home to Hurricane Ian and was targeted by thieves after evacuating is receiving help from the community. “We only brought enough for a night or two, thinking we’re gonna go back, really didn’t know what to expect,” said Jim Grey. “We just moved here from New Jersey.”
FORT MYERS, FL
WPTV

Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida now stands at 68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida now stands at 68 after 10 more storm-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday night. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is attributing 68 deaths to the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in southwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Mainly dry, pleasant through the end of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our weather pattern will stay quiet through the rest of the workweek with nothing more than a few isolated showers. Temps start in the 60s-low 70s under mostly clear skies early Thursday morning. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. Thursday and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Highs in the low to mid 80s with a few showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight, lows in the mid to upper 60s with scattered showers into the night. Tomorrow, highs in the low to mid-80s with a few showers mainly for Palm Beach County, but drier for the Treasure Coast. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Tyson Foods consolidating corporate offices, leaving Illinois, South Dakota

Tyson announced Wednesday that they are consolidating three of its corporate offices and will relocate those employees to its headquarters in 2023. The company said they are closing its offices in Chicago, Downers Grove, Ill., and Dakota Dunes, S.D., and will have the employees working at those locations relocate to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WPTV

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
MEMPHIS, TN

